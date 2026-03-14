Enthusiast rebuilds AA-battery-powered PC, sextuples run time to 30 minutes with 64 batteries — uses three voltage regulators in parallel to achieve stability, runs computer for over 30 minutes on 64 AA cells

Creator and enthusiast ScuffedBits successfully ran a desktop PC for about five minutes on AA batteries alone and was even able to complete one round of Minesweeper on it. However, it seemed that that wasn’t long enough, so he decided to redo the project, intending to address the problems of the first build.

The biggest issue they fixed first was the high resistance of the tiny wires used to connect the batteries to the motherboard. Instead of replacing them, ScuffedBits modified the wiring of the battery packs to get around 25 volts, meaning that the PC would now require lower current, preventing instability because of the thin wiring. Of course, 25 volts isn’t good for the motherboard, so they also added three voltage regulators wired in parallel to get a consistent 12 volts until the batteries died. To further ensure that the system works, they also eliminated the alligator clips and soldered the wires directly to the capacitors that came from the original project.

How Long Can 64 AA Batteries Run PC Games? | It Works this Time! - YouTube Watch On

With everything in place, ScuffedBits inserted the last three AA batteries, completing the circuit and bringing the PC to life. Unlike the last time, which needed an external power source to “jumpstart” the computer, it was able to boot straight up using just the AA cells this time. With the voltage holding steady, they were able to log into Windows and show us the specifications of the PC — an Intel Core i3-530 paired with 8GB of RAM and a WD SATA SSD.

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