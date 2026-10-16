This could be your last chance to grab an RTX 5090 — how to secure Nvidia's top RTX GPU as rumors of discontinuation swirl

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It's the best consumer graphics card you can get!

GeForce RTX 5090
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Recent news and rumours have been flooding the tech space about the apparent discontinuation of Nvidia's flagship graphics card. With no new Nvidia 5090 GPU replacement anticipated before at least 2028, this could well be your last opportunity to get your hands on a very powerful GPU for gaming.

The RTX 5090 not only dominates benchmarking charts in performance, but it also dominates price charts, with the cost of purchasing a standalone RTX 5090 rising from its MSRP of $1,999 to currently over $7,500. The cheapest way to previously capture an RTX 5090 in the wild has been from either Micro Centre (who apparently is soon to be no longer stocking them), or picking one up in a prebuilt gaming PC build.

Alienware Area-51 Gaming PC with RTX 5090
Save 6% ($499.51)
Alienware Area-51 Gaming PC with RTX 5090: was $7,999.50 now $7,499.99 at Dell

Get an RTX 5090 with an entire gaming PC thrown in. Features AMD's monstrous 9950X3D 16-core CPU, 32GB of DDR5, and 2TB SSD.

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MSI Infinite ZS - Gaming Desktop - AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 2025
Save 3% ($200)
MSI Infinite ZS - Gaming Desktop - AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 2025: was $7,799.99 now $7,599.99 at Best Buy

Get an RTX 5090 gaming PC from MSI with AMD's monster Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD,

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Skytech Gaming Blaze 5 Gaming PC
Skytech Gaming Blaze 5 Gaming PC: $9,299.99 at Newegg

This Skytech RTX 5090 gaming PC packs the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, the aforementioned Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU with 32GB of VRAM, an X670 Motherboard, 2TB of Gen4 NVMe SSD storage capacity, and 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM. This is an expensive PC and is slightly let down by the cost-cutting motherboard solution.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jabberwocky79
    No thanks, I prefer my fireplace :sneaky:
    Reply
  • emayekayee
    Alternate Headline: Soon, you'll still have no chance to grab an RTX 5090.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    No, I decided a long time ago that I wasn't interested in such a power-sucking, heat-spewing fire hazard. Not at the old prices, and certainly not now!
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    No thanks. I would rather not have a GPU that could burn my house down.
    Reply
  • redgarl
    This is not a discontinuation, this is literally a STOP SALE order by Nvidia.

    The reality is this card is plagued with issues which will probably end into class actions. It is easier for Nvidia to end the production and recalling the current GPUs, which they could sell for way more to enterprise, than having to deal with potential liability from the client sector.

    Ironically by doing this, they are admitting the 90 series was never a gaming GPU... but all of you, the media outlets, literally drank the green COOLAID...
    Reply
  • bit_user
    redgarl said:
    This is not a discontinuation, this is literally a STOP SALE order by Nvidia.
    Got a source on that? Because, all of the articles I've seen on it say the diverted production over to the RTX Pro line.

    redgarl said:
    The reality is this card is plagued with issues which will probably end into class actions. It is easier for Nvidia to end the production and recalling the current GPUs, which they could sell for way more to enterprise, than having to deal with potential liability from the client sector.
    If they were ever going to do that, why wait 22 months after its introduction??
    Reply