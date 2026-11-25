While we prefer to build our own PCs around here, that has gotten extremely expensive this year. With Black Friday deals going on, buying a prebuilt machine could give you bang for your buck, wrapping costly RAM, storage, and GPUs into one bundle.

Instead of buying costly parts piece by piece, you can buy a whole machine prebuilt, jump straight into gaming, and also save time building the rig.



Here are some of the best deals we've found on prebuilt gaming machines so far:

Asus ROG G700

This is a version of a PC we have picked as a mainstream system on our list of the best gaming PCs. We appreciate that it's well-built and that it offers liquid cooling. You may, however, need to enable XMP on your own out of the box.

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iBuyPower RDY Y50 R04

$200 off with bfmonth code Save 15% ($1,500) iBuyPower RDY Y50 R04: was $10,299 now $8,799 at ibuypower A powerhouse gaming PC with some of the best specs available. This rig has the 9950X3D fitted with the RTX 5090 to complement it, as well as 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 4TB SSD. Grab $200 more off with promo code BFMONTH at checkout.

Look, $8,799 on sale is still a lot of money, but for a machine with a top-end CPU in the AMD Ryzen 9950X3D and the most expensive GPU in the RTX 5090, along with 4TB of expensive storage, any money you can save is a benefit.

MSI Aegis R2

We've seen quite a bit of reader interest in some of MSI's gaming desktops. This one, with an RTX 5070, Intel Core Ultra 9 285, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB SSD is a steep 24% off. It's still pricey, but those savings will buy you a lot of games.

ABS Cyclone Aqua

Save 20% ($235.99) ABS Cyclone Aqua (RTX 5060): was $1,199.99 now $964 at Walmart This model of the Cyclone Aqua gaming PC from ABS contains an Intel Core 5 Processor 120, an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage.

For less than $1,000, you can get this prebuilt rig with an RTX 5060, Intel Core 5 120, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of storage. It's by no means the latest and greatest in technology, but it's one of the more affordable deals that we've seen that will get you gaming out of the box.

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.