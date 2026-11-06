Save 26% on this 142-piece toolkit for your PC repairs and hobbyist projects, now under $28 — precision screwdriver kit includes 120 magnetic bits and 20 different repair tools for your next project

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Upgrade your toolkit with this set on sale

Strebito 122-in-1 precision screwdriver set deal
(Image credit: Future / Strebito)
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Every hobbyist and PC builder needs a toolkit for repairs and maintenance. With that in mind, there's a 26% discount to be had on this Strebito 142-in-1 screwdriver set, down to just $27.99. This kit comes with 120 magnetic screw bits, 22 maintenance tools, along with the precious driver itself.

Check out this deal at Amazon

Strebito 142-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set
Save 26%
Strebito 142-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set: was $37.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

This 142-in-1 precision screwdriver set comes with 120 magnetic bits and 22 repair tools for various disassembly and maintenance tasks, along with a precision screwdriver and magnetic tools for your PC building and hobbyist repairs.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.