The gamers in your life might be hoping for a $7,000 graphics card (I know I am), but that doesn't mean they won't still appreciate some solid, significantly cheaper gaming peripherals. While $80 doesn't go quite as far as it used to, there are still plenty of awesome accessories that any gamer would be thrilled to receive — including headsets, mice, keyboards, microphones, mouse pads, and even an Elgato Stream Deck.

Budget-friendly doesn't mean compromising on quality or convenience, either. While you won't be able to find all the bells and whistles at the sub-$80 level, there are both wired and wireless headsets, mice, and keyboards at this price point, including some last-generation flagship products. Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro is currently on sale for $64.99, and remains one of the best-feeling mice we've ever tested — and its shape was so good that Razer kept it, exactly, in the newer DeathAdder V4 Pro. HyperX's Cloud III gaming headset is basically identical to our favorite Cloud III S headset — the only real difference is that the Cloud III is wired, while the Cloud III S is wireless.

Logitech G325: $79.99 at Amazon This wireless lightweight over-ear headset weighs just 212g and is very comfortable. It features very good embedded beamforming mics and gets up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Save 29% ($10.01) Logitech G G203 Wired Gaming Mouse: was $34.99 now $24.98 at Amazon The G203 is now on sale for under $19 and is a great option for a budget mouse. It has six programmable buttons, and an 8K DPI optical sensor. There's also a RGB strip that wraps around the backside and shows off the Logitech "G" for a bit of bling.

Save 41% ($20.50) Logitech G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $49.99 now $29.49 at Amazon Sporting a 12K sensor, a 99g weight, and a 250-hour battery rating on a single AA battery, Logitech's G503 wireless isn't an ultra-light 8K polling elite gaming mouse. But it solid experience while gaming and working. Unless you're playing competitive titles on an elite level, it just might be all the gaming mouse you really need.

Save 44% ($40) Logitech G G309 Lightspeed Wireless: was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Save an incredible 47% and get the Logitech G309 Lightspeed on sale for only $42.50. The G309 connects via Bluetooth or Wireless, uses a Hero 25K DPI sensor, six programmable buttons, and Lightforce mechanical switches.

Save 57% ($85) Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro: was $149.99 now $64.99 at Amazon The DeathAdder V3 Pro is a lightweight wireless gaming mouse with a fantastic shape, Razer's Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, and up to 90 hours of battery life. It weighs just 63g and is perfect for a range of gamers.

Save 23% ($17) Hexgears Immersion A3 TKL: was $72.99 now $55.99 at Amazon Hexgears Immersion A3 combines the small footprint of a TKL keyboard with low-profile keycaps and switches, and multi-connectivity with 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, plus a wired connection. There's even a small TFT screen to monitor battery life or host a personalized GIF.

Save 25% ($20) Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a wired device with backlit keys. As the name suggests, it has a tenkeyless form factor so there is no numeric pad. The keys are mechanical with tactile switches.

Logitech G Yeti Orb: $68 at Amazon This budget-friendly gaming mic features a unique ball shape and sounds fantastic out of the box. It comes with a sturdy desktop stand and features two mounting points so you can mount it at an angle, as well as a cardioid polar pattern and fun RGB lighting.

HyperX SoloCast 2: was $59.99 now $44.98 at Amazon A USB condenser mic with a cardioid polar pattern, excellent sound out of the box, and a built-in desktop stand with a mounting point on the bottom. It also has a large tap-to-mute button on the top, and a red indicator light so you know when the mic is recording.

Creative Pebble Pro: was $69.99 now $66.49 at Amazon These 2.0 desktop speakers have a unique, round pebble shape with angled drivers so the sound hits your ears just right. They feature both wired and Bluetooth connections, have impressive bass for their size, and they've even got customizable RGB lighting around the base.

SteelSeries QcK Medium Gaming Mouse Pad: $11.99 at Amazon SteelSeries' classic QcK gaming mouse pad is fairly basic — featuring a micro-woven cloth surface and a nonslip rubber backing, and measuring 12.6 x 10.8 inches (320 x 270mm) and just 2mm thick — but it's a solid option if you're looking for a no-frills mouse pad to up your mouse accuracy.

Corsair MM350 Pro Mouse Pad: $39.99 at Amazon This XL extended mouse pad has a cloth surface that feels great — almost like a cooling pad. It features a non-slip rubber backing and a gunmetal gray pattern that may not be for everyone.