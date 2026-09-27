Custom 24-carat gold mini PC costs around $1.7 million, weighs nearly 29 pounds for up to 50% faster heat transfer — copper would have been far cheaper and offers even better thermal conductivity

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28.7 pound Kubb Fanless mini PC was a special order by a lover of 24-carat gold.

$1.7m Gold fanless mini PC
(Image credit: Fanless Tech)

A chrysophile has ordered a special edition mini PC with a pure 24-carat gold passive chassis reports Fanless Tech. It’s a premium custom version of the ~5-inch (120 x 120 x 120mm) Kubb Fanless PC, but costing around $1.7 million with its opulent gold chassis. As well as its choice of materials pumping up price, this mini PC’s weight has increased from its default 4.6 to 28.7 pounds (2.1kg to 13kg). But as a bonus, which probably still doesn’t make it worth it for most folks, gold has significantly better thermal conductivity than aluminum.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Fomdoo
    Copper may have been cheaper and better cooling but gold will climb faster in value and likely making this one of the only PCs that actually appreciates in value.
    Reply
  • thisisaname
    Fomdoo said:
    Copper may have been cheaper and better cooling but gold will climb faster in value and likely making this one of the only PCs that actually appreciates in value.
    Copper Outpaces Gold's Flat YearThis year's nearly 20% climb puts copper on track for one of its strongest years on record. Over the past year the gain widens to more than 46%. The rally has been buoyed by Michael Burry's copper bet and tightening supply.
    If it was copper it may increase in value faster :)
    Reply
  • Tough Break
    Correct me if im wrong here but the gold wont corrode or develop an unsightly patina either
    Reply
  • Itsahobby
    At today's gold price, $1.7 million buys roughly 27 pounds of pure gold at spot, before any dealer premiums or fees. To each their own.
    Reply
  • pSynrg
    $1.7m. Sure that wasn't just the 128GB ram option?
    Reply
  • Dementoss
    Tough Break said:
    Correct me if im wrong here but the gold wont corrode or develop an unsightly patina either
    You're right, gold is inert, it doesn't react with anything.
    Reply
  • PEnns
    pSynrg said:
    $1.7m. Sure that wasn't just the 128GB ram option?

    In theory it should have. But it has just a meager 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD.

    To sum it up, it's a mediocre piece dipped in gold for the peacock-like millionaires.
    Reply
  • FunSurfer
    Better and cheaper heat transferring PC will be a gold plated silver PC according to the
    thermal conductivity comparison chart.
    Reply
  • derekullo
    Dementoss said:
    You're right, gold is inert, it doesn't react with anything.
    Famous last words as you accidentally spill a flask of aqua regia on your case !!!
    Reply