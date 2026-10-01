First Intel Panther Lake mini PC cooled with solid-state AirJet tech operates at less than 21 dBA — Aaeon claims its fanless Up Xtreme PTL Edge Air is also slimmer, lighter than actively-cooled rivals

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An enterprise specialty system with up to a Core Ultra X7 358H processor.

Aaeon UP Xtreme PTL Edge Air mini PC
(Image credit: Aaeon)

Embedded and industrial computing specialist Aaeon has launched a fanless mini PC featuring up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor. The PC, dubbed the Up Xtreme PTL Edge Air, utilizes Frore’s AirJet ultrasonic membrane technology for active cooling.

The use of this cooling tech means that the Up Xtreme PTL Edge Air is virtually silent, operating at less than 21 dBA. Moreover, Aaeon boasts that it has allowed its mini PC designers to make this device “35% thinner and 43% lighter” than a traditional heatsink and fan-cooled model.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.