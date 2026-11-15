30 must-have PC tool gifts for hobbyists and makers — essential bench upgrades for enthusiasts with a project, from electric screwdrivers to cordless air dusters

It's fun to build a PC. This is Tom's Hardware, after all. While the AI boom has forced prices to go up and up, there's still a lot of fun to be had putting a build together. Researching your parts, weighing up the pros and cons, then putting it all together. Seeing your brand new PC pass its first boot test, waiting to see if it'll actually load and not just beep and stay blank, is always a thrill.

To get to that point, though, you're going to need some kit. You'll need tools to build, but also to maintain, clean, and repair: your PC is going to need it all at some stage. I've built my own toolkit over the years. My go-to right now is a Hoto screwdriver, but I've got electric dusters, flashlights, screw kits, the lot, all ready for a project or two. My toolkit is versatile enough that it's helped me just as much while I renovate my home as it has in putting together my last build.

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My toolkit is pretty expansive these days, but if you or a loved one is just starting out, you'll probably be wondering what to buy. I've put together a mix of the must-buys and nice-to-haves below for any PC builder, maker, and hobbyist's toolkit to help you decide.

If you're not a hobbyist yourself, these tools would make great gifts to share over the holiday season, too!

Everyone needs a decent screwdriver. I've been daily-driving my Hoto electric screwdriver all year, and several of my Tom's Hardware colleagues swear by them. I've got a whole set of manual and precision screwdrivers for general DIY, with my Hoto for keeping my PC in good working order.

Here's some of the kit that we'd recommend you buy to get started.

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Save 20% ($16) Hoto PixelDrive Electric Screwdriver: was $79.99 now $63.99 at Amazon The Hoto PixelDrive is a magnetic, precision cordless screwdriver powered by a 2,500 mAh battery and charged via a USB-C cable. An upgrade over the Tom's Hardware favorite, the Nex O1 Pro, this model includes a built-in LCD screen to display torque and battery levels. It weighs 317g, features six different torque settings, and includes 30 different ultra-hard screw bits.

Save 30% Strebito 155 Piece Electronics Toolkit: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon This 155-pirece kit has everything you need to get started with your first, or next, PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 140 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Pentalobe, Torx, nut driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx / Torx security, and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, and even a suction cup.

Save 40% Hoto NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set: was $49.99 now $29.98 at Amazon This is my go-to driver and a popular one with Tom's Hardware staffers. The Hoto NEX O1 Pro is a magnetic precision electric screwdriver powered by a 1,500 mAh battery that will drive over 1,000 screws on a single USB-C charge. There are 25 different bits included in the case. This kit comes with a sturdy box and all the bits you will need to keep your PC running.

Save 23% Jakemy 164-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set: was $29.99 now $22.99 at Amazon This kit has all of the bits that you will ever need to keep your 3D printer, laptop, or PC running smoothly, and you get a great case to keep it all in.

Save 41% ($25.04) Wera 950/9 Hex-Plus Set: was $61.23 now $36.19 at Amazon Wera is a quality brand for tools. These long arm, ball-headed hex keys provide all the key metric sizes from 1.5 to 10mm. If you're a DIYer with plenty of furniture to put together, you'll want a set like this at your disposal.

iFixit Manta: $69.95 at Amazon All the bits that you need to take a PC apart or build IKEA furniture. This iFitit kit comes with a great mix of precision 4mm bits for general electronics and small projects, and 1/4 inch bits for the larger jobs. You get drivers for both sizes and the same magnetic case as the Make, to prevent losing screws as you take things apart.

IGAN-P6 Flush Cutters: $7.49 at Amazon Trim, cut, and rip plastic and soft metal from places where it shouldn’t be. Use these cutters to trim electronic components or for other craft projects. I've used a set like this when I'm 3D printing and need to snip off a few extra parts I don't need on a model, for instance.

Hoto Complete Master Workstation Set: $69.99 at Amazon This Hoto workstation set is the go-to kit for on-the-go DIYers, PC builders, and hobbyists. It comes in a magnetic case which helps to organize 26 different steel precision kits, six spudgets, five opening picks, two tweezers, a suction cup, and a pry knife. You're also getting a magnetic pad, anti-static wrist strap, along with demagnetizing and magnetizing zones. It comes with an electric driver with a 350 mAh battery, rechargeable using USB-C, that's ultra-slim and porable.

GURADESIGN 4-Piece 12-inch Long Screwdriver Set Slotted and Phillips, Long & Short Magnetic Screwdriver Set: $8.54 at Amazon Don't underestimate the importance of a long screwdriver. If you're taking something apart, or you're trying to get deep into a PC case, a set like this means you don't have to try and reach in with your hands. It makes the job a whole lot simpler, and it's magnetic, so you shouldn't lose the screws while you're doing it, too.

Screw Kits

A good driver needs a good set of screws. I can't tell you how many screws I've lost at the worst times when I'm putting a PC together or making a repair. With one of these kits, you won't have to worry. You'll have hundreds of screws, all in different sizes, that you can pull out when you need to.

KBPARTS 400-Piece Computer Screw Kit: $8.19 at Amazon With ten different types of screws, stand-offs, and gaskets, this kit has everything you need to secure your precious components inside your PC. And now you can get them on sale.

LIGHTNINGLATCH 1595 Pcs Metric Screw Assortment Kit: $18 at Amazon A huge 1,595 set of screws, nuts and bolts, as well as washers, four hex wrenches, and tweezers. This is a good kit for a DIYer or builder.

Makers need the right tools to bring together their projects. A good-quality portable soldering iron is essential, especially if you're fixing any electronics. There's also rotary tools and impact power drills for the more intensive jobs in your to-do list.

Fnirsi HS-02B Soldering Iron: was $75.99 now $70.99 at Amazon With 100W of soldering power in such a small package, the HS-02B is a powerful tool for precision soldering and for times when we really need to lay down the heat to melt beefy solder joints.

Save 23% HOTO 16V Brushless Power Drill: was $109.99 now $84.99 at Amazon This Hoto 16V cordless drill delivers 50 newton-meter torque, with dual high-speed modes providing between 400 and 1,700 RPM for drilling and driving. It's fully rechargeable, with a 1,900 mAh battery. It comes with 10 screwdriver bits, two metal drill bits, three woodworking bits, a multi-purpose ceramic bit, and an extension rod with storage.

Save 40% ($20) HOTO 35-in-1 Cordless Rotary Tool Kit: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Hobbyists and makers will want to get a hold of this Hoto 35-in-1 cordless rotary tool kit. The rotary tool itself is fitted with a high speed motor, offering five speed modes between 5,000 and 25,000 RPM. You can use this for sanding, polishing, cutting, carving, as well as to finish off a 3D printed model. It's battery operated, using USB-C for charging, and has a full array of attachments for various roles.

Flashlights

You won't worry about having a flashlight until you need it. Looking deep inside a PC case, trying to repair under a cabinet, lost power during a power cut, or stuck outside in the dark: you'll want a light source you can rely on that isn't going to be a drain on your phone's battery.

This is where one of these portable flashlights come in. They're all rechargable, bright and with long battery lives to get you through a project or a crisis.

Olight IMINI 2 Flashlight: $19.99 at Amazon This compact and easy to use flashlight provides 50 Lumens of light, without the need to fiddle around for a button. Just unclip, and your flashlight is ready to light your way.

HOTO Emergency Rechargable Flashlight: $59.99 at Amazon Everyone needs a flashlight for an emergency (or in those tough-to-reach spaces). This Hoto model is rechargeable over USB-C and comes with up to 90 hours of battery life, thanks to its 3,100 mAh battery. Brightness provided is up to 1,000 Lumens. It's also got a built-in seatbelt cutter and window breaking tool, so it's an obvious addition for your car's toolkit, just in case.

Save 41% Esgofo EG0770 Recharable Flashlight: was $31.99 now $18.99 at Amazon Get a great deal on this small flashlight that could. This flashlight outputs up to 100,000 and lasts 5-15 hours (display to show charge %) and charges with USB-C. It has five modes (high-middle-low-strobe-SOS) comes with a carrying case, charger cable, and more.

Cleaning is one of those PC maintenance tasks that we've all probably left until our PC cases are fill with dust and grime, not to mention our keyboards and mice. A good set of cleaning tools, especially an air duster, can make all the difference. Blast it all out, and give it a nice clean brush down, and you'll help to keep your machine running in top working order.

These tools are versatile, so you can use them whenever you need to defeat some dust and grime, whether it's your car dashboard or your project room.

Save 27% Wolfbox MF100 Electric Air Duster: was $89.99 now $65.99 at Amazon This compact air duster can move air at up to 45 m/s with its 150,000 RPM turbofan. A rechargeable battery gives up to 100 minutes of use time and supports USB Type-C charging. The MF100 includes five nozzles and two brush tools to help clean your PC equipment.

Save 43% Falcon Electronics Duster 2-pack: was $12 now $6.90 at Amazon Designed for electronics, these two 10-oz bottles of compressed air will blow the dust, dead skin, and last week's sandwich from your keyboard and help prevent the inside of your PC case from becoming a biohazard. Designed for electronics, these four, 10oz bottle of compressed air will blow the dust, dead skin and last week's sandwich from your keyboard and help prevent the inside of your PC case becoming a biohazard.

HOTO Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner: $79.99 at Amazon The Hoto handheld car vacuum delivers 20,000 Pa suction for serious grime busting capabilities, thanks to its 96,000 RPM motor. This 4-in-1 tool is more powerful than the one listed above, but comes with a 2-in-1 grooming brush head, as well as various nozzles for inflating and blowing.

Save 20% Computer cleaning brush kit: was $9.98 now $7.98 at Amazon A brush is an underrated part of any toolkit. You've got every type of brush you'll need included in this kit to deep clean your PC, keyboard and whatever else needs cleaning in your rig.

One Gallon of Isopropyl Alcohol 99%: $28.89 at Amazon You'll want Isopropyl Alcohol on hand as it's safe to use with electronics. Buying in bulk and decanting into dollar store spray bottles is the smart way to use it, from a cost point of view.

Save 33% ($13) Pomels Compressed Air Duster: was $39.99 now $26.99 at Amazon This rechargeable 110,000 RPM electric air duster comes with three adjustable speed settings, and about 20-40 minutes of continuous cleaning power (displayed on the LED screen) from the 7500 MAh battery. It comes with five nozzles and four soft brushes for any task.

This isn't an exhaustive list, but a good selection of the tools and accessories that I reckon every PC builder, maker, and hobbyist needs at their disposal.

You won't always need them. Some of them aren't glamorous or exciting, but they'll all indispensable parts of your toolkit that, once you've got them close to hand, you'll come to rely on them.