Save 26% on this 142-piece toolkit for your PC repairs and hobbyist projects, now under $28 — precision screwdriver kit includes 120 magnetic bits and 20 different repair tools for your next project

Every hobbyist and PC builder needs a toolkit for repairs and maintenance. With that in mind, there's a 26% discount to be had on this Strebito 142-in-1 screwdriver set, down to just $27.99. This kit comes with 120 magnetic screw bits, 22 maintenance tools, along with the precious driver itself.

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A kit like this gives you the essential tools required to keep your PC repaired and maintained, but it's also a good option for any of those small DIY tasks or hobbyist building tasks. Along with the driver and bits, the brushes, scrapers, and other repair tools will come in useful when you're dealing with small repair jobs at home.

Save 26% Strebito 142-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set: was $37.99 now $27.99 at Amazon This 142-in-1 precision screwdriver set comes with 120 magnetic bits and 22 repair tools for various disassembly and maintenance tasks, along with a precision screwdriver and magnetic tools for your PC building and hobbyist repairs.

The core part of this set is the precision screwdriver. It has an ergonomic handle and a flexible shaft that lets you get into awkward places, with an extension shaft to get you deeper into those deep PC cases. You've got 120 different bits in this set to use with your driver, too, across all the major head styles, including flathead, Phillips, Torx, and Pozidrive.

This Strebito set also has a magnetizer/demagnetizer tool. This is useful, as it'll let you grab hold of screws, but also weaken the charge if you're worried about electromagnetic interference in your PC case. There's a 5.7 x 3.3-inch magnetic project mat which you can use to keep track of your bits while you're disassembling, or reassembling, your kit.

There's also the set of 22 additional repair tools in this kit that you can take full advantage of. It has a set of brushes, scrapers, a suction cup, spudger, and tweezers. These are tools you'd probably use if you're repairing a laptop or smartphone, for instance.

Whatever you're going to use it for, the $27.99 sale price for this Strebito 142-in-1 precision screwdriver set is one you won't want to miss out on. This is a good all-round start kit for any hobbyist, either for yourself or as a gift. There's also a lifetime guarantee that you can fall back on if you run into any issues.