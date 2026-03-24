Unlock the ultimate PC maintenance combo with this electric screwdriver and air duster at a huge $60 saving right now — $99 Amazon bundle pairs Hoto's epic 25-bit precision driver set with its 4-in-1 blower and vacuum cleaner

I have loudly shared, on more than one occasion, about how much I rate the quality of my Hoto electric screwdriver. It has been an essential addition to my toolkit as I move in and renovate my home, used for everything from putting together new furniture to repairing the odd kitchen cabinet. If you're missing out, Amazon has luckily put together an epic combo deal that brings the combined price of Hoto's electric driver and vacuum cleaner down to $99.99, a saving of just under $60 ahead of its big Spring Sale.

● Check out this deal on Amazon

As you can probably tell, Hoto's original electric precision screwdriver is a personal favorite among the Tom's Hardware team, with several editors and writers owning and recommending one. This kit comes with the 25-bit driver set, along with the screwdriver itself, along with Hoto's AutoCare handheld vacuum cleaner, and air duster. With the ability to both suck and blow, you can use this to clean your car interior, blast the crumbs out of your keyboard, or clear the dust in your PC fans.

This Hoto NEX O1 Pro 3.6V driver is equipped with a 1,500mAh battery that reportedly allows you to drive over 1,000 screws from a full charge. That sits about right from personal experience, as I've used it almost every weekend since the start of the new year, and I've not yet charged it. USB-C charging is convenient, too, with the supplied cable, and a total charge takes around 150 minutes.