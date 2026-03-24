Unlock the ultimate PC maintenance combo with this electric screwdriver and air duster at a huge $60 saving right now — $99 Amazon bundle pairs Hoto's epic 25-bit precision driver set with its 4-in-1 blower and vacuum cleaner

Deals
By published

This must-have set is USB-C powered and easy to handle

Hoto NEX O1 Pro and AutoCare 4-in-1 Air Duster and Vacuum combo deal
(Image credit: Future / Hoto)

I have loudly shared, on more than one occasion, about how much I rate the quality of my Hoto electric screwdriver. It has been an essential addition to my toolkit as I move in and renovate my home, used for everything from putting together new furniture to repairing the odd kitchen cabinet. If you're missing out, Amazon has luckily put together an epic combo deal that brings the combined price of Hoto's electric driver and vacuum cleaner down to $99.99, a saving of just under $60 ahead of its big Spring Sale.

Check out this deal on Amazon