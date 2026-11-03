Amazon closes AI creator's account after he attempts to buy seven Nvidia DGX Spark mini-PCs — Epic CEO Tim Sweeney says his regular orders were canceled before arrival after he tried to buy two GPUs

News
By
Published

Amazon’s closure email cites a verification process and offers no reason.

Nine compact DGX Spark desktop systems from Nvidia and its partners arranged on a white background
(Image credit: Nvidia)
2

AI creator Nick Saraev says on X that Amazon closed his account after he tried to buy seven Nvidia DGX Spark AI mini-PCs. The closure email cites a verification process and gives no reason. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney chimed in that his regular orders would go through, then get canceled before arrival, after he tried to buy two GPUs.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Bigshrimp
    I bet that they were mostly all bought out by AI firms and Amazon is worried that there is not enough supply, so they are stopping the purchase orders because they can't fulfill the quantities requested.
    Reply
  • Cyberwolf2077
    Bigshrimp said:
    I bet that they were mostly all bought out by AI firms and Amazon is worried that there is not enough supply, so they are stopping the purchase orders because they can't fulfill the quantities requested.
    That or the tightening of restrictions on ai chip exports via smuggling. Refused to verify identity
    Reply