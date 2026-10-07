This monster RTX 5090 Alienware gaming PC costs less than buying the GPU and CPU alone — take $500 off a powerful 9950X3D rig

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Buy a PC once, then never think about it again.

Area 51
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nvidia's RTX 5090 now costs $7,000. Or so near to it that it makes no difference. So if you were hoping to buy one in the quest to build a PC, you're out of luck. You're much better off just grabbing a pre-built PC with one inside. Alienware normally commands a massive premium over other desktops because of its brand name, but the PC market is so out of whack right now that this is actually a much better value option than some alternatives. Right now, you can get an RTX 5090 PC with AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D for $7,499.

● Check out this deal at Dell

Alienware Area-51 Gaming PC with RTX 5090
Save 6% ($499.51)
Alienware Area-51 Gaming PC with RTX 5090: was $7,999.50 now $7,499.99 at Dell

Get an RTX 5090 with an entire gaming PC thrown in. Features AMD's monstrous 9950X3D 16-core CPU, 32GB of DDR5, and 2TB SSD.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.