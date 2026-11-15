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30 must-have PC tool gifts for hobbyists and makers — essential bench upgrades for enthusiasts with a project, from electric screwdrivers to cordless air dusters

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Kit that any PC builder or hobbyist will love

PC build tools gift guide
(Image credit: Future / Hoto / Fanttik / Olight)
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It's fun to build a PC. This is Tom's Hardware, after all. While the AI boom has forced prices to go up and up, there's still a lot of fun to be had putting a build together. Researching your parts, weighing up the pros and cons, then putting it all together. Seeing your brand new PC pass its first boot test, waiting to see if it'll actually load and not just beep and stay blank, is always a thrill.

To get to that point, though, you're going to need some kit. You'll need tools to build, but also to maintain, clean, and repair: your PC is going to need it all at some stage. I've built my own toolkit over the years. My go-to right now is a Hoto screwdriver, but I've got electric dusters, flashlights, screw kits, the lot, all ready for a project or two. My toolkit is versatile enough that it's helped me just as much while I renovate my home as it has in putting together my last build.

Hoto 25-in-1 Mini Electric Screwdriver
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Hoto 25-in-1 Mini Electric Screwdriver: was $39.99 now $31.99 at Amazon

A simple, go-to screwdriver set for the office, workshop, and your go-bag. With all the bits you will need to fix a multitude of problems. And now it's on sale for 25% off MSRP.

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Fanttik Si Pro Electric Screwdriver
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Fanttik Si Pro Electric Screwdriver: was $49.97 now $39.99 at Amazon

With this Fanttik S1 Pro electric screwdriver, you're get 16 S2 steel bits and a driver with three torque settings (from 1.5 to 4.2N.m). You get the screwdriver, storage case, bits, USB-C charging cable, and a manual.

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Hoto PixelDrive Electric Screwdriver
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Hoto PixelDrive Electric Screwdriver: was $79.99 now $63.99 at Amazon

The Hoto PixelDrive is a magnetic, precision cordless screwdriver powered by a 2,500 mAh battery and charged via a USB-C cable. An upgrade over the Tom's Hardware favorite, the Nex O1 Pro, this model includes a built-in LCD screen to display torque and battery levels. It weighs 317g, features six different torque settings, and includes 30 different ultra-hard screw bits.

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Strebito 155 Piece Electronics Toolkit
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Strebito 155 Piece Electronics Toolkit: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

This 155-pirece kit has everything you need to get started with your first, or next, PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 140 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Pentalobe, Torx, nut driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx / Torx security, and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, and even a suction cup.

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Hoto NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set
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Hoto NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set: was $49.99 now $29.98 at Amazon

This is my go-to driver and a popular one with Tom's Hardware staffers. The Hoto NEX O1 Pro is a magnetic precision electric screwdriver powered by a 1,500 mAh battery that will drive over 1,000 screws on a single USB-C charge. There are 25 different bits included in the case. This kit comes with a sturdy box and all the bits you will need to keep your PC running.

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Jakemy 164-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set
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Jakemy 164-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set: was $29.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

This kit has all of the bits that you will ever need to keep your 3D printer, laptop, or PC running smoothly, and you get a great case to keep it all in.

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HOTO HOTO SNAPBLOQ S-A01 3.7V Electric Screwdriver
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HOTO HOTO SNAPBLOQ S-A01 3.7V Electric Screwdriver: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

This HOTO SnapBloq 3.7V electric screwdriver includes 56 bits including Slotted, Phillips, Hexagon, Hexagon Security, Torx, Torx Security, Pentalobe, Standoff, Y-Shaped, Tri-Wing, Triangle, Square, U-Shaped, JIS, SIM Card Needle. It also has three torque settings, an integrated light, and charges via USB-C.

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Wera 950/9 Hex-Plus Set
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Wera 950/9 Hex-Plus Set: was $61.23 now $36.19 at Amazon

Wera is a quality brand for tools. These long arm, ball-headed hex keys provide all the key metric sizes from 1.5 to 10mm. If you're a DIYer with plenty of furniture to put together, you'll want a set like this at your disposal.

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iFixit Manta
iFixit Manta: $69.95 at Amazon

All the bits that you need to take a PC apart or build IKEA furniture. This iFitit kit comes with a great mix of precision 4mm bits for general electronics and small projects, and 1/4 inch bits for the larger jobs. You get drivers for both sizes and the same magnetic case as the Make, to prevent losing screws as you take things apart.

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IGAN-P6 Flush Cutters
IGAN-P6 Flush Cutters: $7.49 at Amazon

Trim, cut, and rip plastic and soft metal from places where it shouldn’t be. Use these cutters to trim electronic components or for other craft projects. I've used a set like this when I'm 3D printing and need to snip off a few extra parts I don't need on a model, for instance.

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Hoto Complete Master Workstation Set
Hoto Complete Master Workstation Set: $69.99 at Amazon

This Hoto workstation set is the go-to kit for on-the-go DIYers, PC builders, and hobbyists. It comes in a magnetic case which helps to organize 26 different steel precision kits, six spudgets, five opening picks, two tweezers, a suction cup, and a pry knife.

You're also getting a magnetic pad, anti-static wrist strap, along with demagnetizing and magnetizing zones. It comes with an electric driver with a 350 mAh battery, rechargeable using USB-C, that's ultra-slim and porable.

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GURADESIGN 4-Piece 12-inch Long Screwdriver Set Slotted and Phillips, Long & Short Magnetic Screwdriver Set
GURADESIGN 4-Piece 12-inch Long Screwdriver Set Slotted and Phillips, Long & Short Magnetic Screwdriver Set: $8.54 at Amazon

Don't underestimate the importance of a long screwdriver. If you're taking something apart, or you're trying to get deep into a PC case, a set like this means you don't have to try and reach in with your hands. It makes the job a whole lot simpler, and it's magnetic, so you shouldn't lose the screws while you're doing it, too.

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ECKDZMY 500-Piece Computer Screw Kit
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ECKDZMY 500-Piece Computer Screw Kit: was $9.99 now $8.99 at Amazon

Another huge kit of PC screws you'll need for every eventuality, although with some thermal paste you can call on for emergencies.

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KBPARTS 400-Piece Computer Screw Kit
KBPARTS 400-Piece Computer Screw Kit: $8.19 at Amazon

With ten different types of screws, stand-offs, and gaskets, this kit has everything you need to secure your precious components inside your PC. And now you can get them on sale.

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LIGHTNINGLATCH 1595 Pcs Metric Screw Assortment Kit
LIGHTNINGLATCH 1595 Pcs Metric Screw Assortment Kit: $18 at Amazon

A huge 1,595 set of screws, nuts and bolts, as well as washers, four hex wrenches, and tweezers. This is a good kit for a DIYer or builder.

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Fnirsi HS-02B Soldering Iron
Fnirsi HS-02B Soldering Iron: was $75.99 now $70.99 at Amazon

With 100W of soldering power in such a small package, the HS-02B is a powerful tool for precision soldering and for times when we really need to lay down the heat to melt beefy solder joints.

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Fanttik T1 Max Soldering Iron Kit
Save 29% ($23)
Fanttik T1 Max Soldering Iron Kit: was $79.99 now $56.99 at Amazon

A great kit to start your soldering journey. The cordless design makes it easy to use, with no trailing wires. The kit includes everything you need to start soldering, making it the ideal soldering gift.

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Fanttik Rex K2 Apex Impact Driver
Save 33% ($40)
Fanttik Rex K2 Apex Impact Driver: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

This brushless impact driver kit can reach speeds of 3,000 RPM with up to 100 Nm torque. It has a 3,000 mAh rechargeable battery along with 12 impact bits to help you get started.

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HOTO 16V Brushless Power Drill
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HOTO 16V Brushless Power Drill: was $109.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

This Hoto 16V cordless drill delivers 50 newton-meter torque, with dual high-speed modes providing between 400 and 1,700 RPM for drilling and driving. It's fully rechargeable, with a 1,900 mAh battery. It comes with 10 screwdriver bits, two metal drill bits, three woodworking bits, a multi-purpose ceramic bit, and an extension rod with storage.

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HOTO 35-in-1 Cordless Rotary Tool Kit
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HOTO 35-in-1 Cordless Rotary Tool Kit: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Hobbyists and makers will want to get a hold of this Hoto 35-in-1 cordless rotary tool kit. The rotary tool itself is fitted with a high speed motor, offering five speed modes between 5,000 and 25,000 RPM. You can use this for sanding, polishing, cutting, carving, as well as to finish off a 3D printed model. It's battery operated, using USB-C for charging, and has a full array of attachments for various roles.

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Olight IMINI 2 Flashlight
Olight IMINI 2 Flashlight: $19.99 at Amazon

This compact and easy to use flashlight provides 50 Lumens of light, without the need to fiddle around for a button. Just unclip, and your flashlight is ready to light your way.

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HOTO Emergency Rechargable Flashlight
HOTO Emergency Rechargable Flashlight: $59.99 at Amazon

Everyone needs a flashlight for an emergency (or in those tough-to-reach spaces). This Hoto model is rechargeable over USB-C and comes with up to 90 hours of battery life, thanks to its 3,100 mAh battery. Brightness provided is up to 1,000 Lumens. It's also got a built-in seatbelt cutter and window breaking tool, so it's an obvious addition for your car's toolkit, just in case.

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Esgofo EG0770 Recharable Flashlight
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Esgofo EG0770 Recharable Flashlight: was $31.99 now $18.99 at Amazon

Get a great deal on this small flashlight that could. This flashlight outputs up to 100,000 and lasts 5-15 hours (display to show charge %) and charges with USB-C. It has five modes (high-middle-low-strobe-SOS) comes with a carrying case, charger cable, and more.

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Wuben E7 Rechargeable Mini Flashlight
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Wuben E7 Rechargeable Mini Flashlight: was $29.99 now $23.98 at Amazon

With USB Type-C charging, six brightness modes, and a magnetic base, the Wuben E7 is a useful flashlight for makers and tinkerers who want extra light for their work, without compromising on quality.

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Wolfbox MF100 Electric Air Duster
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Wolfbox MF100 Electric Air Duster: was $89.99 now $65.99 at Amazon

This compact air duster can move air at up to 45 m/s with its 150,000 RPM turbofan. A rechargeable battery gives up to 100 minutes of use time and supports USB Type-C charging. The MF100 includes five nozzles and two brush tools to help clean your PC equipment.

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Falcon Electronics Duster 2-pack
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Falcon Electronics Duster 2-pack: was $12 now $6.90 at Amazon

Designed for electronics, these two 10-oz bottles of compressed air will blow the dust, dead skin, and last week's sandwich from your keyboard and help prevent the inside of your PC case from becoming a biohazard. Designed for electronics, these four, 10oz bottle of compressed air will blow the dust, dead skin and last week's sandwich from your keyboard and help prevent the inside of your PC case becoming a biohazard.

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HOTO Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner
HOTO Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner: $79.99 at Amazon

The Hoto handheld car vacuum delivers 20,000 Pa suction for serious grime busting capabilities, thanks to its 96,000 RPM motor. This 4-in-1 tool is more powerful than the one listed above, but comes with a 2-in-1 grooming brush head, as well as various nozzles for inflating and blowing.

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Computer cleaning brush kit
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Computer cleaning brush kit: was $9.98 now $7.98 at Amazon

A brush is an underrated part of any toolkit. You've got every type of brush you'll need included in this kit to deep clean your PC, keyboard and whatever else needs cleaning in your rig.

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One Gallon of Isopropyl Alcohol 99%
One Gallon of Isopropyl Alcohol 99%: $28.89 at Amazon

You'll want Isopropyl Alcohol on hand as it's safe to use with electronics. Buying in bulk and decanting into dollar store spray bottles is the smart way to use it, from a cost point of view.

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Pomels Compressed Air Duster
Save 33% ($13)
Pomels Compressed Air Duster: was $39.99 now $26.99 at Amazon

This rechargeable 110,000 RPM electric air duster comes with three adjustable speed settings, and about 20-40 minutes of continuous cleaning power (displayed on the LED screen) from the 7500 MAh battery. It comes with five nozzles and four soft brushes for any task.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.