Dr. Lisa Su graces the opening of Micro Center's new Austin store — AMD CEO meets with gamers, autographs a 9070 XT GPU, and hands out 300 swag bags

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AMD says that it's a data center first company, though.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su opening the Micro Center Austin store
(Image credit: Micro Center/Instagram)
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It looks like AMD is trying to get back into the good graces of gamers, with its CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, joining the grand opening of Micro Center Austin. The company shared official photos of AMD’s chief executive cutting the ribbon to mark the store’s opening on its Instagram page, while a Redditor shared a short clip showing her making the rounds among the people waiting to get inside the shop and signing a Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU, one of the best gaming GPUs you can buy today.

AMD CEO Lisa Su meeting and interacting with attendees today at the grand opening of the new Micro Center in Austin.
 from r/pcmasterrace
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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • redgarl
    Hmm Hmm... that means that an announcement is coming soon...

    These kind of things are never random, they are planned. It means something is about to happen.
    Reply
  • Yppilc
    I do not know much about this person, but like "Batteries and Bulbs" store, I can not hate "Micro-Center" at the moment.

    Do I prefer AMD as a first-choice? No. Why because DOS and Intel mixes. The Radeon GPU is the alternative inside of Apple products.
    Reply