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13 tech bargains for only $13 or less to upgrade your desktop PC setup — add connectivity, spruce up your PC, or clear space on your desk

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Enhance your desktop PC space with a new gadget.

13 under 13 Prime Day Deals
(Image credit: Future)
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UGreen 100W Nexode USB-C to USB-C Retractable Cable 3.3FT
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UGreen 100W Nexode USB-C to USB-C Retractable Cable 3.3FT: was $16.99 now $13.29 at Amazon

A full 1-meter (3.3FT) USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable that supports up to 100W is always useful, but this retractable cable from UGreen keeps things neat and tidy. Throw it in your bag and don't worry about untangling a mess of wires while commuting: it's just ready when you need it.

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Anker USB-C to USB-C 60w Fast Charging Cable (2-Pack)
Save 20% ($2)
Anker USB-C to USB-C 60w Fast Charging Cable (2-Pack) : was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

Charge your headphones, mobile phone, or any other USB-C devices with this great value 2-pack of Anker charging cables.

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Tassmpitor Keyboard Cleaning Kit with Brush
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Tassmpitor Keyboard Cleaning Kit with Brush: was $11.72 now $9.96 at Amazon

This keyboard cleaning kit features a whole host of tiny tools to help you clear away dirt, grime, and anything else you can think of. All of the tools are housed in a neat multi-tool arrangement, and you get tools to remove dirt and detritus from every aspect of your digital devices. Key cap puller, brushes, lens cleaning, a spray bottle of isopropyl alcohol, metal pins to remove earwax from headphones, and a sponge to keep grease marks off your screen.

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Thermalright TF9 2.9g Thermal Paste
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Thermalright TF9 2.9g Thermal Paste: was $6.89 now $5.51 at Amazon

Coming third in our best thermal paste guide, this is an excellent thermal paste from Thermalright.

In our review, we noted that it has excellent thermal performance, delivering great stability as a result. This paste is easy to use and clean up when reapplication is required.

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nkomax Graphics Card GPU Brace Support
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nkomax Graphics Card GPU Brace Support: was $8.99 now $7.19 at Amazon

No gimmicks, no fuss, this GPU support brace will stop your (most likely very expensive) GPU from sagging and breaking in your (again, very expensive) gaming rig. If you're spending hundreds or thousands, don't cheap out on the support to keep it safe!

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UGREEN SD Card Reader
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UGREEN SD Card Reader: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

This SD card reader is from budget-friendly Ugreen and has been previously recommended by Tom's Hardware staffers in the past. With it, you can read microSD, SD, Compact Flash, and Sony Memory Stick cards. Whenever there is a panicked "I've lost the adapter for my camera's memory card" during the holidays, you'll have what you need to save the day with this reader in your pocket.

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UGREEN 5-Port Ethernet Switch
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UGREEN 5-Port Ethernet Switch: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

A five-port Ethernet switch for less than $10 is a typo, right? Nope. It's not fancy, it's unmanaged, no PoE, and it "only" has Gigabit ports, but when you need a few extra Ethernet ports, this sub $10 switch is a great deal to keep working.

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TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch LS1005G
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TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch LS1005G: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

The TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch LS1005G provides four additional Ethernet ports, delivering reliable, high-speed wired internet for your gaming PC, NAS, console, TV, and other connected devices. Another popular Tom's Hardware recommendation and one that several of us own ourselves.

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UGREEN AX900 Wi-Fi 6 Adapter
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UGREEN AX900 Wi-Fi 6 Adapter: was $15.99 now $12.79 at Amazon

You've got an old PC, and it doesn't have Wi-Fi. You don't want to spend a ton of money to give it Wi-Fi. This under-$13 Wi-Fi 6 USB dongle will give you the Wi-Fi connection you need at decently fast speeds.

It works without a driver for Windows 10 and 11, and it will most likely work with Linux, but you'll need to take an extra step.

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SinLoon External Power Button for Desktop PC
Save 20% ($2.80)
SinLoon External Power Button for Desktop PC: was $13.99 now $11.19 at Amazon

This slick external power button features a 2-meter (78.74 inch) cable and a splitter that lets you connect both to your case's front panel buttons. It also includes adhesive pads and zip-ties.

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KDD Dual Controller & Headphone Holder Stand
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KDD Dual Controller & Headphone Holder Stand: was $12.95 now $10.36 at Amazon

Keep your desk tidy with this simple wall mounted hanger for your headphones, along with support for up to two Xbox, PlayStation, Switch or PC gamepads, too.

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EURPMASK Rotating Headphone Stand
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EURPMASK Rotating Headphone Stand: was $11.99 now $8.52 at Amazon

This headphone stand clips onto your desk so your headphones can hang off the side rather than taking up valuable table real estate.

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UGREEN USB 3.0 Hub, 4 port
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UGREEN USB 3.0 Hub, 4 port: was $9.99 now $6.28 at Amazon

Too many USB cables to deal with on your desk? This UGREEN USB 3.0 splitter hooks up to a USB-A port and provides you with four additional ports to connect other devices, from keyboards and mice to webcams and flash drives.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

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