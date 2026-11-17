It’s a tough time for PC gamers and enthusiasts. Graphics cards are scarce, RAM and storage are prohibitively expensive, and the PC port of GTA VI isn’t expected until sometime in 2027 at the earliest . But core components aside, there are plenty of other ways to improve someone's PC PC-related experience, and upgrading their desk space is a good place to start looking.



We’ve already covered key peripherals, like keyboards and gaming accessories, so below we’ll be focusing on desk devices that let you connect more devices, stay more organized, improve comfort, or just keep things cleaner. From some of the best desk-friendly PC speakers I’ve tested to tactile media and software controls, and a monitor riser that integrates a USB hub and charging, there’s something here to improve everyone’s desk experience.



I own most of these devices, or similar previous-gen versions that are no longer available, and can attest to their usefulness. Some live on my desk at the office, while others are better suited for home PC setups, but they all make for a better experience when I'm at my desk.

Save 15% MEKASS L-Shaped Elbow Pad and Wrist Rest: was $19.99 now $16.98 at Amazon These unique wrist and elbow rests are designed to hang over the edge of your desk, making them great for those who lean on their elbows, or just for a cramped desk setup. Available in multiple colors and sizes, the 11.8-inch version I have is wide enough that I only need to use one for my compact keyboard at work. So I use the other one at home for my gaming setup.

Anker MagStand Charging Station: $115.99 at Amazon If your phone has magnetic wireless Qi charging, there's no nicer, more convenient way to charge it than a stand like this, especially when there's additional power and ports for other devices. This Anker model has a built-in retractable cable that can handle up to 60W, so you can charge a non-gaming laptop with this stand at the same time as your phone. I've used a similar charging stand for years, and it helps keep things clean while making charging a second device as simple as grabbing the pull-out cable.

Save 15% ($7.49) Ikuai 11-in-1 Hybrid USB Hub: was $49.98 now $42.49 at Amazon With 11 ports and up to 10 Gbps speed, a solid aluminum shell, and buttons so you can cut power to individual ports, this USB hub is a great addition to a desk without enough ports. It has external power for better stability, and even a 20W USB-C PD port on the end for charging phones or peripherals.

All-time low Save 13% ($8) Elgato Stream Deck Mini: was $59.99 now $51.99 at Amazon The Stream Deck Mini features six configurable buttons for launching software or controlling devices. It's compatible with the full suite of Stream Deck tools from Elgato. There are cheaper alternatives, but the ecosystem (supporting software as well as lights and smart devices) makes these devices more versatile than the competition.

Cozoo Headphone Stand with USB Charger: $14.99 at Amazon This quirky device combines an under-desk headphone hook and a 20W PD USB charger with one USB-C and two USB-A ports. It brings a bit of extra convenience and tidiness to your desk setup. It comes in four colors and I've been using one under my standing desk since 2023.

Save 25% AudioEngine A2 Gen3: was $299 now $223 at Amazon These speakers are some of the best desk-friendly options we've tested, with great sound, lots of connection options, and excellent build quality. They're a great audio upgrade to most desk setups, and I have a pair that I bought in 2012 that still look and sound as good as they did when they were new.

Save 14% ($10) Hoto 4-in-1 Handheld Vacuum and Air Blower: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon We've all dealt with a crumb-covered desk or a dusty PC at some point. This all-in-one desk vacuum and portable air blower can tackle both those issues, and much more. Connect the included accessories to one end for blowing, and the other for suction. It's lived near my desk for years, and my main complaint is that Hoto doesn't ship with a wall mount or a good way to hold its many accessories. I solved that issue with my 3D printer.

Asus ROG Strix XG129C 12 Inc: $199 at Amazon This compact 1920 x 720 IPS monitor supports touch input and a 75 Hz refresh. I wouldn't recommend actually playing games on it, but it's a great second screen for game or work chats (or whatever else you want to keep a close eye on while doing other things). Its 24:9 aspect ratio (and a built-in kickstand) make it a good fit under your primary desktop monitor. It also costs less than competing name-brand alternatives.