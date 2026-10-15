Sipeed reveals Chinese-made DGX Spark and Ryzen AI Halo rival, expected to cost $3,999 — MaixStation pairs Axera’s AX8860P with 128GB of LPDDR5X at 273 GB/s, with promising local AI performance claims

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
News-analysis
By
Published

Its NPU toolchain is due at month’s end, with units shipping after a year-end Kickstarter.

Sipeed MaixStation mini PC beside an Apple Mac mini and an Nvidia DGX Spark on a desk
From left: Sipeed’s MaixStation, Apple’s Mac mini and Nvidia’s DGX Spark (Image credit: Sipeed)

A Chinese rival to the DGX Spark and the Ryzen AI Halo, at least on paper, has emerged with Sipeed’s announcement of the MaixStation. The system, built on Axera’s new AX8860P, is in the same memory class with 128GB of LPDDR5X on a 256-bit bus at 273 GB/s. Sipeed told Tom’s Hardware Premium it expects the 128GB model to cost around $3,999, with launch discounts on Kickstarter, putting it level with the 128GB Ryzen AI Halo and well under the DGX Spark’s current MSRP of $6,950. Sign-ups are open now on Sipeed’s MaixStation page ahead of a Kickstarter campaign at the end of the year, with units shipping within three months after it closes. The NPU toolchain is due by the end of this month.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.