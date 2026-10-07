Geekom Fall tech week deals offer up to $730 off a new mini PC — prices start at just $284, both AMD and Intel options on sale

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We also snagged a stackable code to take a further 8% off last year's flagship A9 Max.

Geekom mini PC.
(Image credit: Geekom)

Geekom has a ton of Amazon Prime Day deals with an array of mini PCs on sale for up to 28% off. Both Intel and AMD options are on sale, and Geekom hasn't restricted the sale to its older mini PCs; even newer Gorgon Point machines are on sale.

Geekom A9 Max (2026)
Save 15% ($240)
Geekom A9 Max (2026): was $1,599 now $1,359 at Amazon

Geekom's newly released AI flagship mini PC is already discounted.

This sturdy aluminum-encased Geekom A9 Max (2026) comes with the AMD's refreshed Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 'Gorgon Point' processor, backed by 32GB DDR5, a roomy 2TB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro.

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GEEKOM IT15 Mini PC
Save 15% ($179.85)
GEEKOM IT15 Mini PC: was $1,199 now $1,019.15 at Amazon

The Geekom IT15 is a mini PC with a Core Ultra 9 285H, 32GB of DDR5 SODIMM memory, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It includes an extra M.2 2242 slot, along with a 2.5-inch drive bay.

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GEEKOM A5 2027 Edition Mini PC
Save 15% ($71.85)
GEEKOM A5 2027 Edition Mini PC: was $479 now $407.15 at Amazon

The Geekom A5 (2027 Edition) comes with a Ryzen 7 7730U processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 256GB NVMe SSD.

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GEEKOM Air12 Budget Mini PC
Save 28% ($111.05)
GEEKOM Air12 Budget Mini PC : was $395.10 now $284.05 at Amazon

The Geekom Air12 is a budget mini PC with an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 dual-core CPU, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and a 256GB NVMe SSD.

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Geekom IT13 Max
Save 52% ($730)
Geekom IT13 Max: was $1,399 now $669 at Geekom US

The Geekom IT13 Max is a mini PC with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, either 16GB of DDR5 or 24GB of LPDDR5, and either a 500GB or 1TB SSD.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.