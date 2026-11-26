Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a new 3D Printer — these are the best deals we've spotted so far
Save money on a new 3D printer.
Black Friday sales season is in full swing, and there are a host of great 3D printer deals on offer, both directly from all the main manufacturers and from retailers such as Amazon. We've sourced some of our favorite deals from around the web and collated them all here in this handy 3D printer deals roundup to help save you some money if you're in the market for a brand new 3D printer or looking to upgrade. So grab yourself one of the best 3D printers and a few rolls of filament to start you on your printing journey.
Amazon and manufacturers such as Anycubic, Elegoo, Bambu Lab, and more have plenty of deals on mainstream FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) printers that utilize common filaments such as PLA and PETG, and also great offers on Resin, SLA (Stereolithography Apparatus) 3D printers, which utilize layers of cured resin to produce highly detailed prints. All you need to do if choose which method of printing you prefer.
Many of the current deals that we've featured in this roundup have detailed reviews available, and some may be included on our lists of the best 3D printers, best multi-color 3D printers, or best budget 3D printers. We also have an extensive library of 3D printer reviews to support our picks.
Amazon Deals
The Flashforge AD5M printer comes with full auto bed leveling and a high-speed peak printing speed of 600 mm/s. The direct extruder handles up to 280°c. With a print space of 220x220x220mm, you can get creative with your prints.
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A 4-toolhead, multi-color 3D printer from Flashforge. This printer features an enclosed design with a 65°c heated chamber for use with engineering filament. Other features include a printing speed of up to 600mm/s and a built-in HEPA 13 filtration system.
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With a printing speed of up to 500 mm/s and a build volume of 270 x 270 x 270mm, this 4-toolhead 3D printer is perfect for beginners. Print your creations with up to 4 colors and enjoy simple controls on the built-in LCD screen.
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Pick up 2KG of Creality PLA filament from Amazon. This great-value bundle is perfect for getting a head start on your filament collection.
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Anycubic Deals
The Anycubic Kobra X is a large, open, multi-color 3D printer with native 4-color printing and the ability to print with up to 19 colors. A fast 600 mm/s print speed turns your ideas into reality in record time.
See our review of the Anycubic Kobra X for more details on performance and specifications.
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The Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max has a huge build volume and produces high-quality prints quickly with its fast print speeds. You can print entire armies of gaming miniatures or full-sized sculptures with excellent detail using ordinary resin. The massive 298 x 164 x 300mm build volume means room for some very large resin prints.
Check out our full review to learn more about this great printer.
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The Anycubic Kobra S1 Max Combo is a Core XY 3D printer that produces high-quality 3D prints in its enclosed 350 x 350 x 350mm build area. The 0.4mm high-flow nozzle and direct-drive extruder are compatible with PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, and ASA filaments up to a temp of 320 °C.
Also included in this bundle is the multi-material system, ACE Pro, which provides a means to serve up four additional filaments either in multi-color or multi-material configurations. The ACE Pro is also a filament dryer, ensuring your filaments are in optimal condition for high-quality 3D printing.
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Bambu Lab Deals
The Bambu Lab A1 Mini is a very cost-effective and awesome small 3D printer, perfect for beginners or seasoned 3D printer hobbyists. It's whisper-quiet and comes with a 180 x 180 x 180mm build volume.
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A superb refresh of the P1S, with a better nozzle, screen, camera, and improved cooling system. This is one of our favorite reviewed 3D printers and an Editor's Choice award winner. We think of it as the new standard by which other 3D printers will be measured.
Check out our full review to learn more about this great printer.
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The Bambu Lab A1 produces clean, detailed prints at very high speed. Best of all, it is exceptionally easy to use, lowering the entry barrier so that anyone can start 3D printing. The 256 x 256 x 256 build volume is generous, and automatic bed leveling makes setting up your printer a breeze.
The combo includes the AMS multi-material system that can be used to create multi-color prints or, for those who favor function over form, multi-material prints that take advantage of each filament's properties.
Take a look at our review for more information in this great 3D printer.
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This dual-hot-end 3D printer is made for serious hobbyists and professionals. The large 350 x 320 x 325 mm build volume is great for large prints such as statues or props for cosplay. You can print PLA/TPU/ABS/PPS (up to 350C) filaments.
Check out our full review to find out why we gave it five stars and the Editor's Choice award.
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Elegoo Deals
Elegoo's Centauri Carbon update keeps the generous 256 x 256 x 256mm build volume and fast 500mm/s speed. For a printer at this price, you are getting amazing value for money.
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A compact resin printer with a build volume of 153 x 77 x 165 mm. The Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra is a great choice for bringing entire armies of orcs and space marines to life.
It has all the features that you need for easy 3D printing. Automatic bed-leveling, tilt release, failure detection, and resin level detection. The onboard camera lets you monitor your prints.
A great introduction to resin 3D printing, now at a great price. Check out the review to learn more.
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Elegoo's Neptune 4 Pro is a great low-cost entry into the world of 3D printing. The direct-drive extruder is compatible with a wide range of filaments, and combined with a 225mm x 225mm x 265mm build volume, you have a competent and value-friendly printer offering.
Read our full review to learn more about this great printer.
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The Saturn 4 Ultra produces eye-popping, high-quality prints at high speed; it is a workhorse resin printer for those who need to produce standardized, detailed 3D prints.
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One of the older 3D printers on our list, but the Neptune 3 Pro is a solid workhorse that gets the job done! It's a bed-slinger printer with a 225 x 225 x 280 mm build volume and auto bed leveling. It can easily print PLA, PETG, and TPU. The PEI magnetic build plate sticks to your prints like glue, helping to produce consistent prints.
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Creality Deals
This is a serious 3D printer for hobbyist makers and professionals. A large build volume (350 x 350 x 350mm) and a Core XY print system make this a high-volume, large-scale 3D printer. The high-flow 0.4 nozzle can heat up to 350C and work with all filaments from PLA to Polycarbonate.
Check out our K2 Plus review to learn more.
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One of the smaller Creality printers, the K2 SE comes without sides and a door, but still offers 500mm/s high-speed printing, and support for multi-color printing with an optional CFS unit. The K2 SE sports a 220×215×245mm build volume.
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Creality's Ender 3 is a great option for a first printer. Good pricing and a sturdy pedigree help the Ender 3 to produce good print results time and time again. With a 220 x 220 x 250mm build volume, there's plenty of room to bring your creations to life.
Read our full review and see what the Ender-3 V3 SE can do.
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MatterHackers Deals
A compact wireless 3D scanner offering both high-detail and long-range scanning in one device. The Einstar Vega uses a 48MP camera, and has a 6.4in 2K AMOLED screen with 32 RAM, and a scan speed up to 20 FPS.
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Raspberry gold colored PLA filament that elevates even the most mundane prints into an objet d'art! This is PLA filament, which can be printed on virtually every FDM 3D printer.
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A lightweight PLA with active foaming technology. This filament can print lightweight, low-density PLA parts at 230°C.
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Polymaker's Polylite Filament in Blue delivers consistent 3D printing with a 190–230°C extrusion range and 40–60 mm/s speeds. It provides over 95% layer adhesion for a smooth surface finish and requires 55°C drying for 6 hours if it has absorbed moisture.
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More Black Friday Tech Deals
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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
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Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.