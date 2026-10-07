13 tech bargains for only $13 or less to upgrade your desktop PC setup — add connectivity, spruce up your PC, or clear space on your desk

It's day two of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event, and time is running out to grab a deal on some of your favorite tech items. If you've not managed to spot a great discount on a new GPU or monitor, there's always room for a little impulse purchase on those often-overlooked little gadgets that can add value to our setups.

We've compiled a list of 13 budget-friendly gadgets, tools, and gizmos that you can get for just $13 or under. These won't break the bank and also make great little gifts for tech-minded friends and family.

There are gadgets for helping you to add network connectivity, add more USB ports, add support for your graphics cards, hang your headphones, and many more. So take a look at our list and see if there's anything here that might be useful for your PC desktop setup.

Cables and adapters

For an essential connection between our PC and peripherals, or for charging our devices, there are never enough cables on hand. Sometimes they may be borrowed by friends and family and end up disappearing. Why not restock your cable drawer with some of these cable selections.

Save 22% UGreen 100W Nexode USB-C to USB-C Retractable Cable 3.3FT: was $16.99 now $13.29 at Amazon A full 1-meter (3.3FT) USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable that supports up to 100W is always useful, but this retractable cable from UGreen keeps things neat and tidy. Throw it in your bag and don't worry about untangling a mess of wires while commuting: it's just ready when you need it. Read more Read less ▼

To help keep your PC running in tip-top condition, you should always invest in a few tools. There's no need to go crazy, as you may not need to use them very often, but it's so useful to have them on hand when you need them. Pick up some small tools for $13 or less.

Save 15% Tassmpitor Keyboard Cleaning Kit with Brush: was $11.72 now $9.96 at Amazon This keyboard cleaning kit features a whole host of tiny tools to help you clear away dirt, grime, and anything else you can think of. All of the tools are housed in a neat multi-tool arrangement, and you get tools to remove dirt and detritus from every aspect of your digital devices. Key cap puller, brushes, lens cleaning, a spray bottle of isopropyl alcohol, metal pins to remove earwax from headphones, and a sponge to keep grease marks off your screen. Read more Read less ▼

PC Accessories

Service your CPU and drop those temps with some top-rated thermal paste, or add an SD card reader for unloading your images, or add new devices to your network with a bargain-priced Gigabit Ethernet switch. There are many great deals on small desktop gadgets to improve your setup.

Save 20% nkomax Graphics Card GPU Brace Support: was $8.99 now $7.19 at Amazon No gimmicks, no fuss, this GPU support brace will stop your (most likely very expensive) GPU from sagging and breaking in your (again, very expensive) gaming rig. If you're spending hundreds or thousands, don't cheap out on the support to keep it safe! Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% UGREEN SD Card Reader: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon This SD card reader is from budget-friendly Ugreen and has been previously recommended by Tom's Hardware staffers in the past. With it, you can read microSD, SD, Compact Flash, and Sony Memory Stick cards. Whenever there is a panicked "I've lost the adapter for my camera's memory card" during the holidays, you'll have what you need to save the day with this reader in your pocket. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% UGREEN 5-Port Ethernet Switch: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon A five-port Ethernet switch for less than $10 is a typo, right? Nope. It's not fancy, it's unmanaged, no PoE, and it "only" has Gigabit ports, but when you need a few extra Ethernet ports, this sub $10 switch is a great deal to keep working. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% UGREEN AX900 Wi-Fi 6 Adapter: was $15.99 now $12.79 at Amazon You've got an old PC, and it doesn't have Wi-Fi. You don't want to spend a ton of money to give it Wi-Fi. This under-$13 Wi-Fi 6 USB dongle will give you the Wi-Fi connection you need at decently fast speeds. It works without a driver for Windows 10 and 11, and it will most likely work with Linux, but you'll need to take an extra step. Read more Read less ▼

Desk Accessories

From fun to useful, pick up some desk accessories to enhance your PC setup. Add USB ports or clear space on your desk with these useful headphone brackets. For those with a PC tower under the desk, how about adding an external power button?

Save 29% EURPMASK Rotating Headphone Stand: was $11.99 now $8.52 at Amazon This headphone stand clips onto your desk so your headphones can hang off the side rather than taking up valuable table real estate. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% UGREEN USB 3.0 Hub, 4 port: was $9.99 now $6.28 at Amazon Too many USB cables to deal with on your desk? This UGREEN USB 3.0 splitter hooks up to a USB-A port and provides you with four additional ports to connect other devices, from keyboards and mice to webcams and flash drives. Read more Read less ▼

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