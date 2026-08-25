Best RAM deals 2026 — discounts on DDR5 and DDR4 to beat the memory price crunch

We're keeping a close eye on deals that pop up, looking for any and all RAM bargains to be had and adding them to the constantly-updated list below. RAM is expensive right now, but the brutal fact is that it is only going to get more expensive in the months ahead. Inflation on prices is making it hard to find value in the memory market, but there are some deals you can still buy. You might be holding off for the market to stabilize, but signs indicate this problem is going to get worse in 2027, not better. You can also find good deals, often yielding the lowest overall RAM pricing, if you check our RAM bundle page. There, we list combo deals that involve buying multiple items, like a CPU, motherboard, and RAM together, that then yield lower overall pricing.
Because the RAM market is very volatile right now, these deals tend to move quickly, so it's a good idea to act sooner rather than later so you don't miss out on a great opportunity. We're updating this page constantly to keep the deals fresh, but you will have to act fast to snag the last deals on memory we will likely see for at least a year, if not longer.
We've put together a handpicked list of the best options to make your shopping easier. We carefully review offers from different retailers to find the best value for you, drawing on our extensive experience from thorough reviews, detailed benchmarks, and analysis of past prices. We keep a close eye on the latest RAM deals as they come up, highlighting the top choices we've found across various stores.
Top RAM Deals: Quick Links
- Amazon: Up to 18% off RAM at Amazon
Top RAM Deals
This 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5-6000 memory kit is Model Number: CMH16GX5M2E6000Z36. RGB lighting on the heat-spreader and timings of 36-44-44-96.
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This 32GB Corsair Vengeance kit runs at DDR5-6000, which is plenty for almost any desktop system, and features CL36 timings.
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A memory kit that runs at DDR5-6000 with 38-38-38-78 timings and a 1.25V DRAM voltage. It supports both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO.
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Crucial has exited the consumer memory business, but they are still selling out stock and will honor all warranties. This Pro kit comes from a trusted brand and features DDR4-3200 at C22 timings.
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A 48GB memory kit that's certified to run at DDR5-6400 with timings set to 32-39-39-84. It runs at 1.35V with Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO support.
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This PNY kit isn't going to set world records, but this is a great way to get DDR4-3200 on the cheap. If the silicon lottery shines upon you, you might be able to squeeze out a decent overclock on this kit, too.
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This barebones Ripjaws kit runs at DDR4-2400 at CL17. If the silicon lottery shines upon you, you might be able to squeeze out a decent overclock on this kit, too.
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This budget-friendly memory kit offers good performance and attractive looks. It supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO technologies, making setup quick and easy with just one click.
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DDR5 RAM Deals
This 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5-6000 memory kit is Model Number: CMH16GX5M2E6000Z36. RGB lighting on the heat-spreader and timings of 36-44-44-96.
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A memory kit that runs at DDR5-6000 with 38-38-38-78 timings and a 1.25V DRAM voltage. It supports both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO.
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DDR4 RAM Deals
A 16GB memory kit with DDR5-3200 data rate and timings binned to 16-18-18-38. It requires a DRAM voltage of 1.35V and supports Intel XMP 2.0.
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More Tech Deals
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Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.