13 tech bargains for only $13 or less to upgrade your desktop PC setup — add connectivity, spruce up your PC, or clear space on your desk
Enhance your desktop PC space with a new gadget.
It's day two of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event, and time is running out to grab a deal on some of your favorite tech items. If you've not managed to spot a great discount on a new GPU or monitor, there's always room for a little impulse purchase on those often-overlooked little gadgets that can add value to our setups.
We've compiled a list of 13 budget-friendly gadgets, tools, and gizmos that you can get for just $13 or under. These won't break the bank and also make great little gifts for tech-minded friends and family.
There are gadgets for helping you to add network connectivity, add more USB ports, add support for your graphics cards, hang your headphones, and many more. So take a look at our list and see if there's anything here that might be useful for your PC desktop setup.
Quick Links: 13 under $13
- Join Amazon Prime to grab great Prime Day Deals
- UGreen AX900 Wi-Fi 6 Adapter
- UGreen 100W Nexode USB-C to USB-C Retractable Cable 3.3FT
- Keyboard Cleaning Kit with Brush
- TP-Link five-port Gigabit Ethernet switch
Cables and adapters
For an essential connection between our PC and peripherals, or for charging our devices, there are never enough cables on hand. Sometimes they may be borrowed by friends and family and end up disappearing. Why not restock your cable drawer with some of these cable selections.
A full 1-meter (3.3FT) USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable that supports up to 100W is always useful, but this retractable cable from UGreen keeps things neat and tidy. Throw it in your bag and don't worry about untangling a mess of wires while commuting: it's just ready when you need it.
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Charge your headphones, mobile phone, or any other USB-C devices with this great value 2-pack of Anker charging cables.
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Tools
To help keep your PC running in tip-top condition, you should always invest in a few tools. There's no need to go crazy, as you may not need to use them very often, but it's so useful to have them on hand when you need them. Pick up some small tools for $13 or less.
This keyboard cleaning kit features a whole host of tiny tools to help you clear away dirt, grime, and anything else you can think of. All of the tools are housed in a neat multi-tool arrangement, and you get tools to remove dirt and detritus from every aspect of your digital devices. Key cap puller, brushes, lens cleaning, a spray bottle of isopropyl alcohol, metal pins to remove earwax from headphones, and a sponge to keep grease marks off your screen.
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PC Accessories
Service your CPU and drop those temps with some top-rated thermal paste, or add an SD card reader for unloading your images, or add new devices to your network with a bargain-priced Gigabit Ethernet switch. There are many great deals on small desktop gadgets to improve your setup.
Coming third in our best thermal paste guide, this is an excellent thermal paste from Thermalright.
In our review, we noted that it has excellent thermal performance, delivering great stability as a result. This paste is easy to use and clean up when reapplication is required.
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No gimmicks, no fuss, this GPU support brace will stop your (most likely very expensive) GPU from sagging and breaking in your (again, very expensive) gaming rig. If you're spending hundreds or thousands, don't cheap out on the support to keep it safe!
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This SD card reader is from budget-friendly Ugreen and has been previously recommended by Tom's Hardware staffers in the past. With it, you can read microSD, SD, Compact Flash, and Sony Memory Stick cards. Whenever there is a panicked "I've lost the adapter for my camera's memory card" during the holidays, you'll have what you need to save the day with this reader in your pocket.
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A five-port Ethernet switch for less than $10 is a typo, right? Nope. It's not fancy, it's unmanaged, no PoE, and it "only" has Gigabit ports, but when you need a few extra Ethernet ports, this sub $10 switch is a great deal to keep working.
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The TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch LS1005G provides four additional Ethernet ports, delivering reliable, high-speed wired internet for your gaming PC, NAS, console, TV, and other connected devices. Another popular Tom's Hardware recommendation and one that several of us own ourselves.
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You've got an old PC, and it doesn't have Wi-Fi. You don't want to spend a ton of money to give it Wi-Fi. This under-$13 Wi-Fi 6 USB dongle will give you the Wi-Fi connection you need at decently fast speeds.
It works without a driver for Windows 10 and 11, and it will most likely work with Linux, but you'll need to take an extra step.
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Desk Accessories
From fun to useful, pick up some desk accessories to enhance your PC setup. Add USB ports or clear space on your desk with these useful headphone brackets. For those with a PC tower under the desk, how about adding an external power button?
This slick external power button features a 2-meter (78.74 inch) cable and a splitter that lets you connect both to your case's front panel buttons. It also includes adhesive pads and zip-ties.
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Keep your desk tidy with this simple wall mounted hanger for your headphones, along with support for up to two Xbox, PlayStation, Switch or PC gamepads, too.
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This headphone stand clips onto your desk so your headphones can hang off the side rather than taking up valuable table real estate.
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Too many USB cables to deal with on your desk? This UGREEN USB 3.0 splitter hooks up to a USB-A port and provides you with four additional ports to connect other devices, from keyboards and mice to webcams and flash drives.
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Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.