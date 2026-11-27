Desktops and laptops are almost certain to omit an optical drive in 2026. So, keeping a USB optical drive and docking solution around is a great idea to retain access to your collection of old software and media for generations to come. With the obvious utility value of one of these USB-attached optical drives we've selected a few flexible solutions on sale at Amazon that we felt we just had to share as they feature in the Black Friday sales:



The External CD/DVD Drive for Laptop, DVD Player for Laptop, 8 in 1 USB 3.0 Ultra-Slim Portable at $28.79.



The External CD DVD Drive, Portable CD DVD Driver +/-RW Burner with 2.5-inch SATA, SD Card Reader and USB A Type C 2.0 Hub at just $37.59. This model adds the convenience of a SATA drive dock to the equation.



There's also an External SUIDEK portable CD/DVD burner with USB hub and M.2 NVMe Dock for $39.99; this model swaps the SATA dock for an M.2 NVMe SSD dock, if you prefer.

The cheapest SUIDECK drive offers you the core of optical drive functionality plus a handful of media connectivity options. This attractive portable device, with a silver metallic and black honeycomb finish, can read and write optical media at CD 24X and DVD 8X speeds. That's not all, as it also offers a USB 3.0 hub, 3x USB 2.0 ports, 1x USB 3.0 port, SD and TF card slot readers, and a USB-C port.

The compatibility of the SUIDEK External CD DVD Drive, USB 3.0 USB-C Portable CD DVD Drive for PC is also extensive. You can freely use CD±R/RW, CD-ROM, DVD±R/RW, DVD-RAM, VCD, and SVCD optical discs, the listing claims. Meanwhile, you can plug this into Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, XP, Vista, Linux, and macOS 10.6 or above, computers.

If SATA docking functionality is attractive to you, then you might want to look more closely at this next SUIDECK optical drive and dock. For $37.59, you will have a single portable device that can be used to read and write optical media at CD 24X and DVD 8X speeds. Again, there's a basic USB hub built in with 2x USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C port, plus SD and TF card readers. The literal cherry on top of this design, though, is the SATA 2.5-inch slot on top, which can be used for quick access to your old laptop hard drives or SSDs. I have several of these in my drawers, so having easy USB dock access is handy.

Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, XP, Vista, Linux, macOS 10.6 or above, are again the OSes supported.

To recap, we have some seriously useful optical drives and docking functionality here and all the options are under $40. For $28.79, you can get the SUIDEK External CD DVD Drive, USB 3.0 USB-C Portable CD DVD Drive for PC, and it will read/write most of the common optical disks you will have lying around from computers that have long gone to the silicon graveyard.

If 2.5-inch SATA drive docking is going to be useful for you, then the $37.59 option gets the CD DVD Drive External, Portable CD DVD Driver +/-RW Burner with 2.5" SATA, SD Card Reader and USB A Type C 2.0 Hub, which will be difficult to resist.

Nowadays most modern PC storage drives use the M.2 NVMe SSD storage standard. If you have a few of these in your drawers, perhaps a handful of lower-capacity drives you've upgraded. Then the SUIDECK portable CD/DVD burner with USB Hub and M.2 Dock for $39.99 is the ultimate Swiss Army knife of portable external optical drives. It makes it easy to use these M.2 SSDs as handy flash drives.

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.