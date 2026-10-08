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These are the best Prime Day deals I've found on tools I use to maintain my PC — from screwdrivers to air blowers, these tools will keep your PC in tip-top shape

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Everything that you will need to build and fix tech, and all for a low price

Best PC Building Tool Deals
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HOTO NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set
Save 43%
HOTO NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set: was $49.99 now $28.48 at Amazon

HOTO's wireless screwdriver has three torque settings, charges over USB-C, and looks surprisingly good. This kit comes with a sturdy box and all the bits you will need to keep your PC running.

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HOTO HOTO SNAPBLOQ S-A01 3.7V Electric Screwdriver
Save 20% ($20)
HOTO HOTO SNAPBLOQ S-A01 3.7V Electric Screwdriver: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

This HOTO SnapBloq 3.7V electric screwdriver includes 56 bits including Slotted, Phillips, Hexagon, Hexagon Security, Torx, Torx Security, Pentalobe, Standoff, Y-Shaped, Tri-Wing, Triangle, Square, U-Shaped, JIS, SIM Card Needle. It also has three torque settings, an integrated light, and charges via USB-C.

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Strebito 155 Piece Electronics Toolkit
Save 37%
Strebito 155 Piece Electronics Toolkit: was $59.99 now $37.90 at Amazon

This 155-piece kit has everything you need to get started with your first/next PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 140 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Pentalobe, Torx, nut driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx / Torx security, and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, and even a suction cup.

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Jakemy 164-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set
Save 24%
Jakemy 164-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set: was $29.99 now $22.79 at Amazon

All the bits that you will ever need to keep your 3D printer, laptop, or PC running smoothly, and you get a great case to keep them all in.

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Wera 950/9 Hex-Plus Set
Save 34% ($20.56)
Wera 950/9 Hex-Plus Set: was $61.23 now $40.67 at Amazon

Wera makes quality tools, and these long arm, ball-headed hex keys provide all the key metric sizes from 1.5 to 10mm.

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Fanttik Si Pro Electric Screwdriver
Save 20% ($9.98)
Fanttik Si Pro Electric Screwdriver: was $49.97 now $39.99 at Amazon

Save big on excellent the Fanttik S1 Pro electric screwdriver. You get 16 S2 steel bits, 3 torque settings (from 1.5 to 4.2N.m). You get the screwdriver, storage case, buts, USB-C charging cable, and a manual.

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Hoto PixelDrive Electric Screwdriver
Save 25% ($20)
Hoto PixelDrive Electric Screwdriver: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The latest Hoto electric screwdriver is now almost a year old and it now has a healthy 25% off the MSRP.

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Hoto 25-in-1 Mini Electric Screwdriver
Save 25%
Hoto 25-in-1 Mini Electric Screwdriver: was $39.99 now $29.98 at Amazon

A simple, go-to screwdriver set for the office, workshop, and your go-bag. With all the bits you will need to fix a multitude of problems. And now it's on sale for 25% off MSRP.

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Strebito 142-piece Precision Screwdriver Set
Save 37%
Strebito 142-piece Precision Screwdriver Set: was $37.99 now $23.79 at Amazon

Strebito's 142-piece precision screwdriver is on a significant discount during Prime Big Deal Days. You get 120 different bits and 22 practical accessories including a magnetizer, ESD tweezers, cleaning brush, and more.

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mankk 502-Piece Computer Screw Kit
Save 23%
mankk 502-Piece Computer Screw Kit: was $12.99 now $9.99 at Amazon

With 15 different types of screws, stand-offs, and gaskets, this kit has everything you need to secure your precious components inside your PC. And now you can get them on sale.

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Esgofo EG0770 Recharable Flashlight
Save 44%
Esgofo EG0770 Recharable Flashlight: was $28.79 now $16.14 at Amazon

Get a great deal on this small flashlight that could. This flashlight outputs up to 100,000 and lasts 5-15 hours (display to show charge %) and charges with USB-C. It has five modes (high-middle-low-strobe-SOS) comes with a carrying case, charger cable, and more.

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Wuben E7 Rechargeable Mini Flashlight
Save 24%
Wuben E7 Rechargeable Mini Flashlight: was $29.99 now $22.78 at Amazon

With USB Type-C charging, six brightness modes, and a magnetic base, the Wuben E7 is a useful flashlight for makers and tinkerers who want extra light for their work, without compromising on quality.

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Wolfbox MF100 Electric Air Duster
Save 34%
Wolfbox MF100 Electric Air Duster: was $89.99 now $59.83 at Amazon

This compact air duster can move air at up to 45 m/s with its 150,000 RPM turbofan. A rechargeable battery gives up to 100 minutes of use time and supports USB Type-C charging. The MF100 includes five nozzles and two brush tools to help clean your PC equipment.

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Pomels Pomels Compressed Air Duster
Pomels Pomels Compressed Air Duster: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

For only under $24, get your hands on this rechargeable 110,000 RPM electric air duster. You get three adjustable speed settings, and about 20-40 minutes of continuous cleaning power (displayed on the LED screen) from the 7500 MAh battery. It comes with five nozzles and four soft brushes for any task.

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Falcon Electronics Duster 2-pack
Save 46%
Falcon Electronics Duster 2-pack: was $11.99 now $6.45 at Amazon

Designed for electronics, these two 10-oz bottles of compressed air will blow the dust, dead skin, and last week's sandwich from your keyboard and help prevent the inside of your PC case from becoming a biohazard. Designed for electronics, these four, 10oz bottle of compressed air will blow the dust, dead skin and last week's sandwich from your keyboard and help prevent the inside of your PC case becoming a biohazard.

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Computer cleaning brush kit
Computer cleaning brush kit: $7.98 at Amazon

Every type of brush is here to deep clean your PC, keyboard and whatever else needs cleaning in your rig.

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One Gallon of Isopropyl Alcohol 99%
Save 13%
One Gallon of Isopropyl Alcohol 99%: was $29.99 now $25.99 at Amazon

Buying in bulk and decanting into dollar store spray bottles is the smart way to get all the IPA that you need.

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Amazon 16 Oz. Isopropyl Alcohol
Save 15%
Amazon 16 Oz. Isopropyl Alcohol: was $6.79 now $5.76 at Amazon

If a gallon of rubbing alcohol isn't in the cards, this 16 Oz. bottle of Amazon basics 91% Isopropyl alcohol is a smaller and cheaper option... and on sale. It's not 99%, but 91% does work great on PC components when I used it.

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Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Extreme
Save 20% ($4.40)
Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Extreme: was $21.99 now $17.59 at Amazon

One of our highest rated thermal pastes is on sale, and it comes with a handy spudger for application. Thermal Grizzly's Kryonaut Extreme outperformed many pastes pastes in our extensive benchmark suite, but it's real claim to fame is how it holds up under extreme temperatures (think sub-ambient cooling).

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Arctic MX-7 Kit
Save 44%
Arctic MX-7 Kit: was $16.99 now $9.57 at Amazon

This kit contains 4G of Arctic MX-7 thermal paste (the latest formulation) and six MX Cleaner wipes to remove old thermal paste from components.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.

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