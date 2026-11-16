Technology has changed rapidly over the last few decades. While we've got hardware that's so much more powerful than what came 10 or 20 years ago, there's still a lot of enjoyment to be had in the classics. That's why there's a huge market for retro hardware, from game controllers designed to look like classic gamepads from old consoles, to full re-releases of old machines, with plenty of fun (and well-priced) accessories in between.

If you're buying for a retro aficionado, you're going to want to pick up something that's fun to use and has a serious nostalgic edge. There's a whole host of gear out there for those who prefer an '80s or '90s aesthetic, rather than the products we live with today.

● Check out all these retro PC gift ideas on Amazon

You can relive the glory days of yesteryear today with these retro gift ideas. We've put together some of the best ideas for a wistful techie who can upgrade their setup, with old-school designs ready for today's hardware. Check out the options we've hand-picked for you below.

SNK 40th Anniversary NEOGEO MINI Arcade Console: $59.99 at Amazon This miniature recreation of a classic NeoGeo arcade cabinet includes 40 games (the average price of a Neo Geo game in the 1990s was $200, $8000 for all 40 games!) and includes classics like Metal Slug, The King of Fighters and of course, Fatal Fury. The console has scaled versions of the original controls, a 3.5-inch screen, and runs from a USB-C power supply. Need a bigger screen? You can connect via HDMI. External controllers and NeoGeo Mini Game controllers (available separately) can be used to retro game from the sofa!

TinyCircuits Thumby: $29.95 at Amazon This Game Boy-style console is tiny (0.7 x 0.3 x 1.2 inches!) and is powered by the Raspberry Pi Pico's RP2040 microcontroller. Programmable via a web interface, you can make your own games and demos to share with others.

8Bitdo Retro Cube 2 Speaker: $49.99 at Amazon This gorgeous, retro-inspired N Edition Retro Cube 2 wireless speaker from 8BitDo offers stereo sound, with support for 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, along with USB for wired use, and includes a wireless charging dock.

Lego Game Boy: $59.95 at Amazon A 1:1 scale replica of the gaming handheld that dominated the 1990s. This is a glorious piece of retro tech, preserved in Lego form for your shelves. Nintendo's Game Boy is an iconic piece of tech, and this Lego model is a replica of the great handheld. It comes with two cartridges, Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. The screen can be replaced with a lenticular screen that recreates the original console's pixels.

Hagibis 3.5-inch IPS monitor with USB hub and SD card reader: $99.99 at Amazon This retro Hagibis display comes with a 3.5-inch IPS LCD with a native resolution of 960 x 640, although it can scale up to 2,560 x 1,600 if you like punishing your eyes. It also includes several USB-A and USB-C ports with Gen 3.1 speeds, an HDMI port, as well as SD and TF card readers.

Acemagic X3 Mini PC: $638.99 at Amazon This mini PC is retro-inspired, with a shell very reminiscent of the original NES. This is a fully-fledged PC, however, with an AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 CPU and integrated Radeon 780M GPU, along with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

8Bitdo 87 Keys Retro Mechanical Keyboard - N Edition: $99.99 at Amazon This fun retro-inspired keyboard from 8Bitdo looks like a favored NES console from the good old days. It comes with a set of dual giant buttons, which is similar to a Nintendo controller style. It has multi-function connectivity and a unique look that's perfect for a gaming enthusiast. It also comes with two separate 'super buttons' that you can map to keys or macros.

Divoom MiniToo Retro PC-Style Computer Speaker, Smart Pixel Screen: $59.99 at Amazon It looks like a retro computer, but this is actually a 90s-inspired 1.77-inch mini Bluetooth speaker with a smart pixel screen, an alarm clock, and focus tools. You can use it to play your tunes via Bluetooth, USB audio, or by using a microSD card.

Hagibis Floppy Disk SSD Enclosure (USB-C): $27.99 at Amazon This Hagibis SSD enclosure brings back the classic floppy disk to the modern age. This USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 drive enclosure supports M.2 NVMe 2230 and 2242 SSDs and measures just 2.6 x 2.6 x 0.2 inches in size.

8Bitdo Retro Wireless Arcade Fight Stick: $89.99 at Amazon This Arcade-style fight stick is wireless and offers support for PC, Switch, and Switch 2. It has an eight-way joystick with two dedicated macro buttons. It's ultra-moddable, with swappable buttons. This supports 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, but you can hook it up with a USB-C cable.

syitren N200 Retro Bluetooth Speaker: $59.99 at Amazon This very cool-looking speaker would be the perfect addition to your desk. It's got a built-in dot matrix display, along with a 2'' full-range Hi-Fi driver for punchy audio. It's wireless, with a built-in rechargeable battery, but it does support USB-C connections.

on-page coupon code Save 21% ($35) Wokyis M5 Retro Dock for Mac Mini: was $169.99 now $134.99 at Amazon Turn your top-spec Mac Mini into a retro companion instead. This Wokyis dock replicates the look of a classic Macintosh with a built-in 5-inch display offering a 1280 x 720 resolution. This 14-in-1 hub has several USB ports, an HDMI port, an SD and microSD card reader, and an audio jack. There's also a built-in M.2 enclosure, allowing you to upgrade your Mac with an extra SSD.

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard: $119.99 at Amazon An OG-Xbox-inspired 87-key keyboard with RGB backlight and a 90s-inspired translucent green plastic shell. This keyboard ships with 87 keys with Kailh Jellyfish X switches and double-layered ABS keycaps. The external A and B super buttons are programmable, too.

Save 5% UNEEDE Maclock Retro Desk Clock: was $25.99 now $24.69 at Amazon Another Macintosh-style design, but this one is a little simpler. This isn't an add-on: it's a classic retro desk clock that takes you back to 1984. The LCD display works as an alarm clock, nightlight, temperature sensor, and more. It's also got a 'working' floppy disk attachment that, while decorative, lets you simulate a Macintosh-style bootup, just for funsies.

Save $24 Brickkk '90s-style Retro Computer: was $99.99 now $75.99 at Amazon Want to go back to the '90s with a 95-style PC ornament? For those old enough to remember these old machines, this construction kit lets you put together your own replica, with its own CD-ROM drive, expansion cards, and a power supply, along with a monitor with interchangeable screens and a keyboard/mouse combo. Of course, this PC doesn't actually work, but it'll be a cool piece of kit to place on your desk, measuring 7.9 x 7.5 x 9.5 inches.