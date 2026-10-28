IT vendor lists massive $60 million AI supercomputer on eBay with 9,600 Nvidia A100 GPUs and 4,200 AMD EPYC CPUs, plus free shipping — 300 racks of decommissioned GPUs on offer
If you ever wanted to own your own supercomputer or data center while earning eBay cashback, Core 4 Solutions has the perfect opportunity. The company is selling a 300-rack AI supercomputer on eBay for $59.7 million, complete with $50 overnight shipping, or free shipping if you're willing to go with FedEx Ground. The cluster packs 9,600 Nvidia A100 accelerators and 4,200 AMD EPYC Rome 64-core processors, enough to jump-start your own sovereign AI nation.
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Nvidia and AMD have moved to newer architectures like Blackwell, Vera Rubin, and EPYC Turin. Nonetheless, A100 (codenamed Ampere) accelerators and EPYC Rome processors remain highly relevant for many computing tasks, including AI, machine learning, and scientific research. With the modern Blackwell and Vera Rubin racks from Nvidia, like the GB300 NVL72 and VR200 NVL72, costing up to $6.5 million and $7.8 million per unit, respectively, the A100 has turned into a legitimate budget alternative that can also circumvent the long waitlists and supply chain delays on Nvidia's newer AI hardware.
The cluster's sheer specifications are truly jaw-dropping. Each rack has four compute nodes and three management nodes. Each compute node has two AMD EPYC Rome 64-core processors, eight Nvidia A100 40GB SXM4 accelerators, and 1TB of DDR4-2933 memory. The management nodes are no less impressive. Each features two EPYC 64-core chips and 192GB of DDR4 memory.
When you sum it all up, the cluster comprises up to 9,600 A100 accelerators and 4,200 AMD EPYC Rome processors. With 64 Zen 2 execution cores per chip, the entire cluster boasts 268,800 cores. Memory capacity is equally impressive, with up to 1,401.6 TB or 1.4 petabytes for the entire cluster.
At first glance, $59.7 million sounds like a fortune, and it certainly is, but it seems like a reasonable valuation for the cluster. A rough estimate would be about $24 million for the A100S, $3 million for the EPYC Rome chips, and about $1.1 million for the DDR4 memory. That is about $28.1 million in crucial components, before factoring in other hardware like racks, cooling, power supplies, Nvidia Mellanox ConnectX-6 SmartNICs, etc.
Listing a 300-rack supercomputing cluster on eBay sounds absurd, but given today's AI-driven world, it is not as surprising as it may seem. After all, a broker once sold a 405-foot luxury Gigayacht for $168 million on eBay, so there is no reason why Core 4 Solutions cannot move a $59.7 million cluster. As AI farms and data centers expand, some enterprise clients out there will recognize the value and opportunity in the listing.
Shipping that many racks will be a logistics nightmare, and as funny as it sounds, Core 4 Solutions offers free local pickup or FedEx Ground delivery directly to your home. There is even an option to pay for a $25 two-day or $50 overnight delivery. Imagine FedEx casually dropping off 300 server racks at your front porch.
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The cluster seems to have already drawn attention, with 11 people reportedly watching the eBay listing and one prospective buyer already letting it sit in their cart. I guess the real question is not whether it will sell, but whether the buyer will choose $50 overnight shipping.
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Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.
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The future (the past in this case) is so bright....I gotta wear shades...😊
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I never heard anything about H100, Bx00, or Rubin having any of that. So, A100 might've been the end of the line for anything you could put on a proper PCIe graphics card.