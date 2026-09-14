Dumpster diver builds home lab Proxmox server from weekly landfill runs for SSDs, HDDs, GPUs, and even RAM — weekly e-waste raids net multi-drive Proxmox server and Asus ROG laptop

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'It's wild what people throw away these days' says successful tech scavenger.

County landfill trash to treasure picking
(Image credit: Tsuto on Reddit)

A tech enthusiast says that they managed to put together a home lab-worthy Proxmox server using PC parts scavenged from the nearby county landfill. Furthermore, Tsuto told fellow Redditors that they now routinely raid the dump’s separate electronics recycling area once a week. We can’t blame them; their gallery of liberated hardware includes plenty of valuable trinkets like SSDs, HDDs, GPUs, even RAM, complete laptops, and more.

The county landfill has a separate bin for electronics and I’ve taken to raiding it once a week to scavenge for parts for my labs.
 from r/homelab

‘It’s wild what people throw away these days,’ says the successful tech scavenger. Tsuto seems to admit that many of the bits and pieces are “on the older end,” but even folks paying cold, hard cash at retail in 2026 are competing for components like RTX 3060s, AM4 motherboards/CPUs, and DDR4. That’s how hard the components shortage is hitting folks.

Tsuto also seems rather pleased with an Asus ROG laptop found at the landfill site. “The Asus ROG laptop just needed a $25 battery off Amazon and still has decent enough specs for casual gaming for my son,” they comment. Pixel peeping Tsuto’s gallery indicates that this portable gaming laptop packs an Intel Core i7-4710HQ (4C/8T) supported by 16GB of RAM, and allied with a GeForce GTX 860M 2GB GPU. It will be playing less demanding titles such as Stumble Guys, we see.

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In a follow-up post, the Redditor explains that one of their home lab projects that has been built from the dumpster finds includes a Proxmox server. It’s a dusty-looking machine (it’s a shame Tsuto hasn’t found an air duster yet?), but it is ample for their needs. The ‘new’ Proxmox machine is said to pack in “Two mirrored 256GB SSDs for the OS, one extra 1TB SSD for fast storage, and three 2TB HDDs in RAID1 for ZFS storage.”

Despite the lavish tech finds from this landfill, Tsuto says they actually bought some key components off Amazon to finalize the system – a Core i7-7700 and 64GB of RAM. We hope the RAM wasn’t bought in recent months, with the prices as they are.

Where I live, you might as well rob a bank as try and swipe electronics from the local council recycling centers. There’s security and cameras around these trash = treasure hoards, which can be particularly appealing to folks who appreciate retro computing.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • krysber
    The hospital I work at is closing, having been bought out by another company. I managed to pull a complete Cisco UCS 5108 chassis and 16 assembled blade servers, along with two Fabric Interconnects, along with some managed switches, sfp+ Cables, three EMC Recoverypoint servers that are now Proxmox servers, three laptops, two workstations, two thinclients, and a little marlin media PC. So much going to waste...
    Reply
  • bill001g
    Why do people believe anything posted to reddit. It is full of people who feel the need to brag and if anyone tries to challenge these the moderators delete posts because you are making someone feel bad.

    This has to be some rare case. Large landfill allow nobody even close to them. Massive machines and trucks everywhere. Even employees would likely get fired if they were walking around and collecting electronic trash. If someone puts electronics into the actual trash or a dumpster that also has trash it gets buried in the landfill. The lawyers make sure nobody can go digging in a landfill.

    There are of course rules about not putting electronic waste into the trash but most places that collect that separately actually deliver it to some company that either pays for it or at least agrees to take it for low cost and dispose of it properly. If someone takes stuff from these electronics recycle piles they are in effect stealing. The companies that agree to take this waste need to sell anything of value to recover the massive costs of getting rid of all the hazardous waste that has no value.
    Reply
  • Darkhands
    bill001g said:
    Why do people believe anything posted to reddit. It is full of people who feel the need to brag and if anyone tries to challenge these the moderators delete posts because you are making someone feel bad.

    This has to be some rare case. Large landfill allow nobody even close to them. Massive machines and trucks everywhere. Even employees would likely get fired if they were walking around and collecting electronic trash. If someone puts electronics into the actual trash or a dumpster that also has trash it gets buried in the landfill. The lawyers make sure nobody can go digging in a landfill.

    There are of course rules about not putting electronic waste into the trash but most places that collect that separately actually deliver it to some company that either pays for it or at least agrees to take it for low cost and dispose of it properly. If someone takes stuff from these electronics recycle piles they are in effect stealing. The companies that agree to take this waste need to sell anything of value to recover the massive costs of getting rid of all the hazardous waste that has no value.
    In the same way, why do people not believe relatively benign stories on the internet that are perfectly possible to be true? Companies let employees take used equipment all the time, even when it's technically against the rules. What makes a local dump any different? Some backwater dump manager may care less what the rules are, if it lowers his inventory and keeps his recycling area from overflowing.
    Reply
  • hyper0sphere
    One of my family members works at a place that destroys hardware in an industrial shredder. Exabytes of storage and ram have been crumbled to bits in the last decade. Why??? I don't understand! All the drives have that secure-erase function, and all the data is encrypted on the OS level and on the drive controller level! There's not even any sensitive material on them :(
    I wish my family member was allowed to take the stuff home.
    Reply