You've got the chance to score a toolkit upgrade that's a firm favorite among Tom's Hardware staff. This Hoto screwdriver has proven to be a personal lifesaver of mine, helping me during DIY projects and PC repairs alike. It's genuinely impressed me with its functionality, along with its battery life, over the last few months. Thanks to Amazon, you can pick up this upgraded Hoto electronic screwdriver set for $29.99, saving you 40% on its list price for a limited time only.

● Check out this deal at Amazon

This particular kit is an upgraded version of the one we've seen Hoto sell over recent months, with more driver bits and a more robust case for users. The 40% discount isn't quite a record low, but it's on the lower end of the scale, and it's still a good price for the kit you're getting here. This is a good upgrade for a PC builder or hobbyist, as well as for any DIY tasks at home.

Save 40% (£20) Hoto 25-piece Electronic Screwdriver Set: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon This Hoto magnetic electronic screwdriver is powered by a 1,500 mAh battery, allowing you to drive over 1,000 screws on a single USB-C charge. It weighs 250g, features three different torque settings, and includes 25 ultra-hard screw bits, rated for 60HRC hardness on the Rockwell scale.

The 3.6V driver is the same model that several Tom's Hardware staffers own, and it comes with a 1,500 mAh battery that should reportedly allow you to drive over 1,000 screws without a charge. From my own use, that feels about right, as I've been using it almost every weekend since January and I've only needed to charge it once. USB-C charging is easy using the supplied cable, and it takes about two and a half hours to fully charge.

The driver is fully adjustable, with three torque settings, along with a sensor that stops driving as soon as you release control. It has a circular LED light at the top to help you see what you're driving, which is useful in those dark spaces, especially inside a PC case. The driver is magnetic, too, so you should find it easier to keep hold of any tiny screws.

The screwdriver and bits come with an upgraded storage case to help protect and organize the set while you're not using it. This is a nice upgrade over the circular casing that came with the earlier NEX O1 Pro kit, which, while compact, was a little tricky to open from time to time. You also get 24 different screw bits, along with an extended PH2 bit, which should cover all of the bases, giving you Phillips, Torx, flat, hexagon, and Pozidriv head options, which are all rated for 60HRC on the Rockwell scale.

This $29.99 25-piece Hoto screwdriver set is a must-buy for PC builders and DIYers, and the 40% discount makes it a good price. I wouldn't be without mine, and I've found it to be a particularly versatile driver to reach for when I need a lightweight driver with a bit of extra power.