$5,245 prebuilt RTX 5090 PC's connectors melt after sitting boxed for a year — Digital Storm and PNY deny warranty claims over expired coverage and third-party cables

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Everyone points at someone else.

RTX 5090 connector melt
(Image credit: Anthony DeMarco)

When a PC gamer's GPU with a 12VHPWR or 12V-2x6 power connector melts, it's often in a computer they built by hand, and they typically only have one chance at recourse — hoping their GPU is under warranty and making a claim.

But it ends up that when someone else built your PC, it could open up a can of worms that has two companies pointing the blame at each other while a customer sits with a burned-up RTX 5090, power supply, and power cords.

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Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
Senior Editor

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jrbailey
    "he then used Claude to try to figure out the issue" - someone take this guy's man card away. And his computer.
    Reply
  • Jabberwocky79
    "What if I'm building my own PC?"


    Then don't put a GPU in it that requires this God-awful connector.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    Admin said:
    Digital Storm and PNY deny warranty claims
    ................. Because Nvidia is innocent here.

    SMH. These two companies duke it out and the real villain lurks in the shadows.
    Reply
  • Trake_17
    The only thing a reasonable person would conclude from this is be wary of PNY and Nvidia who will sell you stuff that catches fire when you try to use it. That this stuff it's still happening at this point is unforgivable. ESPECIALLY given the ludicrous prices for these things now and the crazy money these companies are making.

    I guess if I were feeling generous I'd acknowledge that the system was older before it got used, but I'm not feeling generous, is shouldn't have been happening in 2025 anymore either.
    Reply
  • PEnns
    "Digital Storm offers a one-year warranty on parts and three years on its labor, and that one-year warranty on parts was up. But the components are separately supported by manufacturers, and PNY warranties its GeForce RTX gaming GPUs for three years."
    Essentially it means that Digital Storms' warranty reduces all the components' warranties to also 1 year, although many of the parts' warranties are longer than one year!

    Then if something happens to the parts they bought and marked up nicely: "You're on your own, buddy. Go after the other companies, because our job is to markup, build and charge exorbitant prices...all for 1 year warranty!"

    Digital Storm is one of the big names in this pre-built business....but not so big when it comes to standing behind the parts they place in their very expensive systems.
    Reply
  • grav220
    jrbailey said:
    "he then used Claude to try to figure out the issue" - someone take this guy's man card away. And his computer.
    Your parents thought so little of you they couldn't even give you a unique name.
    Reply
  • wiak
    heh i just ignore the manufacturer warranty anyway, they are mostly worse than the law (5 years) here i live

    also the seller/manufacturer has to prove i did everything wrong and they cant when the correct cable/connector from a power supply and have a shit ton of proof from other users with exact same defect

    the 5090 12VHPWR connector strikes again

    12VHPWR is a broken connector and should be removed from the market
    Reply
  • derekullo
    Building a computer piecemeal is risky enough with the warranty starting on the first part as soon as you buy it.
    If buying through Amazon or Newegg their warranty for easy returns is usually 30 days for computer parts.

    If it takes more than a month for all the computer parts to come in so you can finally have a bootable system to test all the components the Amazon warranty would have already started expiring for the first bought parts..

    You can obviously use the manufacturer's warranty, but as most computer builders know, that is much slower and more inconvenient than Amazon taking the product back and sending a new one within a day.

    Normally when I build a computer it would be one huge order from Amazon that usually arrives together on the same day.

    I'd never buy a computer and purposely let its warranty start ticking while it sits in storage unchecked.
    Reply
  • ejolson
    The evidence is in. To segment the market for consumer graphics cards, did marketing task the engineers with designing a power delivery system so unreliable that it's unacceptable for use in a data center?

    Unfortunately, since the engineers set the margins, power consumption increased due to games and drivers being optimised.

    Pro tip: Don't decorate the inside of a gaming computer with cardboard Pokémonsters and other inflammable materials as the observed burnout pattern might start a real fire.
    Reply
  • jaded42e
    PEnns said:
    "Digital Storm offers a one-year warranty on parts and three years on its labor, and that one-year warranty on parts was up. But the components are separately supported by manufacturers, and PNY warranties its GeForce RTX gaming GPUs for three years."
    Essentially it means that Digital Storms' warranty reduces all the components' warranties to also 1 year, although many of the parts' warranties are longer than one year!

    Then if something happens to the parts they bought and marked up nicely: "You're on your own, buddy. Go after the other companies, because our job is to markup, build and charge exorbitant prices...all for 1 year warranty!"

    Digital Storm is one of the big names in this pre-built business....but not so big when it comes to standing behind the parts they place in their very expensive systems.
    Yeah, that is crazy. I'm thankful for this article. I will never do business with Digital Storm, and tell my friends to do likewise. Lol. They are the worst
    Reply