Save 36% on this Hoto cordless rotary 3D printing toolkit for makers, now under $32 — 5-speed tool ships with 35 attachments for sanding, polishing, carving, and more

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A great deal on a tool kit for makers and builders

Hoto cordless rotary tool deal
(Image credit: Future / Hoto)
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Hoto has a number of useful tools for builders, makers, and hobbyists, and it's a brand that Tom's Hardware staffers have come to trust, with several of us owning a Hoto screwdriver. A great deal on Hoto's cordless rotary toolkit means you can grab it for just $31.99 right now, as long as you apply the on-screen coupon, which'll save you 36% compared to its list price.

Check out this deal on Amazon

Hoto Cordless Rotary Toolkit
Save 36% ($18)
Hoto Cordless Rotary Toolkit: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon

Hoto's compact and wireless rotary tool offers speeds of up to 25,000 RPM. The 2,000 mAh battery supplies up to 50 minutes of continuous use on a single charge.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.