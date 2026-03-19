Arctic's $1,400 AMD Strix Point fanless mini-PC hides under your desk — Senza AI 370 features Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD

Arctic has just released a new mini-PC aimed at enthusiasts looking for a clean, minimalist, and silent setup, without compromising on performance. The "Senza AI 370" is the latest in the company's existing Senza lineup that has shipped with the Ryzen 5000 series so far, but it's now been upgraded to AMD's Strix Point. Specifically, it features the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 flagship APU and a neat trick up its sleeve.

Or should we say "below its sleeve"? Because this mini-PC mounts under your desk, completely out of sight, cable management isn't an issue either. Arctic calls it an "Under Desk PC," and it's designed to clear your workspace. You could put it on top of your desk, but that would defeat its entire purpose. You really want to make sure you get the most out of it because it costs 1200 Euros, or almost $1,400.