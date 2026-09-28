Early AMD 'Gorgon Halo' AI mini-PC packs 192GB RAM for an eye-watering $7,099 — super early bird deal cuts down price of GMKtec Evo-X5 with Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 by $425

GMKtec has launched the Evo-X5 Pro, its latest agentic AI mini-PC, featuring AMD's flagship Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 processor and 192GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory. The model with a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD retails at $6,799, while the 4TB model will set consumers back $7,099.

The Evo-X5 Pro launches today to go head-to-head with rivals, such as Acemagic’s F9A and Minisforum’s MS-S1 Max-P495, which use similar recipes: AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495. The processor is the most performant SKU from the Ryzen AI Max+ 400 (codenamed Gorgon Halo) family. Unlike the regular Ryzen AI 400 (codenamed Gorgon Point) series, which uses a hybrid Zen 5 and Zen 5c setup, Gorgon Halo keeps only the full-size Zen 5 cores and drops the space-efficient Zen 5c cores.

Armed with 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads, the Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 stands out as a powerhouse in the mobile segment. It boasts a 3.1 GHz base clock, 5.2 GHz boost clock, and 64MB of L3 cache. The 16-core, 55W chip is essentially the mobile version of the renowned Ryzen 9 9950X (though with a far lower power budget). With abundant processing power, it is easy to see why the Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 is the elected candidate for these agentic AI mini-PCs.

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The Evo-X5 Pro supports three performance profiles for the Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495. The silent and balanced modes keep the chip at 54W and 85W, respectively, while performance mode allows up to 120W sustained and 160W peak. The mini-PC features a vapor chamber cooling system to keep the hardware cool, along with one 80 x 80 x 15mm system fan and two other 80 x 80 x 30mm cooling fans.

GMKtec Evo-X5 Pro Specifications and Pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Super Early Bird Pricing Early Bird Pricing Regular Pricing Processor Memory SSD Evo-X5 Pro $6,699 $6,899 $7,099 Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 192GB LPDDR5X-8533 4TB PCIe 4.0 Evo-X5 Pro $6,399 $6,599 $6,799 Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 192GB LPDDR5X-8533 2TB PCIe 4.0

The Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 supports up to 192GB of LPDDR5x-8533 memory, pushing past the 128GB available on Nvidia's GB10 chip and AMD's previous Strix Halo chips. Eight 24GB chips are soldered to the motherboard in close proximity to the Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495. Gorgon Halo pairs the 192GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory with a 256-bit interface to maximize memory bandwidth for local AI. This configuration delivers up to about 273 GB/s of bandwidth. Meanwhile, the Evo-X5 Pro enables allocations of up to 160GB to serve as VRAM for large AI LLM models.

GMKtec sells the Evo-X5 Pro with a 2TB or 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The price difference is $300. It is a shame the company doesn't offer a bare-bones version of the Evo-X5 Pro, since some enthusiasts could reuse their existing drives or buy a new SSD at a lower price. The mini-PC has three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for PCIe-based drives, so users can have up to 24TB of fast storage. However, only two M.2 slots run at x4, while the third is limited to x1.

Super early bird and early bird customers are eligible for 6% and 3% off, respectively. Consumers can get the 4TB and 2TB versions for as low as $6,699 and $6,399, respectively. To further incentivize early adopters, only the first 30 units of the Evo-X5 Pro are eligible for super early-bird pricing. GMKtec includes a complimentary three-month subscription to the Z.ai coding plan and a 1.5X return in GMKtec Points.

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Existing owners of the Evo-X2 and Evo-X3 models are eligible for an exclusive $50 discount on the Evo-X5 Pro when they use the X5P39550 EDM code at checkout.

In addition to its early-bird and upgrade offers, GMKtec is trying to seduce buyers with bulk-purchase discounts for the Evo-X5 Pro. However, these "offers" sound like a job. Buying two, three, or five units nets consumers $10, $20, and $40 in discounts, respectively. If you are spending $32,995 on hardware, you would expect more than a meaningless 0.12% discount, but apparently GMKtec does not see it that way.

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