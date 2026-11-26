13 tech bargains for just $13 or less to upgrade your PC setup — must-own gadgets and impulse buys to solve everyday problems, from network switches to cleaning kits
Give your desk an upgrade with these budget-friendly gadgets
The Black Friday deals are here, but you don't have to spend a fortune to pick up some new kit. There are little additions you can make that don't cost a fortune that can make a real difference to your setup.
While you're out searching for a great discount on a new GPU or SSD, you might miss out on those little impulsive purchases, the gadgets and trinkets that aren't going to be life-changing, but will add real value. To help you, we've put together a list of 13 of the best budget-friendly gadgets, tools, and accessories that you can pick up for less than $13 right now.
These deals aren't going to break the bank, but that's the point: they're not supposed to. These are just little add-ons, but they'll also make for great gifts for any techies in your family or amongst your friends. We've got gadgets that can help improve your network connectivity at home, not to mention add USB ports, improve the stability of your graphics cards, give your headphones somewhere to hang, and plenty more. Take a look through our list and see what takes your fancy.
Quick Links: 13 under $13
- Join Amazon Prime for great Black Friday Prime deals on tech
- UGreen AX900 Wi-Fi 6 Adapter
- UGreen 100W Nexode USB-C to USB-C Retractable Cable 3.3FT
- Keyboard Cleaning Kit with Brush
- TP-Link five-port Gigabit Ethernet switch
Cables and adapters
You'll always need a cable you don't have when you least expect it. Don't be caught short: you can pick up cables, cheaply, to help you power the peripherals and accessories you need. These cable selections below will help you restock your cable drawer with some of the must-own essentials.
A full 1-meter (3.3FT) USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable that supports up to 100W is always useful, but this retractable cable from UGreen keeps things neat and tidy. Throw it in your bag and don't worry about untangling a mess of wires while commuting: it's just ready when you need it.
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Charge your headphones, mobile phone, or any other USB-C devices with this great value 2-pack of Anker charging cables.
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Tools
Every PC builder and maker needs a decent toolkit. If you want to keep your PC running properly, you'll want to invest in some key tools that you can pull out when you need to. You could spend a fortune here, but these tools for $13 or less will make for useful additions to your set.
This keyboard cleaning kit features a whole host of tiny tools to help you clear away dirt, grime, and anything else you can think of. All of the tools are housed in a neat multi-tool arrangement, and you get tools to remove dirt and detritus from every aspect of your digital devices. Key cap puller, brushes, lens cleaning, a spray bottle of isopropyl alcohol, metal pins to remove earwax from headphones, and a sponge to keep grease marks off your screen.
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A cheap and sustainable alternative to compressed air can, this silicone air blower will let you pump air to clear dust and grime from your PC case, keyboard and other electronics.
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PC Accessories
There are accessories and consumables for your PC that you probably won't think about. There's your CPU: why not add some new thermal paste to keep it cool? You could add an SD card reader to make it easier to grab photos from your camera. Not to mention a gigabit network switch to improve connectivity around the home. All these, for less than $13 each.
Coming third in our best thermal paste guide, this is an excellent thermal paste from Thermalright.
In our review, we noted that it has excellent thermal performance, delivering great stability as a result. This paste is easy to use and clean up when reapplication is required.
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No gimmicks, no fuss, this GPU support brace will stop your (most likely very expensive) GPU from sagging and breaking in your (again, very expensive) gaming rig. If you're spending hundreds or thousands, don't cheap out on the support to keep it safe!
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This SD card reader is from budget-friendly Ugreen and has been previously recommended by Tom's Hardware staffers in the past. With it, you can read microSD, SD, Compact Flash, and Sony Memory Stick cards. Whenever there is a panicked "I've lost the adapter for my camera's memory card" during the holidays, you'll have what you need to save the day with this reader in your pocket.
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The TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch LS1005G provides four additional Ethernet ports, delivering reliable, high-speed wired internet for your gaming PC, NAS, console, TV, and other connected devices. Another popular Tom's Hardware recommendation and one that several of us own ourselves.
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You've got an old PC, and it doesn't have Wi-Fi. You don't want to spend a ton of money to give it Wi-Fi. This under-$13 Wi-Fi 6 USB dongle will give you the Wi-Fi connection you need at decently fast speeds.
It works without a driver for Windows 10 and 11, and it will most likely work with Linux, but you'll need to take an extra step.
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Desk Accessories
You can pick up these desk accessories to help give your PC setup a boost, from extra USB ports to a headphone bracket to clear space on your desk. There's even an external power button, meaning you don't have to keep reaching underneath your desk to switch your machine on (or off).
This slick external power button features a 2-meter (78.74 inch) cable and a splitter that lets you connect both to your case's front panel buttons. It also includes adhesive pads and zip-ties.
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Keep your desk tidy with this simple wall mounted hanger for your headphones, along with support for up to two Xbox, PlayStation, Switch or PC gamepads, too.
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This headphone stand clips onto your desk so your headphones can hang off the side rather than taking up valuable table real estate.
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Too many USB cables to deal with on your desk? This UGREEN USB 3.0 splitter hooks up to a USB-A port and provides you with four additional ports to connect other devices, from keyboards and mice to webcams and flash drives.
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More Black Friday Tech Deals
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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
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Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.