Although prebuilts were a bastion for sane RTX 5090 prices for a few months, that has quickly changed with top-spec systems easily pushing above $10,000. Such is the case for the Corsair Millennium with an RTX 5090 and Ryzen 9 9950X3D, which is selling for $11,399. Right now, however, you can get the machine for $2,400 off, plus snag a free 1440p MSI monitor as part of the deal.

The machine is $8999.99, which is an excellent price in this market for these specs. If you take a glance at the Newegg RTX 5090 desktop selection, for instance, $9,000 is the going price for prebuilts with 32GB of memory, 2TB of storage, and worse CPUs. Double the memory and storage capacity for the same price, plus a free monitor, is a good deal right now.

You'll spend close to $8,000 between the RTX 5090, 4TB of NVMe storage, and 64GB of DDR5 right now, so getting everything else between the case, X870 motherboard, 1200W modular power supply, Corsair iCue Link Titan 360mm AIO, and, of course, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D for $1,000 is a solid offer.

The RTX 5090 and Ryzen 9 9950X3D need no introduction as some of the fastest components around for gaming, productivity, content creation, and even local AI work. The RTX 5090 tops our GPU hierarchy almost two years, while the Ryzen 9 9950X3D brings the best of AMD's 3D V-Cache in gaming while maximizing core count at 16 cores and 32 threads.

GPU Benchmarks — 4K

The RTX 5090 is the clear leader in gaming and AI performance among Nvidia's stack and the AMD competition. It's squarely targeted at 4K gaming, and its large 32GB VRAM capacity allows it to extend into local AI workloads should you desire.

Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D tops the charts in both gaming and productivity workloads. Short of the specialized 9950X3D2, it's the fastest CPU AMD currently makes. Gaming performance is on-par with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, while application performance reaches the top of our CPU benchmark hierarchy across single-threaded and multithreaded applications.

Between the 64GB of memory and 4TB of storage, you shouldn't need a RAM or SSD upgrade for quite some time. Upgrades are on the table, though. Corsair occupies just two of the DIMM slots, offering room for two more sticks, and there are additional M.2 points for more SSDs.

The monitor is certainly an afterthought for a machine this powerful, but it's still a nice extra when you're putting up $9K for a PC. It's the MSI MAG 274CQF, which is a 27-inch 1440p monitor with a 180Hz refresh rate. It uses a rapid VA panel, and it's suitable for gaming. Though, we'd recommend a higher-end 4K display for the RTX 5090.

If nothing else, you can use the monitor as a secondary display, or as your primary gaming monitor while you build your funds. Regardless, the Corsair Millennium RTX 5090 desktop is an excellent deal at $8,999.99.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.