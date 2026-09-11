Save 20% on this 144-in-1 screwdriver set, perfect for hobbyists and PC builders under $40 — epic starter toolkit ships with electric and precision drivers, along with 120 magnetic bits and 22 maintenance tools

If you need to kickstart your hobbyist toolbox with a set of kit, then you'll want to take advantage of this Amazon deal. This Strebito 144-in-1 kit is just $39.99 right now, which gives you a 20% saving on its usual price for a set that includes both a precision and an electric screwdriver, along with 22 maintenance tools and 120 different magnetic driver bits to work with.

● Check out this deal at Amazon

Basically, this is the ultimate starter kit for anyone looking to build or repair any kind of electronics, including PCs and laptops, and at an affordable price. You're gaining a complete set with two different drivers, a whole set of bits, built-in LED lighting, and a set of tools to help you clean, scrape, and adjust for any kind of project you're working on.

Save 20% STREBITO 144-in-1 Electric Screwdriver Set: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon This 144-in-1 electric precision screwdriver set comes with 120 magnetic bits and 22 repair tools for various disassembly and maintenance tasks, along with a precision screwdriver and electric driver for your PC building and hobbyist repairs.

The big deal here is those two drivers, which you'll each need for two different types of repair jobs. The mini electric driver has a 350 mAh battery, which you'll be able to charge up within an hour using a USB-C cable.

Specs-wise, it features adjustable torque options between 0.15 and 0.5 Newton-meters, along with speeds of 200 RPM. It's a good option for getting into tight spaces like a PC case, with a built-in LED light to help you see better. As for the precision screwdriver, that gives you a much higher set of torque, up to 7 Newton-meters in this case, for when you need to apply a bit of heavy pressure to get the job done.

Worried about not having the right bits? Not with this kit. 120 different options are available here, covering all of the major head styles. You've got flathead, Torx, Phillips, and Pozidrive bits to choose from here. There's even a magnetizer/demagnetizer tool to help your drivers keep hold of the screws, but if you're worried about the magnets damaging your electronics, you can demagnetize them, too. There's a 5.7 x 3.3-inch magnetic project mat included here so that you can keep it all organized while you're building or repairing, too. This Strebito set also includes brushes, scrapers, and a suction cup to round out the 22 extra repair tools, which you'll find useful for taking apart your electronics.

All in all, the $39.99 price for this Strebito 144-in-1 precision screwdriver set makes it an affordable must-buy for someone who needs to expand their kit. As we head towards the holidays, you can even put it aside as the perfect gift for the DIYer, hobbyist, or PC builder in your life, too. With Strebito's lifetime guarantee included, you'll be covered if you have any issues.