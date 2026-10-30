This is your chance to secure an entire entry-level ABS gaming PC for only $849 — amazing Walmart deal sets you up with an RTX 5060 graphics card and shaves $350 off the list price

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Affordable desktop gaming

Tech Deals Cover image featuring an ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC.
(Image credit: Future)
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This budget-focused desktop gaming PC is on sale for a steal at Walmart. Right now, you can save a tidy $350 when you purchase the ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC for just $849. A superb deal when you consider the current pricing for PC hardware in general. The original list price of the Cyclone Aqua was $1,199.99, so you're saving just shy of 30% and getting a current-generation graphics card to bring all the latest games to life on your screen.

Grab this deal at Walmart

ABS Cyclone Aqua Gaming Desktop PC
Save 29% ($350.99)
ABS Cyclone Aqua Gaming Desktop PC: was $1,199.99 now $849 at Walmart

This model of the Cyclone Aqua gaming PC from ABS contains an Intel Core 5 Processor 120, an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.