First Intel Panther Lake mini PC cooled with solid-state AirJet tech operates at less than 21 dBA — Aaeon claims its fanless Up Xtreme PTL Edge Air is also slimmer, lighter than actively-cooled rivals

Embedded and industrial computing specialist Aaeon has launched a fanless mini PC featuring up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor. The PC, dubbed the Up Xtreme PTL Edge Air, utilizes Frore’s AirJet ultrasonic membrane technology for active cooling.

The use of this cooling tech means that the Up Xtreme PTL Edge Air is virtually silent, operating at less than 21 dBA. Moreover, Aaeon boasts that it has allowed its mini PC designers to make this device “35% thinner and 43% lighter” than a traditional heatsink and fan-cooled model.

The Aaeon Up Xtreme PTL Edge Air doesn’t look very much like a regular consumer mini PC. That’s because it is designed for the embedded and industrial market. Aaeon mentions that this model might be purchased “for integration in space-constrained applications such as ultra-thin kiosk setups, low-clearance AMR housing, and compact mobile healthcare units.” Besides being virtually silent, thin, and light for those use cases, Aaeon touts the appeal of “its elimination of fan-induced vibration” in those target markets as well as robotic controllers, actuators, sensors, and cameras.

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The I/O makes it clear this isn't a consumer-grade system. In addition to the commonly seen USB-A and USB-C ports, LAN, audio, and various video outputs, the Up Xtreme PTL Edge Air packs in a pair of COM ports for RS-232/422/485, and a 40-pin GPIO. This mini PC can be connected to up to four displays simultaneously.

Three Up Xtreme PTL Edge Air can be specced with an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H, Ultra 7 356H, or Ultra 5 325 processor. The X7 model features the potent Intel Arc B390 iGPU with 12 Xe-cores. Inside you can fit two DDR5 SODIMMs up to 128GB total and speeds of 7,200 MT/s. Two M.2 2280 SSDs can be fitted, and an M.2 2230 slot is earmarked for the wireless card.

We see a couple of sacrifices made to go slim, light, and quiet with the AirJet cooler. Specifically, Aaeon says that there is “a 6% increase in power consumption and a narrower operating temperature range of -10°C to 45°C” with this design.

As is typical for this kind of business-facing announcement, we don’t get any clear pricing. Normally, businesses will contact the likes of Aaeon directly with pricing inquiries based on how many units and so on. If you do manage to get a hold of one of these UP Xtreme PTL Edge Air mini PCs, you can run Windows IoT Enterprise or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on it, according to the spec sheets.

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The only other mini PC we've seen cooled using AirJet cooling is Zotac's ZBox PI430AJ mini PC, which was built around Intel's low-end N300 Atom CPU with a TDP of 7W.

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