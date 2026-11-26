The Black Friday deals are here, but you don't have to spend a fortune to pick up some new kit. There are little additions you can make that don't cost a fortune that can make a real difference to your setup.

While you're out searching for a great discount on a new GPU or SSD, you might miss out on those little impulsive purchases, the gadgets and trinkets that aren't going to be life-changing, but will add real value. To help you, we've put together a list of 13 of the best budget-friendly gadgets, tools, and accessories that you can pick up for less than $13 right now.

These deals aren't going to break the bank, but that's the point: they're not supposed to. These are just little add-ons, but they'll also make for great gifts for any techies in your family or amongst your friends. We've got gadgets that can help improve your network connectivity at home, not to mention add USB ports, improve the stability of your graphics cards, give your headphones somewhere to hang, and plenty more. Take a look through our list and see what takes your fancy.

Cables and adapters

You'll always need a cable you don't have when you least expect it. Don't be caught short: you can pick up cables, cheaply, to help you power the peripherals and accessories you need. These cable selections below will help you restock your cable drawer with some of the must-own essentials.

Save 25% UGreen 100W Nexode USB-C to USB-C Retractable Cable 3.3FT: was $16.99 now $12.82 at Amazon A full 1-meter (3.3FT) USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable that supports up to 100W is always useful, but this retractable cable from UGreen keeps things neat and tidy. Throw it in your bag and don't worry about untangling a mess of wires while commuting: it's just ready when you need it. Read more Read less ▼

Every PC builder and maker needs a decent toolkit. If you want to keep your PC running properly, you'll want to invest in some key tools that you can pull out when you need to. You could spend a fortune here, but these tools for $13 or less will make for useful additions to your set.

Save 29% Tassmpitor Keyboard Cleaning Kit with Brush: was $14.99 now $10.57 at Amazon This keyboard cleaning kit features a whole host of tiny tools to help you clear away dirt, grime, and anything else you can think of. All of the tools are housed in a neat multi-tool arrangement, and you get tools to remove dirt and detritus from every aspect of your digital devices. Key cap puller, brushes, lens cleaning, a spray bottle of isopropyl alcohol, metal pins to remove earwax from headphones, and a sponge to keep grease marks off your screen. Read more Read less ▼

PC Accessories

There are accessories and consumables for your PC that you probably won't think about. There's your CPU: why not add some new thermal paste to keep it cool? You could add an SD card reader to make it easier to grab photos from your camera. Not to mention a gigabit network switch to improve connectivity around the home. All these, for less than $13 each.

Save 15% nkomax Graphics Card GPU Brace Support: was $8.54 now $7.25 at Amazon No gimmicks, no fuss, this GPU support brace will stop your (most likely very expensive) GPU from sagging and breaking in your (again, very expensive) gaming rig. If you're spending hundreds or thousands, don't cheap out on the support to keep it safe! Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% UGREEN SD Card Reader: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon This SD card reader is from budget-friendly Ugreen and has been previously recommended by Tom's Hardware staffers in the past. With it, you can read microSD, SD, Compact Flash, and Sony Memory Stick cards. Whenever there is a panicked "I've lost the adapter for my camera's memory card" during the holidays, you'll have what you need to save the day with this reader in your pocket. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% UGREEN AX900 USB Wi-Fi 6 Adapter: was $12.99 now $9.49 at Amazon You've got an old PC, and it doesn't have Wi-Fi. You don't want to spend a ton of money to give it Wi-Fi. This under-$13 Wi-Fi 6 USB dongle will give you the Wi-Fi connection you need at decently fast speeds. It works without a driver for Windows 10 and 11, and it will most likely work with Linux, but you'll need to take an extra step. Read more Read less ▼

Desk Accessories

You can pick up these desk accessories to help give your PC setup a boost, from extra USB ports to a headphone bracket to clear space on your desk. There's even an external power button, meaning you don't have to keep reaching underneath your desk to switch your machine on (or off).

Save 27% EURPMASK Rotating Headphone Stand: was $11.99 now $8.79 at Amazon This headphone stand clips onto your desk so your headphones can hang off the side rather than taking up valuable table real estate. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% UGREEN USB 3.0 Hub, 4 port: was $9.99 now $6.62 at Amazon Too many USB cables to deal with on your desk? This UGREEN USB 3.0 splitter hooks up to a USB-A port and provides you with four additional ports to connect other devices, from keyboards and mice to webcams and flash drives. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.