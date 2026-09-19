Fully custom copper PC features upcycled blowtorch reservoir — antique wooden pedestal complements steampunk design hiding a Ryzen 7 9800X3D, RX 9070 XT

A PC enthusiast has showcased their new all-AMD build on social media, packing a Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Radeon RX 9070 XT. That’s an awesome combo to behold, paired with 32GB DDR5-6000 during the AI-RAM-pocalypse. However, this build has become headlineworthy entirely due to its steampunk-inspired aesthetics. If Thomas Edison and George Stephenson had teamed up to build a gaming PC, it might have looked like this. Meanwhile, the weight of Redditor voting suggests that most think it looks like some kind of espresso coffee machine.

The crafty PC builder behind this new battlestation is Old-Mate-Fetus. Key to its visual appeal is the extensive use of copper cooling apparatus and wood. The images clearly show this open-build PC made with a custom liquid loop using copper pipes, elbow joints, and welds. These pipes meander around the build, feeding the Alphacool GPU block, the Heatkiller IV CPU block, and circulating around a large radiator up top. A copper design feature that really stands out, though, is the “reservoir made from an old Primus Blowtorch with sight gauge fitted to it.” Nice.

Old-Mate-Fetus sits the PC on a base/backing frame they also handmade using a dark hardwood with an antique finish, and brass screws. We can’t see it in the photos, so it's probably pretty safe to guess that the Corsair 850W SFX power supply is hidden in the wood base. The builder says that they also made custom cables from the PSU to the various components.

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Custom PC component list:

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

Gigabyte Aorus Elite B650M Wi-Fi

Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC

32GB Klevv DDR5-6000 CL28 (wanted 64GB)

AlphaCool GPU Block

Heatkiller IV CPU Block

AlphaCool DDC pump with custom enclosure

Corsair 850W SFX power supply

Noctua Industrial 120mm Fans

If you are thinking the Old-Mate-Fetus design has some Billet Labs influence, and that it would be appreciated by them, “you are correct,” confirms the London-based copper pipe welder in the comments. The builder of this all-AMD machine warmly accepted the compliment. Redditors also joked about this new gaming PC possibly being the ultimate Steam Machine.

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