IT vendor lists massive $60 million AI supercomputer on eBay with 9,600 Nvidia A100 GPUs and 4,200 AMD EPYC CPUs, plus free shipping — 300 racks of decommissioned GPUs on offer

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Free shipping on 300 server racks, though you may need a bigger driveway and a circuit breaker.

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If you ever wanted to own your own supercomputer or data center while earning eBay cashback, Core 4 Solutions has the perfect opportunity. The company is selling a 300-rack AI supercomputer on eBay for $59.7 million, complete with $50 overnight shipping, or free shipping if you're willing to go with FedEx Ground. The cluster packs 9,600 Nvidia A100 accelerators and 4,200 AMD EPYC Rome 64-core processors, enough to jump-start your own sovereign AI nation.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pf100
    In the future, for the plebs (we're the plebs here), we're going to have to form gamer coalitions where we pool our money to buy a datacenter and then strip the GPU cores and make our own gpu's out of the parts.
    Reply
  • usertests
    pf100 said:
    In the future, for the plebs (we're the plebs here), we're going to have to form gamer coalitions where we pool our money to buy a datacenter and then strip the GPU cores and make our own gpu's out of the parts.
    On the other hand, the future is bright for gaming on 11 year old integrated graphics.

    I7pSE2fLjsI
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    Reply
  • PEnns
    usertests said:
    On the other hand, the future is bright for gaming on 11 year old integrated graphics.

    I7pSE2fLjsI
    OzmM9dFnJMs

    The future (the past in this case) is so bright....I gotta wear shades...😊

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    Reply
  • bit_user
    pf100 said:
    In the future, for the plebs (we're the plebs here), we're going to have to form gamer coalitions where we pool our money to buy a datacenter and then strip the GPU cores and make our own gpu's out of the parts.
    You can usually find plenty of these parts being sold individually, on the used market. However, the sorts of GPUs they put on SXM cards, such as the A100's, can't be used for gaming. Everything after V100 has little or none of the hardware engines needed for interactive 3D graphics.
    Reply
  • Pierce2623
    Yep the A100 might be technically “ampere” but it has very little in common with the gaming cards. As you mentioned, it has no actual render backend including ROPs etc. Aside from that it’s actually a different architecture from consumer Ampere and its also fabbed on TSMC N7 instead of that god-awful hot and inefficient Samsung 8nm node that was originally based in 12nm technology.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    Pierce2623 said:
    Yep the A100 might be technically “ampere” but it has very little in common with the gaming cards. As you mentioned, it has no actual render backend including ROPs etc. Aside from that it’s actually a different architecture from consumer Ampere and its also fabbed on TSMC N7 instead of that god-awful hot and inefficient Samsung 8nm node that was originally based in 12nm technology.
    I agree with everything you said, except that I think Anandtech reported that one of the SMs actually had the rendering fixed-function units and it might also have a display controller. So, it could technically be used on a card with a display output, but you'd get like iGPU-level performance in games.

    I never heard anything about H100, Bx00, or Rubin having any of that. So, A100 might've been the end of the line for anything you could put on a proper PCIe graphics card.
    Reply