Fully custom copper PC features upcycled blowtorch reservoir — antique wooden pedestal complements steampunk design hiding a Ryzen 7 9800X3D, RX 9070 XT

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If Thomas Edison and George Stephenson had teamed up to build a gaming PC, it might have looked like this.

Fully custom copper PC
(Image credit: Old-Mate-Fetus)

A PC enthusiast has showcased their new all-AMD build on social media, packing a Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Radeon RX 9070 XT. That’s an awesome combo to behold, paired with 32GB DDR5-6000 during the AI-RAM-pocalypse. However, this build has become headlineworthy entirely due to its steampunk-inspired aesthetics. If Thomas Edison and George Stephenson had teamed up to build a gaming PC, it might have looked like this. Meanwhile, the weight of Redditor voting suggests that most think it looks like some kind of espresso coffee machine.

Custom Copper 9070xt, 9800x3d Build
 from r/pcmasterrace
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.