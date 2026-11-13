Walmart has slashed $730 off this monster gaming PC with RTX 5070 Ti — also features a 24-core Intel processor, 32GB DDR5, 2TB SSD

Deals
By
Published

A very powerful PC

Cyberpower PC deal
(Image credit: Cyberpower)
0

Walmart has slashed $730 off this CyberPower PC gaming desktop, making it a much cheaper way to get your hands on a potent Nvidia RTX GPU, 32GB of RAM, and more. Right now you can score this Intel Core Ultra 9 285 gaming PC with a 5070 Ti for just $2,479.99.

Check out this deal at Walmart

Cyberpower Gamer Supreme Gaming PC, Intel Core Ultra 9 285, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB, 32GB DDR5, 2TB SSD
Save 23% ($730)
Cyberpower Gamer Supreme Gaming PC, Intel Core Ultra 9 285, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB, 32GB DDR5, 2TB SSD: was $3,209.99 now $2,479.99 at Walmart

Save on this CyberPower PC with Intel Core Ultra 9 285, RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB DDR5, and a 2TB SSD.

View Deal
Cyberpower Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop, AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 12GB, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD
Cyberpower Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop, AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 12GB, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD: $2,349.99 at Walmart

Get a 9800X3D CPU for gaming alonside the RTX 5070 with 12GB of VRAM, 32GB of DDR5, and a 1TB gen 4 SSD.

View Deal
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.