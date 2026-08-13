Best deals on PC setup accessories — save money on chairs, desks, monitor stands, boom arms, and more.

If you want the perfect desk setup for either your gaming battlestation or home office, then there is quite a lot of furniture to consider. The obvious pieces of furniture you need for any room are a desk and chair, but you also need to think about how you want to position your PC: will it be on the desk, on the floor, or on a wheeled tray if you don't want to suck in the carpet dust? Whether you're going to use the default monitor stand or mount the screen to an arm or even to the wall to free up precious desk space, and whether you're going to use a microphone boom arm for easy mic positioning.

There are also smaller, but equally important pieces such as mats for using under the wheels of a chair to protect your flooring; headphone and gaming headset stands for holding or charging your headset when not in use. Plus other small ideas that may help fully equip your PC/home office environment.

We've used our expertise to find the best deals on the best equipment that we think could help you in your journey to complete the ultimate setup.

● Find ergonomic gaming chair deals at Amazon

● Save $109 off Secretlab gaming desks

● Grab 50% off a chair mat at Best Buy and protect your carpet or flooring

Gaming Desks

Save 16% ($80) FlexiSpot Electric RGB Gaming Standing Desk: was $499.99 now $419.99 at Amazon A 55-inch sit/stand desk with dual electric motors for smooth traversal when raising and lowering the desk. Keep cable clutter to a minimum with the integrated cable management system. RGB lighting enhances the mood and gives a gamer aesthetic if wanted. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% ($130) FlexiSpot Q8 Bamboo Standing Desk: was $699.99 now $569.99 at Amazon FlexiSpot's 55-inch Q8 standing desk adds storage to the mix thanks to a slimline drawer. The control pad is built into the frame to avoid chair-arm hitching and features multiple height presets and USB-A and USB-C charging ports. The desktop is made of a hard-wearing and scratch-resistant bamboo, with built-in wireless charging. Available in alternate colors. Read more Read less ▼

Gaming Chairs

Save 21% ($314) LiberNovo Omni Pro Dynamic Ergonomic Office Chair: was $1,497 now $1,183 at Amazon A comfortable and customizable office chair that comes with a footstool and a built-in fan incorporated into the seat, helping to keep you cool during long hours at work or a hectic gaming session. Read more Read less ▼

Monitor Mounts

Save 26% ($12.02) Acer Single Monitor Mount: was $45.99 now $33.97 at Amazon Free up a boatload of precious desk real estate by mounting your monitor to an arm. This fully adjustable monitor arm fits screens from 17-34 inches and uses VESA mounting options. A gas spring lift mechanism provides smooth movement. Read more Read less ▼

Save 9% ($10) HUANUO TitanLift Heavy Duty Monitor Arm for Large Screens: was $105.99 now $95.99 at Amazon This beefy monitor arm is built to hold larger and heavier monitors up to 49 inches in size. The arm holds up to 44 lbs in weight. This mount uses a dual C-clamp to securely support the arm under weight and supports VESA fittings up to 100x100mm. Read more Read less ▼

Microphone Mounts

Save 19% ($27) RØDE PSA1+ Professional Studio Arm: was $139 now $112 at Amazon A standout professional mic boom with silent operation. Active spring dampening and built-in cable management make this particular arm a favorite choice for serious content creators. Available in a variety of colors. Read more Read less ▼

Laptop Stands

Headset Stands and Holders

PC Stands

Save 14% ($15) GreenForest Heavy Duty PC Stand: was $109.99 now $94.99 at Amazon A heavy-duty tower PC cart with wheels. Keep your PC off the floor - especially carpet - and allow your PC to suck in air without all the dust. Included extra hooks for headphones and cables, plus a top shelf to keep things off your PC and not block ventilation. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% ($2.75) Liitrton Mobile PC Stand: was $16.99 now $14.24 at Amazon A simple adjustable computer tower stand to keep your PC case off the carpet or flooring and help avoid dust. Wheels also help you move the PC out from under the desk to plug/unplug cables or gain better access to your computer. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% ($3) Pegzone Adjustable PC Stand: was $29.99 now $26.99 at Amazon A lightweight and fully adjustable PC stand for your PC tower case for installation under your desk. Keep the PC off the floor and improve ventilation. Read more Read less ▼

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