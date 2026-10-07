This monster RTX 5090 Alienware gaming PC costs less than buying the GPU and CPU alone — take $500 off a powerful 9950X3D rig

Nvidia's RTX 5090 now costs $7,000. Or so near to it that it makes no difference. So if you were hoping to buy one in the quest to build a PC, you're out of luck. You're much better off just grabbing a pre-built PC with one inside. Alienware normally commands a massive premium over other desktops because of its brand name, but the PC market is so out of whack right now that this is actually a much better value option than some alternatives. Right now, you can get an RTX 5090 PC with AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D for $7,499.

● Check out this deal at Dell

That's obviously a lot more than you'd have paid for this rig even a month ago, but prices are only moving in one direction, and that is up. This PC altogether costs less than the standalone cost of buying an RTX 5090 and AMD's $690 CPU alone, a much better option than trying to build one yourself.

The RTX 5090 is the headline of the build here for obvious reasons. It's the best consumer GPU on the market thanks to its massive 32GB VRAM pool, which will chew through any title in 4K.

The CPU from AMD is an absolute juggernaut, dominating our testing benchmarks for multi-threaded performance while excelling at gaming. Paired with the aforementioned RTX 5090, it beats even the 9800X3D in our testing.

To complement the potent GPU and CPU combo, you get 32GB of DDR5 and a 2TB SSD. That's less RAM than you'd like at this price, but you can get 64GB in the higher-spec config, also on sale. Other specs include a 1500W power supply and Wi-Fi 7, as well as liquid cooling for the hefty CPU, making this a well-rounded and potent gaming rig.

The PC gaming industry has been decimated by AI. This is a great example of a product that has drastically increased in price in just a few short months, but prices continue to rise, and the window to buy a gaming rig is closing fast.