Building a PC is a great experience, but you'll need a toolbox full of gear to get the job done right, or at least a small collection if you want things to go as smoothly as possible. And this Black Friday Deals season is one of the best times to update or flesh out your building kit for less.



We've scoured the internet and found the best tools for maintaining your PC. Luckily, these products can be found for affordable prices during Black Friday, if you know where to look. Below, we've broken the tools down into categories, and you can use the navigation link to go directly to the deals that you want.

Save 33% ($30) Hoto Complete Master Workstation Set: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This Hoto workstation set is the go-to kit for on-the-go DIYers, PC builders, and hobbyists. It comes in a magnetic case which helps to organize 26 different steel precision kits, six spudgets, five opening picks, two tweezers, a suction cup, and a pry knife. You're also getting a magnetic pad, anti-static wrist strap, along with demagnetizing and magnetizing zones. It comes with an electric driver with a 350 mAh battery, rechargeable using USB-C, that's ultra-slim and porable. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% STREBITO 144-in-1 Electric Screwdriver Set: was $39.99 now $33.99 at Amazon This 144-in-1 electric precision screwdriver set comes with 120 magnetic bits and 22 repair tools for various disassembly and maintenance tasks, along with a precision screwdriver and electric driver for your PC building and hobbyist repairs. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($30) Fanttik E2 Ultra Electric Screwdriver: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon All-time low price.



Get a great deal on this electric screwdriver from Fanttik. The E2 Ultra comes with 50 magnetic bits, and supplies maximum torque of up to 0.6N.m and 270 RPM. The 800mAh battery lasts over 2x longer than the E1 max (charges via USB-C). Get this deal while it lasts. Read more Read less ▼

KBPARTS 400-Piece Computer Screw Kit: $8.39 at Amazon With ten different types of screws, stand-offs and gaskets, this kit has everything you need to secure your precious components inside your PC. Read more Read less ▼

Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription with Ad Free: $29 at tomshardware.com Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get an ad-free experience across the site, daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($5.99) iFixit Mako Driver Kit: was $39.95 now $33.96 at Amazon The iFixit range of tools are excellent, and this 53-piece precision driver kit is well worth the splurge! In the kit you get 4mm bits for common screw types (Phillips, Slot, Pozidrive) and some uncommon such as Petalobe and security Torx. There are even bits to take apart old consoles which often used exotic screws to keep us out! All of the kit is contained inside a magnetically sealed case, with the lid acting as a magnetic screw sorter enabling us to keep track of which screw goes where! Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($10.49) iFixit Manta: was $69.95 now $59.46 at Amazon All the bits that you need to take a PC apart, build IKEA furniture or fix that cabinet door that you promised to fix in 2018! A great mix of precision 4mm bits for general electronics and small projects, and 1/4 inch bits for the larger jobs. You get drivers for both sizes and the same magnetic case as the Make, to prevent losing screws as you take things apart! Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% Strebito 64 Piece Electronics Toolkit: was $9.99 now $8.49 at Amazon This small kit has all the tools to get you started with your first/next PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 48 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Petalobe, Tork, Stand-off driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx / Torx security, and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, tweezers, a brush, and a magnetizer/demagnetizer for your screwdriver bits. Read more Read less ▼

GEINXURN 13-piece Phillips magnetic long extension set : was $14.99 now $12.74 at Amazon If you like using a rechargeable screwdriver or one with standard quarter-inch hex shanks, this long six-inch Phillips set is handy for installing air coolers, or when you don't want to have to lean all the way into your case to install things like motherboard screws. They're magnetic to help you from losing screws, and the company claims they're made of tougher steel than some alternatives. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($1.12) IGAN-P6 Flush Cutters: was $7.49 now $6.37 at Amazon Trim, cut, and rip plastic and soft metal from places where it shouldn’t be. Use these cutters to trim electronic components or for other craft projects. Read more Read less ▼

Sharden 49-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set: $5.49 at Amazon All the bits that you will ever need to keep your tech running smoothly, and you get a great case to keep them all in. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% HOTO 16V Brushless Power Drill: was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon This Hoto 16V cordless drill delivers 50 newton-meter torque, with dual high-speed modes providing between 400 and 1,700 RPM for drilling and driving. It's fully rechargeable, with a 1,900 mAh battery. It comes with 10 screwdriver bits, two metal drill bits, three woodworking bits, a multi-purpose ceramic bit, and an extension rod with storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% ($21.50) HOTO 35-in-1 Cordless Rotary Tool Kit: was $49.99 now $28.49 at Amazon Hobbyists and makers will want to get a hold of this Hoto 35-in-1 cordless rotary tool kit. The rotary tool itself is fitted with a high speed motor, offering five speed modes between 5,000 and 25,000 RPM. You can use this for sanding, polishing, cutting, carving, as well as to finish off a 3D printed model. It's battery operated, using USB-C for charging, and has a full array of attachments for various roles. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% ($26.80) Fanttik T1 Max Soldering Iron Kit: was $79.99 now $53.19 at Amazon A great kit to start your soldering journey. The cordless design makes it easy to use, with no trailing wires. The kit includes everything you need to start soldering, making it the ideal soldering gift. Read more Read less ▼

Components and Consumables

Arctic MX-6 Kit: $9.59 at Amazon This kit contains 4G of Arctic MX-6 thermal paste and six MX Cleaner wipes to remove old thermal paste from components. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($6) Thermal Grizzly TG Putty Advance: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon Thermal Grizzly's TG Putty Advance is a flexible replacement for classic thermal pads with excellent conductivity. Designed to fill larger gaps, it's good for VRMs and video cards. Basically anything where thermal pads were, this putty can go. Read more Read less ▼

Thermalright TF9 2.9g Thermal Paste: $6.09 at Amazon This paste comes in third in our best thermal paste guide. In our review, we noted that it has excellent thermal performance and great stability. This paste is easy to use and clean up when reapplication is required. Read more Read less ▼

Flashlights

Save 24% Wuben E7 Rechargeable Mini Flashlight: was $29.99 now $22.78 at Amazon With USB Type-C charging, six brightness modes, and a magnetic base, the Wuben E7 is a useful flashlight for makers and tinkerers who want extra light for their work, without compromising on quality. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Olight IMINI 2 Flashlight: was $19.99 now $11.99 at Amazon This compact and easy to use flashlight provides 50 Lumens of light, without the need to fiddle around for a button. Just unclip, and your flashlight is ready to light your way. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Nanoskin Isopropyl Alcohol 99.9%: was $34.95 now $27.96 at Amazon Buying in bulk and decanting into dollar store spray bottles is the smart way to get all the IPA that you need, and this big bottle will help you stay stocked up for ages. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($10.50) Sabrent BLOWZER X6 Jet Powered Air Duster: was $69.99 now $59.49 at Amazon If you clip the coupon, you can snag this blower for its lowest-ever price. The Blowzer X6 feels more premium than no-name alternatives. And its carrying case for its many accessories makes storing and using the device a lot more convenient. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Wolfbox MF100 Electric Air Duster: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This compact air duster can move air at up to 45 m/s with its 150,000 RPM turbofan. A rechargeable battery gives up to 100 minutes of use time and supports USB Type-C charging. The MF100 includes five nozzles and two brush tools to help clean your PC equipment. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% ($24.05) Office Depot Electronics Duster x6: was $50.29 now $26.24 at Amazon Designed for electronics, these six, 10oz bottle of compressed air will blow the dust, dead skin and last week's sandwich from your keyboard and help prevent the inside of your PC case becoming a biohazard. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($20) HOTO Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The Hoto handheld car vacuum delivers 20,000 Pa suction for serious grime busting capabilities, thanks to its 96,000 RPM motor. This 4-in-1 tool is more powerful than the one listed above, but comes with a 2-in-1 grooming brush head, as well as various nozzles for inflating and blowing. Read more Read less ▼

Electight 22-in-1 Multi-Function Cleaner Tool: $8.99 at Amazon This block of plastic hides a plethora of cleaning tools! First, we have a soft brush to sweep away dust and sand from your keyboard. Inside, we have specialist cleaning tools for keycaps, switches, ports, and even a SIM ejection tool. A bottle of Isopropyl alcohol is on hand to clean the grime from your computer, and the soft cloth-backed case can wipe away the fingerprints and sneezes that cover your screen. This kit can clean your PC, laptop, smartphone, and earbuds, because we all know how much wax ends up in your earbuds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Tassmpitor Keyboard Cleaning Kit with Brush: was $14.99 now $9.99 at Amazon This keyboard cleaning kit comes with an excellent array of tiny tools to help pick up dirt, grime, and anything else you can think of. All of the tools are housed in a neat multi-tool arrangement, and you get tools to remove dirt and detritus from every aspect of your digital devices. Key cap puller, brushes, lens cleaning, a spray bottle for isopropyl alcohol, metal pins to remove earwax from headphones, and a sponge to keep grease marks off your screen. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, Gaming chair deals, PC building tool deals, PC peripherals deals, filament and resin deals, motherboard deals, CPU cooler deals, PC case deals, Dell and Alienware deals, USB charger deals, and laptop PC deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.