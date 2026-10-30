This is your chance to secure an entire entry-level ABS gaming PC for only $849 — amazing Walmart deal sets you up with an RTX 5060 graphics card and shaves $350 off the list price

This budget-focused desktop gaming PC is on sale for a steal at Walmart. Right now, you can save a tidy $350 when you purchase the ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC for just $849. A superb deal when you consider the current pricing for PC hardware in general. The original list price of the Cyclone Aqua was $1,199.99, so you're saving just shy of 30% and getting a current-generation graphics card to bring all the latest games to life on your screen.

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This particular SKU of the Cyclone Aqua gaming PC from ABS includes an Intel Core 5 Processor 120 (6-core, 12-thread CPU), an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This is a DDR4 memory system, which does date the PC a little, but it also means that getting hold of any extra RAM is also much, much cheaper.

Save 29% ($350.99) ABS Cyclone Aqua Gaming Desktop PC: was $1,199.99 now $849 at Walmart This model of the Cyclone Aqua gaming PC from ABS contains an Intel Core 5 Processor 120, an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage.

Because this system uses an RTX 5060 inside, you have access to Nvidia's latest DLSS upscaling and multi-frame generation software technology. This helps lower-end systems get a lot more grunt out of their combined parts. The ABS Cyclone Aqua will tear through games at 1080p, but if you want to step up to 1440p resolutions, you may need a little help to reach higher and more stable frame rates. See our GPU Hierarchy chart for where the RTX 5060 sits in comparison to the performance of other graphics cards at 1080p resolution.

The wallet-friendly price of the ABS Cyclone Aqua means you get to spend more money on games, helping to make the most of the PC. Even though this may be a budget-oriented PC, it still comes with all the valuable features you'd like from a modern PC. There's built-in WiFi for easy network connectivity, and plenty of USB ports for your peripherals on both the front and rear IO of the case.