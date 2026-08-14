Start your PC gaming journey with this $1,100 1080p gaming rig, now $300 off — RTX 5060 rig from Newegg ships with a 10-core Intel CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD

For a budget-priced 1080p gaming rig with decent enough specs, you're going to need over $1,000 in the current market. Right now, one of the best specs at this price point is this ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC for $1,099.99 at Newegg. You're saving $300 on its usual price, and you're getting a machine that will deliver enough juice for solid 1080p gameplay.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

This system features an Intel Core i5-14400F processor, along with a current-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and a 1TB SSD. Right now, you'll struggle to find a competitor that offers similar performance for this machine at a lower price. The current state of the market has pushed 1080p budget machines like this above $1,000, with AI forcing RAM, SSDs, and GPUs to rapidly increase in price. ABS, a brand that Newegg owns and operates itself, is delivering good specs here for a price that still remains affordable.

Save 21% ($300) ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC: was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 at Newegg The ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC comes with a 10-core Intel Core i5-14400F CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card, a 1TB NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds, and 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. This mid-range gaming desktop rig is ready for 1080p gaming.

This is inescapably a machine for 1080p gaming. First, the GPU, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 shipping with 3,840 CUDA cores, along with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM. This is an entry-level GPU that sits above the RTX 5050, with Nvidia DLSS 4 support giving it the latest Nvidia software enhancements in-game. Multi-frame generation is the key DLSS 4 feature for gamers on this rig, as it'll give you a decent AI-generated frame rate boost in any resource-heavy games.

You're also getting the Intel Core i5-14400F with this ABS machine, and this Intel Raptor Lake Refresh CPU continues to be an option for gamers in budget pre-builts this year. It has 10 cores, six of which are the performance cores that you'll want for gaming, along with four efficiency cores for multi-threaded work, and a clock speed that can boost up to 4.7 GHz. Yes, the Intel i5-14400F falls behind its AMD rivals for performance these days, but at 1080p on a budget rig, the gap doesn't make much difference.

You're also getting 32GB of GSkill Ripjaws V Series DDR4-3200 memory in this rig. DDR4 is an unfortunate compromise at this price point, so no DDR5 here, but with RAM costs continuing to be as high as they are, we'll be expecting an extended lifespan for DDR4 machines anyway. You also get 1TB of SSD storage, thanks to the Kingston SNV3S M.2 2280, offering Gen 4 speeds and giving you enough storage for a couple of big game installations, at least.

RAM and SSD pricing means that even budget PCs are getting more expensive, but the $1,099 sale price for this ABS Cyclone Aqua RTX 5060 rig isn't a bad one in the current market. These specs will give you enough power for 1080p gaming for the next few years, at least, while the price makes it a competitive option that few other pre-built machines on sale can beat right now.