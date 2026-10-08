These are the best Prime Day deals I've found on tools I use to maintain my PC — from screwdrivers to air blowers, these tools will keep your PC in tip-top shape
Everything that you will need to build and fix tech, and all for a low price
Building a PC is a great experience. We sit there with a spreadsheet and multiple browser tabs, pouring over the best CPUs, the best GPUs, PC cases, motherboards, RAM deals, and many more components.
The package arrives, and we are excitedly tearing into the boxes, putting the parts on the table, and we are ready to build! We reach into the toolkit and dig out the rusty old screwdriver we used to open a paint can back in 2014. We then spill standoffs and screws over the floor, ready for an unsuspecting foot at 2am!
But wait, it doesn't have to be like this! We've all done this, made the mistakes, and now we share my knowledge and that of the Tom's Hardware staff so you don't have to hunt for the Amazon Prime Big Deals.
So tool up, and let battle commence!
Precision Kits
All the gear, and lots of ideas?
You need to start somewhere, and these kits have pretty much every tool that you could need to maintain a PC, all in a handy case. In my office/workshop, I have a general set of screwdrivers for general tasks, and a set of Hoto screwdrivers and bits for servicing my PC and any other parts I review, like motherboards, cases, fans, and more.
HOTO's wireless screwdriver has three torque settings, charges over USB-C, and looks surprisingly good. This kit comes with a sturdy box and all the bits you will need to keep your PC running.
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This HOTO SnapBloq 3.7V electric screwdriver includes 56 bits including Slotted, Phillips, Hexagon, Hexagon Security, Torx, Torx Security, Pentalobe, Standoff, Y-Shaped, Tri-Wing, Triangle, Square, U-Shaped, JIS, SIM Card Needle. It also has three torque settings, an integrated light, and charges via USB-C.
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This 155-piece kit has everything you need to get started with your first/next PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 140 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Pentalobe, Torx, nut driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx / Torx security, and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, and even a suction cup.
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All the bits that you will ever need to keep your 3D printer, laptop, or PC running smoothly, and you get a great case to keep them all in.
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Whether you call them Hex or Allen wrenches, this part of our toolbox is often overlooked. Why? Because we get one in every set of flat-pack, DIY furniture that's why! You can get cheap sets of Hex wrenches, but they are ultimately made from a material softer than Play-Doh, or they have the power to strip a head. You need a good set of Hex wrenches, and this set from Wera is awesome.
German-made precision, strength, and a ball head to enable access to awkward screws. Grab this set now, and thank yourself later!
Wera makes quality tools, and these long arm, ball-headed hex keys provide all the key metric sizes from 1.5 to 10mm.
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Everyone should own these great electric screwdrivers!
At least five Tom's Hardware editors own a Hoto screwdriver. I am one of them. It should be difficult to extol an electric screwdriver. After all, it is really just a motor that spins and screws / unscrews. But Hoto's new Pixel Drive is easy to glorify!
The main screwdriver chassis is chunky and features a rubberized finish to prevent it from slipping from your hands. The twist power ring offers three levels of torque, and the simple push-button forward/reverse is a joy to use. Throw in a bonus LED light ring, and you are ready to build and maintain PCs and have plenty of power to put up those shelves in the living room. All of the details are displayed on the LED display, so you know how much power you are putting down, and how much the screwdriver has left!
Save big on excellent the Fanttik S1 Pro electric screwdriver. You get 16 S2 steel bits, 3 torque settings (from 1.5 to 4.2N.m). You get the screwdriver, storage case, buts, USB-C charging cable, and a manual.
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The latest Hoto electric screwdriver is now almost a year old and it now has a healthy 25% off the MSRP.
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A simple, go-to screwdriver set for the office, workshop, and your go-bag. With all the bits you will need to fix a multitude of problems. And now it's on sale for 25% off MSRP.
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Strebito's 142-piece precision screwdriver is on a significant discount during Prime Big Deal Days. You get 120 different bits and 22 practical accessories including a magnetizer, ESD tweezers, cleaning brush, and more.
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Screw Kits
Don't screw up your next PC build!
Let's be honest. We've all scoured around for a spare standoff or screw to secure a motherboard to a chassis. We've cannibalized other components to ensure that our main rig has everything it needs to keep the motherboard in place and the GPU firmly attached to the case. But what if we just spent less than $10 for over 500 screws?
That's right, for less than $10, we can have 500 screws, stand-offs, and insulation rings to secure every part of our PC.
In the kit, there are:
- Hard drive screws
- Motherboard screws
- Chassis fan screws
- SSD mounting screws
- Insulation gaskets
- High-strength chassis screws (think GPUs)
- M.2 screws
- Flat Phillips screws
- Chassis hand twist screws
With 15 different types of screws, stand-offs, and gaskets, this kit has everything you need to secure your precious components inside your PC. And now you can get them on sale.
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I bought myself a similar pack years ago since I deal with motherboards and system components on the daily, and it has proven its worth on more than a few occasions. For less than $10, just throw it into your basket without thinking and have all the screws and bits you need to work on your PC.
Flashlights
Save money on this 'illuminating' flashlight deal
A good flashlight is one of the most rewarding tools that we can own. It lights up the dark, helps us see obstacles and what we are working on, and could be used to signal planes, should you be trapped on the island from Lost.
Get a great deal on this small flashlight that could. This flashlight outputs up to 100,000 and lasts 5-15 hours (display to show charge %) and charges with USB-C. It has five modes (high-middle-low-strobe-SOS) comes with a carrying case, charger cable, and more.
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With USB Type-C charging, six brightness modes, and a magnetic base, the Wuben E7 is a useful flashlight for makers and tinkerers who want extra light for their work, without compromising on quality.
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Air dusters and cleaners
Clean the filth from your PC!
Air blowers/dusters are a popular choice for quickly blowing out fans and filters to remove any collected dust and fluff. They can also blow out the crumbs that linger under your keyboard. Air blowers are a great alternative to single-use compressed air cans.
The Wolfbox MegaFlow 100 (MF100) may sound like a 1990s Euro Rock tribute act, but it has 150,000 RPM of power to blow dust out of your PC at 45 meters per second!
This convenient blower is battery-powered and supports USB Type-C charging. The MF100 fully charges in 2.5 hours and provides up to 100 minutes of runtime on the first setting. The MF100 is small and compact, weighing only 0.66lb, so it can be easily stored when not in use. The MF100 is also supported by a 24-month guarantee and 24/7 customer service.
This compact air duster can move air at up to 45 m/s with its 150,000 RPM turbofan. A rechargeable battery gives up to 100 minutes of use time and supports USB Type-C charging. The MF100 includes five nozzles and two brush tools to help clean your PC equipment.
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Not everyone wants to buy an $60 air duster. There are plenty that cost less that still move a ton of air and come with several attachments that are plenty useful for cleaning out your PC.
For only under $24, get your hands on this rechargeable 110,000 RPM electric air duster. You get three adjustable speed settings, and about 20-40 minutes of continuous cleaning power (displayed on the LED screen) from the 7500 MAh battery. It comes with five nozzles and four soft brushes for any task.
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I clean out my desktop PC once or twice a year and the blower did a great job, but there were times when the amassed collection of dead skin cells, dog and cat hair, and other fluff was too much for my much weaker air duster. So I bought some cans of compressed air, and not the dollar store stuff either! I don't use them often, but they are handy when you need a little more power in a precise point.
Designed for electronics, these two 10-oz bottles of compressed air will blow the dust, dead skin, and last week's sandwich from your keyboard and help prevent the inside of your PC case from becoming a biohazard. Designed for electronics, these four, 10oz bottle of compressed air will blow the dust, dead skin and last week's sandwich from your keyboard and help prevent the inside of your PC case becoming a biohazard.
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Sometimes compressed air or turbo-force USB-powered jet fans aren't enough, and so you must get your hands dirty to get parts of your PC truly clean. Cleaning any electronic components should be done with care. Components aren't as static sensitive as their predecessors but we should take care not to trash our rig.
These nylon anti-static brushes come in a range of sizes and shapes to clean dust from components and inside drive bays, and to keep caked-on dust from your fan blades. It also includes a keycap puller and tweezers to deep clean the harrowing scene that lurks under your keyboard.
Every type of brush is here to deep clean your PC, keyboard and whatever else needs cleaning in your rig.
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The final cleaning product that you need for building and maintaining PCs is Isopropyl Alcohol, IPA. Yes, 99% is overkill; heck, it's medical grade for first aid use, but if you really want to eke it out, get some distilled water and water down your mix to 70%. I don’t because it works well as it is.
My top tip, though, is not to spray it when the components are hot. There is very little risk of fire, but it will evaporate rather quickly. That said, in the electronics hobbyist world, rapidly evaporating IPA is used to identify super-hot chips, typically those that have shorted.
Buying in bulk and decanting into dollar store spray bottles is the smart way to get all the IPA that you need.
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If a gallon of rubbing alcohol isn't in the cards, this 16 Oz. bottle of Amazon basics 91% Isopropyl alcohol is a smaller and cheaper option... and on sale. It's not 99%, but 91% does work great on PC components when I used it.
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Thermal pastes
Thermal paste etiquette — pea-sized blob, an X, or a smooth layer like peanut butter?
Let's all agree that, however you apply thermal paste, that is the right way, ok? Thermal paste / TIM or thermal pads bridge the hot side of a component to a heatsink or heatpipe, which wicks away heat, keeping the component cool.
Thermal material is essential to keep your system cool, and I asked the team what they use. Our Editor-in-Chief, Paul Alcorn, said that MX-6 is his go-to thermal paste. So I looked around and found this handy kit that contains 4G of thermal paste and six handy wipes. The wipes are essentially isopropyl alcohol on a cloth, and they are used to prepare the surface for the new paste. They will wipe off the old paste, dust, dead skin (ewww) and leave the surface ready for pasting!
One of our highest rated thermal pastes is on sale, and it comes with a handy spudger for application. Thermal Grizzly's Kryonaut Extreme outperformed many pastes pastes in our extensive benchmark suite, but it's real claim to fame is how it holds up under extreme temperatures (think sub-ambient cooling).
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This kit contains 4G of Arctic MX-7 thermal paste (the latest formulation) and six MX Cleaner wipes to remove old thermal paste from components.
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If you spot something better, or want to tell me I am wrong, hit the comments!
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Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.