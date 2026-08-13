Best deals on PC setup accessories — save money on chairs, desks, monitor stands, boom arms, and more.
The best deals on equipment and furniture to complete your battlestation
If you want the perfect desk setup for either your gaming battlestation or home office, then there is quite a lot of furniture to consider. The obvious pieces of furniture you need for any room are a desk and chair, but you also need to think about how you want to position your PC: will it be on the desk, on the floor, or on a wheeled tray if you don't want to suck in the carpet dust? Whether you're going to use the default monitor stand or mount the screen to an arm or even to the wall to free up precious desk space, and whether you're going to use a microphone boom arm for easy mic positioning.
There are also smaller, but equally important pieces such as mats for using under the wheels of a chair to protect your flooring; headphone and gaming headset stands for holding or charging your headset when not in use. Plus other small ideas that may help fully equip your PC/home office environment.
We've used our expertise to find the best deals on the best equipment that we think could help you in your journey to complete the ultimate setup.
Quick Links: Best PC Furniture Deals
● Find ergonomic gaming chair deals at Amazon
● Save $109 off Secretlab gaming desks
● Grab 50% off a chair mat at Best Buy and protect your carpet or flooring
Gaming Desks
A 55-inch sit/stand desk with dual electric motors for smooth traversal when raising and lowering the desk. Keep cable clutter to a minimum with the integrated cable management system. RGB lighting enhances the mood and gives a gamer aesthetic if wanted.
Read moreRead less▼
FlexiSpot's 55-inch Q8 standing desk adds storage to the mix thanks to a slimline drawer. The control pad is built into the frame to avoid chair-arm hitching and features multiple height presets and USB-A and USB-C charging ports. The desktop is made of a hard-wearing and scratch-resistant bamboo, with built-in wireless charging. Available in alternate colors.
Read moreRead less▼
Gaming Chairs
A comfortable and customizable office chair that comes with a footstool and a built-in fan incorporated into the seat, helping to keep you cool during long hours at work or a hectic gaming session.
Read moreRead less▼
Our favorite budget gaming chair. The Iskur from Razer has a comfortable and wide seat with built-in lumbar support for long gaming sessions.
Read moreRead less▼
This protective under-desk mat helps protect your wood or tile floor from damage caused by the wheels of your office or gaming chair. Measuring 36 x 48 inches, this non-slip mat offers long-term protection. Available in various colors.
Read moreRead less▼
Monitor Mounts
Free up a boatload of precious desk real estate by mounting your monitor to an arm. This fully adjustable monitor arm fits screens from 17-34 inches and uses VESA mounting options. A gas spring lift mechanism provides smooth movement.
Read moreRead less▼
This beefy monitor arm is built to hold larger and heavier monitors up to 49 inches in size. The arm holds up to 44 lbs in weight. This mount uses a dual C-clamp to securely support the arm under weight and supports VESA fittings up to 100x100mm.
Read moreRead less▼
With support for monitor sizes from 17-35 inches, this dual monitor arm setup is VESA compatible and uses heavy-duty gas spring mounts that can hold 44lbs per monitor maximum.
Read moreRead less▼
Microphone Mounts
A standout professional mic boom with silent operation. Active spring dampening and built-in cable management make this particular arm a favorite choice for serious content creators. Available in a variety of colors.
Read moreRead less▼
A spring-loaded boom arm with built-in cable management. Take your microphone off the desk and have complete movement for easier content creation.
Read moreRead less▼
A low-profile mic stand that still has 360° movement, but can stay out of your eye line or even fit under your monitor.
Read moreRead less▼
Laptop Stands
A laptop stand that can hold laptops from 10 to 17.3 inches in size. A 360° rotating base mechanism allows you easy access to ports and better viewing angles.
Read moreRead less▼
A foldable aluminum laptop stand with an attached USB 4-port hub. Lift your laptop off the desk for more space and connect extra peripherals using the included USB-C to 4-port USB-A hub.
Read moreRead less▼
Able to host a 13-34 inch monitor or up to a 17 inch laptop when equipped with the laptop tray. Adjust your laptop's position easily and save on desk space.
Read moreRead less▼
Headset Stands and Holders
Wood and synthetic leather construction. A head-shaped stand to rest your headphones or gaming headset on.
Read moreRead less▼
A cheap and cheerful solid-wood headphone stand for your desk to hold your headset when not in use.
Read moreRead less▼
A super handy clip-on desk or shelf, headset holder, with a rotating hanger. The spring-loaded clamp can fit desks from 0.31 inches to 1.57 inches thick. It's clean and practical.
Read moreRead less▼
PC Stands
A heavy-duty tower PC cart with wheels. Keep your PC off the floor - especially carpet - and allow your PC to suck in air without all the dust. Included extra hooks for headphones and cables, plus a top shelf to keep things off your PC and not block ventilation.
Read moreRead less▼
A simple adjustable computer tower stand to keep your PC case off the carpet or flooring and help avoid dust. Wheels also help you move the PC out from under the desk to plug/unplug cables or gain better access to your computer.
Read moreRead less▼
A lightweight and fully adjustable PC stand for your PC tower case for installation under your desk. Keep the PC off the floor and improve ventilation.
Read moreRead less▼
More Tech Deals
Best Tech and PC deals | Best gaming PC deals | Best RAM combo deals | Best 3D printer deals | Best RAM deals | Best gaming laptop deals | Best monitor deals | Best Wi-Fi Router deals | Best GPU deals | Best SSD deals | Best hard drive HDD deals | Best CPU deals | Best gaming chair deals | Best PC building tool deals | Best PC peripherals deals | Best filament and resin deals | Best motherboard deals | Best CPU cooler deals | Best PC case deals | Best Dell and Alienware deals | Best USB charger deals | Best gaming and productivity laptop deals under $1,000 | Best laptop PC deals
Also, you can join the Tom's Hardware deals Discord for up-to-the-minute hardware deals.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.