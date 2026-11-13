Walmart has slashed $730 off this monster gaming PC with RTX 5070 Ti — also features a 24-core Intel processor, 32GB DDR5, 2TB SSD

Walmart has slashed $730 off this CyberPower PC gaming desktop, making it a much cheaper way to get your hands on a potent Nvidia RTX GPU, 32GB of RAM, and more. Right now you can score this Intel Core Ultra 9 285 gaming PC with a 5070 Ti for just $2,479.99.

● Check out this deal at Walmart

This is a brilliant PC with lots of processing power for gaming, as well as a 24-core Intel CPU for multitasking. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear to be the more potent 285K, but this should still be plenty of oomph for everyday tasks as well as running your favorite titles.

The main event in this build is the potent GPU. With the coveted 16GB of VRAM capacity and 8,960 CUDA cores, the RTX 5070 Ti excels at gaming in 1080p and 1440p, and with access to Nvidia's DLSS technologies, will also be ample for some 4K gaming too.

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285 is a 24-core CPU with eight performance cores and 16 efficient cores, with a total of 24 threads. It has max turbo clocks of 5.6 GHz, and while it lacks the potent cache of AMD's X3D SKUs, it is a brilliant CPU for multi-threaded workloads.

This PC also comes with a generous 32GB of DDR5 6400 RAM, a $500 item in the current PC building economy. You also get a 2TB SSD gen 4 SSD, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3.

If you'd prefer to go for a gaming-focused CPU, this 9800X3D PC comes with an RTX 5070 12GB, 32GB of DDR5, and a 1TB SSD instead.