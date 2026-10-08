These are the best Prime Day deals I've found on tools I use to maintain my PC — from screwdrivers to air blowers, these tools will keep your PC in tip-top shape

Building a PC is a great experience. We sit there with a spreadsheet and multiple browser tabs, pouring over the best CPUs, the best GPUs, PC cases, motherboards, RAM deals, and many more components.

The package arrives, and we are excitedly tearing into the boxes, putting the parts on the table, and we are ready to build! We reach into the toolkit and dig out the rusty old screwdriver we used to open a paint can back in 2014. We then spill standoffs and screws over the floor, ready for an unsuspecting foot at 2am!

But wait, it doesn't have to be like this! We've all done this, made the mistakes, and now we share my knowledge and that of the Tom's Hardware staff so you don't have to hunt for the Amazon Prime Big Deals.

So tool up, and let battle commence!

Precision Kits

All the gear, and lots of ideas?

You need to start somewhere, and these kits have pretty much every tool that you could need to maintain a PC, all in a handy case. In my office/workshop, I have a general set of screwdrivers for general tasks, and a set of Hoto screwdrivers and bits for servicing my PC and any other parts I review, like motherboards, cases, fans, and more.

Save 37% Strebito 155 Piece Electronics Toolkit: was $59.99 now $37.90 at Amazon This 155-piece kit has everything you need to get started with your first/next PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 140 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Pentalobe, Torx, nut driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx / Torx security, and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, and even a suction cup. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% Jakemy 164-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set: was $29.99 now $22.79 at Amazon All the bits that you will ever need to keep your 3D printer, laptop, or PC running smoothly, and you get a great case to keep them all in. Read more Read less ▼

Whether you call them Hex or Allen wrenches, this part of our toolbox is often overlooked. Why? Because we get one in every set of flat-pack, DIY furniture that's why! You can get cheap sets of Hex wrenches, but they are ultimately made from a material softer than Play-Doh, or they have the power to strip a head. You need a good set of Hex wrenches, and this set from Wera is awesome.

German-made precision, strength, and a ball head to enable access to awkward screws. Grab this set now, and thank yourself later!

Everyone should own these great electric screwdrivers!

At least five Tom's Hardware editors own a Hoto screwdriver. I am one of them. It should be difficult to extol an electric screwdriver. After all, it is really just a motor that spins and screws / unscrews. But Hoto's new Pixel Drive is easy to glorify!

The main screwdriver chassis is chunky and features a rubberized finish to prevent it from slipping from your hands. The twist power ring offers three levels of torque, and the simple push-button forward/reverse is a joy to use. Throw in a bonus LED light ring, and you are ready to build and maintain PCs and have plenty of power to put up those shelves in the living room. All of the details are displayed on the LED display, so you know how much power you are putting down, and how much the screwdriver has left!

Save 20% ($9.98) Fanttik Si Pro Electric Screwdriver: was $49.97 now $39.99 at Amazon Save big on excellent the Fanttik S1 Pro electric screwdriver. You get 16 S2 steel bits, 3 torque settings (from 1.5 to 4.2N.m). You get the screwdriver, storage case, buts, USB-C charging cable, and a manual. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Hoto 25-in-1 Mini Electric Screwdriver: was $39.99 now $29.98 at Amazon A simple, go-to screwdriver set for the office, workshop, and your go-bag. With all the bits you will need to fix a multitude of problems. And now it's on sale for 25% off MSRP. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% Strebito 142-piece Precision Screwdriver Set: was $37.99 now $23.79 at Amazon Strebito's 142-piece precision screwdriver is on a significant discount during Prime Big Deal Days. You get 120 different bits and 22 practical accessories including a magnetizer, ESD tweezers, cleaning brush, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Screw Kits

Don't screw up your next PC build!

Let's be honest. We've all scoured around for a spare standoff or screw to secure a motherboard to a chassis. We've cannibalized other components to ensure that our main rig has everything it needs to keep the motherboard in place and the GPU firmly attached to the case. But what if we just spent less than $10 for over 500 screws?

That's right, for less than $10, we can have 500 screws, stand-offs, and insulation rings to secure every part of our PC.

In the kit, there are:

Hard drive screws

Motherboard screws

Chassis fan screws

SSD mounting screws

Insulation gaskets

High-strength chassis screws (think GPUs)

M.2 screws

Flat Phillips screws

Chassis hand twist screws

Save 23% mankk 502-Piece Computer Screw Kit: was $12.99 now $9.99 at Amazon With 15 different types of screws, stand-offs, and gaskets, this kit has everything you need to secure your precious components inside your PC. And now you can get them on sale. Read more Read less ▼

I bought myself a similar pack years ago since I deal with motherboards and system components on the daily, and it has proven its worth on more than a few occasions. For less than $10, just throw it into your basket without thinking and have all the screws and bits you need to work on your PC.

Flashlights

Save money on this 'illuminating' flashlight deal

A good flashlight is one of the most rewarding tools that we can own. It lights up the dark, helps us see obstacles and what we are working on, and could be used to signal planes, should you be trapped on the island from Lost.

Save 44% Esgofo EG0770 Recharable Flashlight: was $28.79 now $16.14 at Amazon Get a great deal on this small flashlight that could. This flashlight outputs up to 100,000 and lasts 5-15 hours (display to show charge %) and charges with USB-C. It has five modes (high-middle-low-strobe-SOS) comes with a carrying case, charger cable, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% Wuben E7 Rechargeable Mini Flashlight: was $29.99 now $22.78 at Amazon With USB Type-C charging, six brightness modes, and a magnetic base, the Wuben E7 is a useful flashlight for makers and tinkerers who want extra light for their work, without compromising on quality. Read more Read less ▼

Air dusters and cleaners

Clean the filth from your PC!

Air blowers/dusters are a popular choice for quickly blowing out fans and filters to remove any collected dust and fluff. They can also blow out the crumbs that linger under your keyboard. Air blowers are a great alternative to single-use compressed air cans.

The Wolfbox MegaFlow 100 (MF100) may sound like a 1990s Euro Rock tribute act, but it has 150,000 RPM of power to blow dust out of your PC at 45 meters per second!

This convenient blower is battery-powered and supports USB Type-C charging. The MF100 fully charges in 2.5 hours and provides up to 100 minutes of runtime on the first setting. The MF100 is small and compact, weighing only 0.66lb, so it can be easily stored when not in use. The MF100 is also supported by a 24-month guarantee and 24/7 customer service.

Save 34% Wolfbox MF100 Electric Air Duster: was $89.99 now $59.83 at Amazon This compact air duster can move air at up to 45 m/s with its 150,000 RPM turbofan. A rechargeable battery gives up to 100 minutes of use time and supports USB Type-C charging. The MF100 includes five nozzles and two brush tools to help clean your PC equipment. Read more Read less ▼

Not everyone wants to buy an $60 air duster. There are plenty that cost less that still move a ton of air and come with several attachments that are plenty useful for cleaning out your PC.

Pomels Pomels Compressed Air Duster: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon For only under $24, get your hands on this rechargeable 110,000 RPM electric air duster. You get three adjustable speed settings, and about 20-40 minutes of continuous cleaning power (displayed on the LED screen) from the 7500 MAh battery. It comes with five nozzles and four soft brushes for any task. Read more Read less ▼

I clean out my desktop PC once or twice a year and the blower did a great job, but there were times when the amassed collection of dead skin cells, dog and cat hair, and other fluff was too much for my much weaker air duster. So I bought some cans of compressed air, and not the dollar store stuff either! I don't use them often, but they are handy when you need a little more power in a precise point.

Save 46% Falcon Electronics Duster 2-pack: was $11.99 now $6.45 at Amazon Designed for electronics, these two 10-oz bottles of compressed air will blow the dust, dead skin, and last week's sandwich from your keyboard and help prevent the inside of your PC case from becoming a biohazard. Designed for electronics, these four, 10oz bottle of compressed air will blow the dust, dead skin and last week's sandwich from your keyboard and help prevent the inside of your PC case becoming a biohazard. Read more Read less ▼

Sometimes compressed air or turbo-force USB-powered jet fans aren't enough, and so you must get your hands dirty to get parts of your PC truly clean. Cleaning any electronic components should be done with care. Components aren't as static sensitive as their predecessors but we should take care not to trash our rig.

These nylon anti-static brushes come in a range of sizes and shapes to clean dust from components and inside drive bays, and to keep caked-on dust from your fan blades. It also includes a keycap puller and tweezers to deep clean the harrowing scene that lurks under your keyboard.

Computer cleaning brush kit: $7.98 at Amazon Every type of brush is here to deep clean your PC, keyboard and whatever else needs cleaning in your rig. Read more Read less ▼

The final cleaning product that you need for building and maintaining PCs is Isopropyl Alcohol, IPA. Yes, 99% is overkill; heck, it's medical grade for first aid use, but if you really want to eke it out, get some distilled water and water down your mix to 70%. I don’t because it works well as it is.

My top tip, though, is not to spray it when the components are hot. There is very little risk of fire, but it will evaporate rather quickly. That said, in the electronics hobbyist world, rapidly evaporating IPA is used to identify super-hot chips, typically those that have shorted.

Save 15% Amazon 16 Oz. Isopropyl Alcohol: was $6.79 now $5.76 at Amazon If a gallon of rubbing alcohol isn't in the cards, this 16 Oz. bottle of Amazon basics 91% Isopropyl alcohol is a smaller and cheaper option... and on sale. It's not 99%, but 91% does work great on PC components when I used it. Read more Read less ▼

Thermal pastes

Thermal paste etiquette — pea-sized blob, an X, or a smooth layer like peanut butter?

Let's all agree that, however you apply thermal paste, that is the right way, ok? Thermal paste / TIM or thermal pads bridge the hot side of a component to a heatsink or heatpipe, which wicks away heat, keeping the component cool.

Thermal material is essential to keep your system cool, and I asked the team what they use. Our Editor-in-Chief, Paul Alcorn, said that MX-6 is his go-to thermal paste. So I looked around and found this handy kit that contains 4G of thermal paste and six handy wipes. The wipes are essentially isopropyl alcohol on a cloth, and they are used to prepare the surface for the new paste. They will wipe off the old paste, dust, dead skin (ewww) and leave the surface ready for pasting!

Save 20% ($4.40) Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Extreme: was $21.99 now $17.59 at Amazon One of our highest rated thermal pastes is on sale, and it comes with a handy spudger for application. Thermal Grizzly's Kryonaut Extreme outperformed many pastes pastes in our extensive benchmark suite, but it's real claim to fame is how it holds up under extreme temperatures (think sub-ambient cooling). Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Arctic MX-7 Kit: was $16.99 now $9.57 at Amazon This kit contains 4G of Arctic MX-7 thermal paste (the latest formulation) and six MX Cleaner wipes to remove old thermal paste from components. Read more Read less ▼

If you spot something better, or want to tell me I am wrong, hit the comments!

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