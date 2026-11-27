Hoto's electronic screwdrivers are legendary at Tom's Hardware towers, and now you can get a kit for yourself at 43% off over on Amazon this Black Friday. The kit costs just $28.48 and can be used for several jobs, from electronics repairs to home renovations, and pretty much any other job that requires a screwdriver. Packed with a 1,500 mAh rechargeable battery and several different torque settings to choose from, you'll wonder how you lived without one in your possession until now.

This is the latest model from Hoto, and it comes finished in a smart royal blue, made from a tough plastic, soft-touch rubber, and hardened steel across all of its components. The magnetic hex chuck is a standard quarter-inch, meaning that you should have wide compatibility with other bits that you might have lying around in the house, so long as they're magnetic. But with as many bits as you get in this kit, you might as well throw away the old bits to make way for the new, ultra-hard bits rated at 60HRC that come with this bundle.

Save 43% ($21.50) Hoto 25-piece Electronic Screwdriver Set: was $49.99 now $28.49 at Amazon This Hoto magnetic electronic screwdriver is powered by a 1,500 mAh battery, allowing you to drive over 1,000 screws on a single USB-C charge. It weighs 250g, features three different torque settings, and includes 25 ultra-hard screw bits, rated for 60HRC hardness on the Rockwell scale.

The screwdriver charges over a single USB-C port and also boasts features such as a three-stage setting for torque, making it perfectly suited to PC hardware builds, building furniture, or general household projects all year round. The electric motor spins at up to 220 RPM and weighs just 250g. You'll also get Hoto's magnetic case to keep the litter of bits contained and safe while it's not in use.

The driver also has an LED ring mounted on it, so you'll never have to squint to see if you're stripping a screw again. The LEDs are arranged in an array that makes it shadowless, which is perfect for getting to the dusty corners of that PC you've been neglecting to clean for months. While this is a powerful driver, it's not a replacement for a power drill, so make sure you keep your expectations in check here. It can manage bigger household jobs and building furniture, as well as some of the smaller jobs. For precision items like electronics, you might also want to take a look at a precision set from Hoto instead. But this kit is well-suited for most use cases you'll have, and will undoubtedly be a welcome addition to your toolset. Now at its lowest-ever price over at Amazon at $28.49, you'd be remiss to let this offer pass you by.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.