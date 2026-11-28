If you have been saving up for a mid-range gaming desktop PC, Thermaltake’s LCGS line of prebuilt custom gaming PCs is selling at a discount of $100 for Black Friday over at Newegg. You can choose between Intel’s Arrow Lake CPU-powered Thermaltake LCGS NE u2560T-V170B, which is available for $1,399.99, or the Thermaltake LCGS NE i1460T-V170W R4 for $1,299.99 based on Intel’s 14th-gen Core i5 processor. In addition to the discount, these prebuilt PCs include an Intel AI software bundle worth $69.99 and an Intel holiday bundle with two free PC games worth $84.98.

Thermaltake's first option pairs an Intel 14th-gen Core i5-14400F 10-core processor with an Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. Interestingly, this configuration is based on cheaper DDR4 rather than DDR5 and comes with 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory. For storage, you get a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD.

Other specifications include an Intel B760 motherboard, a 650W 80 Plus Gold power supply, a Thermaltake ARGB tower air cooler, Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2, and Windows 11. The system should be suitable for modern gaming at 1080p and 1440p with appropriate settings. The system is housed in a black Thermaltake tower chassis featuring a panoramic tempered-glass side panel, three ARGB fans, and a distinctive wood-look slatted accent across the lower front panel.

The second Thermaltake prebuilt features Intel's more recent Core Ultra 5 250KF Plus 18-core processor based on the LGA 1851 platform. It is paired with the same Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory, but comes with 16GB of DDR5-6000 RGB memory instead. This makes it a DDR5-based configuration, although it has half the memory capacity of the DDR4 model out of the box.

Storage remains unchanged at a 1TB NVMe SSD, while the rest of the configuration includes an Intel B860 motherboard, a 650W 80 Plus Gold power supply, and a Thermaltake ARGB tower air cooler. It also offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and Windows 11 Home. The PC case is pretty much the same on this prebuilt, with the only difference being the lack of faux wooden accents.

Both gaming PCs should offer a similar gaming experience with the RTX 5060 Ti; however, they differ when it comes to their processor platforms and memory configurations. The DDR4-based LCGS NE i1460T-V170W R4 is available for $1,299.99, making it the more affordable option with 32GB of memory. On the other hand, the DDR5-based LCGS NE u2560T-V170B costs $1,399.99 and offers a more recent Core Ultra processor and faster memory, but with just 16GB of RAM. Both are currently discounted by $100 at Newegg, making either worth considering depending on whether you prioritize memory capacity or a newer platform.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.