Geekom Fall tech week deals offer up to $730 off a new mini PC — prices start at just $284, both AMD and Intel options on sale

Geekom has a ton of Amazon Prime Day deals with an array of mini PCs on sale for up to 28% off. Both Intel and AMD options are on sale, and Geekom hasn't restricted the sale to its older mini PCs; even newer Gorgon Point machines are on sale.

Geekom has 13 mini PCs on sale as part of Amazon's Big Deal Days event, and we're going to run over five of the best deals. As is the case with any PC right now, prices are elevated due to the cost of memory and storage. So, although the discounts aren't massive, saving any money on a PC right now is a win.

Save 15% ($240) Geekom A9 Max (2026): was $1,599 now $1,359 at Amazon Geekom's newly released AI flagship mini PC is already discounted. This sturdy aluminum-encased Geekom A9 Max (2026) comes with the AMD's refreshed Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 'Gorgon Point' processor, backed by 32GB DDR5, a roomy 2TB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro. Read more Read less ▼

Headlining the sale is a 15% discount on Geekom's latest A9 Max Top AI, packing an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX470 'Gorgon Point' chip. We found that chip surprisingly capable considering the 0.9-liter chassis in our Geekom A9 Max 2026 review. This machine comes with a single 32GB DDR5 SODIMM with space for a second, along with two 2280 NVMe M.2 slots, one of which is occupied by a PCIe 4x4 2TB drive.

Unfortunately, the iGPU performance isn't great out of the box, with the single SODIMM hampering iGPU performance. If you end up picking up this PC, you'll probably want to occupy the other SODIMM slot at some point for a true dual-channel configuration.

Save 15% ($179.85) GEEKOM IT15 Mini PC: was $1,199 now $1,019.15 at Amazon The Geekom IT15 is a mini PC with a Core Ultra 9 285H, 32GB of DDR5 SODIMM memory, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It includes an extra M.2 2242 slot, along with a 2.5-inch drive bay. Read more Read less ▼

If you prefer Intel, the Geekom IT15 is 15% off, as well, dropping its $1,199 list price down to $1,019. This machine comes with a Core Ultra 9 285H chip, which has 16 cores (6 + 12), a boost clock of 5.4 GHz, and an integrated Arc 140T GPU with 8 Xe cores.

Out of the box, the machine includes 32GB of DDR5 SODIMM memory with support for up to 128GB, along with a PCIe 4 1TB SSD. This machine doesn't have two 2280 slots. Instead, it has an extra 2242 slot, along with a 2.5-inch bay for SATA drives. Of course, you're free to upgrade the drive and memory down the line if you choose.

Digging deeper into the pile, the Geekom A5 is on sale for 15% off, as well, bringing its price down to $407. With a low-power Ryzen 7 7730U CPU and 16GB of DDR4 memory, the Geekom A5 is tailored toward lightweight web browsing or general-purpose office workloads. Of course, you can also ditch the stock Windows 11 install and use it as a low-power home server, as well.

This machine is limited to 256GB of storage and 16GB of memory, but both are upgradable. Like the Arrow Lake machine above, you get an M.2 2242 slot and a 2.5-inch drive bay alongside the main M.2 2280 slot (though speeds are limited to PCIe Gen 3 here). For memory, Geekom once again uses SODIMM.

The machine is built for low-power applications, with the 7730U clocking in at just a 15W TDP. However, you still get eight cores, 16 threads, and Vega 8 graphics, so you can expand into some other applications (such as lightweight gaming).

At the bottom of the pile, we have the Geekom Air12 for just $284, 28% off its list price of $395.10. This is as budget as mini PCs come, with just 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB NVMe SSD. As with other Geekom mini PCs, however, you can upgrade the memory and storage. There aren't extra storage slots in this PC, however.

The machine is powered by Intel's Pentium Gold 7505, which is a dual-core chip with a TDP of 15W and a base clock of 2GHz. It'll handle light web browsing and office tasks, but not much else for a dedicated desktop. However, as a host system for a local file or media server, the CPU is plenty.

Geekom has more mini PCs on sale on its website, as well. The A5 Pro 2026 edition with a Ryzen 5 7530U, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD is on sale for $569, down from $749.

Save 52% ($730) Geekom IT13 Max: was $1,399 now $669 at Geekom US The Geekom IT13 Max is a mini PC with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, either 16GB of DDR5 or 24GB of LPDDR5, and either a 500GB or 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

The best deal that Geekom has running right now, by far, is the IT13 Max. Both configurations are on sale for around 50% off, with an additional $100 of with code IT13M130 (pre-applied with our link). That brings the $1,399 list price down to as low as $669 depending on your configuration.

Geekom offers two versions of the IT13 Max. The cheaper version at $669 comes with a 500GB SSD and 24GB of LPDDR5 memory. The other version comes with a 1TB SSD and 16GB of DDR5 memory, which is user-replaceable and upgradable up to 96GB with SODIMM. That configuration is $769 right now.

Regardless of the version you choose, the machine is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 8 185H, a 16-core chip with a generous 45W TDP. Geekom supports up to 6TB of storage total across the 2280 and 2242 slots.

Although we've pulled out the highlights, Geekom has half a dozen other mini PCs on sale over on Amazon. You can also save for the next few days directly on Geekom's website with its 20th anniversary celebration.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, gaming chair, or CPU Deals pages.