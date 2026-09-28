Early AMD 'Gorgon Halo' AI mini-PC packs 192GB RAM for an eye-watering $7,099 — super early bird deal cuts down price of GMKtec Evo-X5 with Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 by $425

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A pocket-size powerhouse with a giganormous price tag

GMKtec Evo-X5 Pro
(Image credit: GMKtec)

GMKtec has launched the Evo-X5 Pro, its latest agentic AI mini-PC, featuring AMD's flagship Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 processor and 192GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory. The model with a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD retails at $6,799, while the 4TB model will set consumers back $7,099.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.