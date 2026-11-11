Save 36% on this Hoto cordless rotary 3D printing toolkit for makers, now under $32 — 5-speed tool ships with 35 attachments for sanding, polishing, carving, and more

Hoto has a number of useful tools for builders, makers, and hobbyists, and it's a brand that Tom's Hardware staffers have come to trust, with several of us owning a Hoto screwdriver. A great deal on Hoto's cordless rotary toolkit means you can grab it for just $31.99 right now, as long as you apply the on-screen coupon, which'll save you 36% compared to its list price.

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This wireless Hoto rotary tool includes a five-speed motor, fully adjustable with speeds from 5,000 to 25,000 RPM. It's lightweight, weighing just 240 grams, with a design that makes it small and nimble enough to use for any detailed projects you have, whether it's DIY around the home or making products in your workshop, especially with a 3D printer handy.

It has a 2,000 mAh battery, making it portable, with up to 50 minutes of continuous use on a single charge. To charge it, you can use the supplied charging dock with a USB-C cable.

Along with the rotary tool itself, you've also got 35 additional accessories. These'll let you use it for sanding, polishing, drilling, carving, and cutting: a versatile set for any maker at home. There's also a special nail grinding attachment to help you trim the nails on your pets at home. It has support for 3.2mm and 2.3mm collets, common sizes for other rotary tool accessories, making it fully compatible with those.

You've also got a snap-on dust cover to help contain any dust created and to protect your face while you're working. There's also an integrated LED light, which can help illuminate your workspace as you're using the tool, especially if you're working in otherwise dim conditions.

To get this Hoto cordless rotary toolkit at its $31.99 sale price, you'll need to make sure to tap or select the on-screen coupon. That'll apply the discount before you add it to your cart. If you're a maker yourself, or just buying for one, the 36% discount here is a bargain you won't want to miss out on ahead of the holiday season.