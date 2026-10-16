This could be your last chance to grab an RTX 5090 — how to secure Nvidia's top RTX GPU as rumors of discontinuation swirl

Recent news and rumours have been flooding the tech space about the apparent discontinuation of Nvidia's flagship graphics card. With no new Nvidia 5090 GPU replacement anticipated before at least 2028, this could well be your last opportunity to get your hands on a very powerful GPU for gaming.

The RTX 5090 not only dominates benchmarking charts in performance, but it also dominates price charts, with the cost of purchasing a standalone RTX 5090 rising from its MSRP of $1,999 to currently over $7,500. The cheapest way to previously capture an RTX 5090 in the wild has been from either Micro Centre (who apparently is soon to be no longer stocking them), or picking one up in a prebuilt gaming PC build.

● Check out this RTX 5090 deal at Dell

● RTX 5090 Prebuilt PCs available at Newegg

We've highlighted many RTX 5090 prebuilt PC's over the last couple of years, with models from Dell, HP, MSI, Skytech, and others. And there are still some PCs out there that can be bought for around the same price as buying the graphics card alone. But with the available pool of RTX 5090s soon starting to dry up, prices will start to climb even higher, much like what happened when the previous generation RTX 4090 ceased production.

The RTX 5090 is the most powerful consumer GPU that you can buy. It sports 21,760 CUDA cores, over double the RTX 5080's 10,752 count, and provides a massive 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM. Using a 512-bit memory bus, with a memory bandwidth of up to 1,792 GB/s, the RTX 5090 is the top choice for any gaming PC. When you look at our benchmarking results in our review of the RTX 5090, it's easy to see that this super-powerful GPU dominates the competition in all performance metrics.

Dell is selling this powerful PC with an AMD 9950X3D processor for $7,499.99, around the same price as buying the GPU separately, so, ignoring the insane price of the GPU for a second, that makes the rest of this PC build, including the monstrous 16-core gaming processor, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB SSD, free.

For an example of some of the RTX 5090 prebuilt PCs that you can still get your hands on, we have another discounted MSI Infinite ZS PC that's available from Best Buy, plus an example of a Skytech RTX 5090 gaming PC available at Newegg. I've also included a link to RTX 5090 gaming PCs that are in stock at Newegg, so you can get a further idea of pricing and what is available.

● RTX 5090 Prebuilt PCs available at Newegg

Skytech Gaming Blaze 5 Gaming PC: $9,299.99 at Newegg This Skytech RTX 5090 gaming PC packs the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, the aforementioned Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU with 32GB of VRAM, an X670 Motherboard, 2TB of Gen4 NVMe SSD storage capacity, and 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM. This is an expensive PC and is slightly let down by the cost-cutting motherboard solution.

If you have the money and want the best GPU that said money can buy, then you need to think about pulling the trigger before it's too late and the GPU either disappears or the prices inevitably rise even higher.