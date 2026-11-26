There's an unmissable deal on an RTX 5080 gaming PC over at HP right now. The company has slashed $1,700 off one of its gaming-focused HyperX Omen 35L rigs, a machine fitted with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 for just $2,699.99 right now.

That's an incredible price when you consider how much the RTX 5080 currently costs outright. Of what little stock there is, the cheapest card you can buy is $1,999, with high-end cards costing over $3,000. That's more than you'd be paying for this entire gaming PC combined.

● Check out this deal at HP

No doubt about it, this is a high-spec rig from a premium gaming brand, but without the premium price tag. This will deliver 4K gaming with high frame rates on the best graphics presets, supported by Nvidia DLSS and multi-frame generation for the most seriously intensive games if you spot any performance drops.

The GPU is the focal point of this build, and the one that gives it the performance you'll need for high-end gaming. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 is the second most powerful consumer GPU available from this current generation, as our GPU benchmarks will confirm. As a result, you'll be getting a GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM.

Only the RTX 5090 can best it on specs, and as a result, you'll be able to cleanly play at 4K. The Bench charts below confirm that the RTX 5080 has very few rivals, sitting near the top of the GPU food chain.

Intel CPUs might not be as popular for gaming these days, but the Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus CPU used here isn't a compromise. Far from it: our 270K Plus review confirms that, especially for productivity, you're getting a serious performer and a great all-rounder. It didn't give the best impression for gaming initially but, after subsequent retesting and analysis for our CPU benchmarks, we've seen that the 270K Plus is only slightly behind its last-gen flagship (and still very popular) i9-14900K, with even better scoring for productivity users.

A dominant trio, and for gamers, you're getting a 1TB SSD offering Gen 4 speeds, so you'll be able to get at least one or two of the biggest games installed alongside Windows. The only compromise, really, is the RAM. 16GB of DDR5 memory is included here, rated for speeds of 5,600 MT/s. That's a disappointment but, at this price, you've still got room for maneuver if you decide to upgrade to 32GB or 64GB (or higher) later. You're also getting a rig with Wi-Fi 7 support, along with 2.5 Gb Ethernet for high-speed wired connections, so you won't see any slowdowns while you're gaming online.

It's the price that makes this build. $2,699.99 for an RTX 5080 gaming PC is an almost unthinkable price in the current market. This is a build that will last for years and will let you play at the highest resolutions doing it, but don't expect this deal to be around for long. This is a machine that'll be popular, so pick it up while you can.

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*The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or 'estimated value,' due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.