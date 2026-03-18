Score a liquid-cooled Asus ROG 4K gaming PC with a 9800X3D and RX 9070 XT for under $1,900 right now — powerhouse rig comes equipped with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD

It's time to upgrade your gaming setup with this brilliantly priced deal from Newegg on a new PC. Right now, you can pick up this pre-built Asus ROG GM700 gaming PC for just $1,899.99, saving you $200 on the cost of a rig fitted with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, one of the best-performing gaming CPUs you can buy, along with an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT.

Couple that with 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a gorgeous-looking case with liquid cooling, and you're ready to start gaming at 4K with decent frame rates. You won't find a better alternative for a CPU than these 3D V-cache chips from AMD, with the 9800X3D sitting close to the very top. The RX 9070 XT is a strong option here, too, with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM that makes it the best all-around option for gamers right now.

Save $200 Asus ROG GM700TZ-NS776 Gaming PC: was $2,099.99 now $1,899.99 at Newegg This Asus ROG GM700 PC will deliver high frame rates for gaming at 1440p and 4K. It includes the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds. Read more Read less ▼

When a deal pops up on a pre-built PC fitted with the 9800X3D, you can't ignore it. This is a processor that, while recently dethroned by the 9850X3D, continues to offer performance that almost any other CPU can't beat, sitting at the top of our best CPU guide. As our AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D review and CPU benchmarks show, this is a powerhouse option for serious enthusiasts, able to deliver performance that no other Intel CPU can rival, and is only 3% slower than the 9850X3D itself, despite using 30% less power.