Celebrate Warhammer Day on the 31st of October with these 20 Warhammer 40K-themed products — the best Space Marine gear this side of the Warp

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Games, furniture, and collectables

A collection of officially licensed Warhammer collectables, furniture, and games.
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This weekend we celebrate all things Warhammer, and although it might be sharing the date with Halloween, fans of the grimdark franchise will be looking towards a different kind of spooky chaos, and things that materialize from the warp. Warhammer Day 2026 takes place this October 31st, and this is a good time to grab a deal or pick up a gift for yourself to adorn your desktop setup. Maybe even pick up the latest Warhammer 40K-inspired PC games to really jump into the fray.

We've compiled a list of some of the best Warhammer 40K furniture, collectables, and PC games, ahead of the celebrations.

Secretlab Warhammer Chair Skin Dark Angels
Secretlab Warhammer Chair Skin Dark Angels: $99 at Secretlab

A chair sleeve that's designed and fitted for use on the Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair. Use this sleeve to transform the design of your chair to match the colors of the Dark Angels chapter.

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Secretlab Secretlab Magnus Pro
Secretlab Secretlab Magnus Pro: was $1,098 now $978 at Secretlab

Mount your PC on the Secretlab Magnus Pro with the Warhammer 40K MAGPAD. This sit-stand desk is perfect for gaming and praising the Emperor of mankind.

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Secretlab Titan Evo Warhammer 40K Dark Angel Edition
Secretlab Titan Evo Warhammer 40K Dark Angel Edition: was $769 now $664 at Secretlab

Presenting the Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair adorned with the Warhammer 40K Dark Angel color scheme and insignia.

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Secretlab Titan Evo Warhammer 40K Ultramarines Edition
Secretlab Titan Evo Warhammer 40K Ultramarines Edition: was $769 now $664 at Secretlab

In the extremely recognisable Ultramarines livery, the Secretlab Titan Evo Warhammer 40K Ultramarines Edition is a standout design.

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Secretlab MAGPAD Warhammer 40K Leatherette Desk Mat
Secretlab MAGPAD Warhammer 40K Leatherette Desk Mat: $129 at Secretlab

Adorn your Secretlab desk with this leatherette Warhammer 40K MAGPAD. A map of the known universe, patrolled by the inhabitants of the 41st Millennium.

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Secretlab Cable Management Bundle Warhammer 40K Edition
Secretlab Cable Management Bundle Warhammer 40K Edition: $69 at Secretlab

A cable management solution for your Secretlab desk. Hide your cables while also highlighting your appreciation of the Warhammer 40K Universe.

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AAA Merchandise Warhammer 40K Indomitus Desk Mat
Save 14% ($5)
AAA Merchandise Warhammer 40K Indomitus Desk Mat: was $34.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This large gaming mousepad is adorned with iconic Space Marine chapters from the 40K universe.

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Starforged Warhammer 40k Night Lord Keycap
Starforged Warhammer 40k Night Lord Keycap: $60.90 at Amazon

A copper keyboard keycap with a Night Lord's helmet.

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Starforged Warhammer 40k Dark Angels Keycap
Starforged Warhammer 40k Dark Angels Keycap: $58.28 at Amazon

A copper keyboard keycap with a Dark Angels helmet.

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Starforged Warhammer 40k Adeptus Custodes Keycap
Starforged Warhammer 40k Adeptus Custodes Keycap : $60.90 at Amazon

A copper keyboard keycap with an Adeptus Custodes helmet.

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Starforged Warhammer 40k Black Templars Keycap
Starforged Warhammer 40k Black Templars Keycap: $60.90 at Amazon

A copper keyboard keycap with a Black Templar's helmet.

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Tomy Warhammer 40K Sassy Nurgling Plush
Tomy Warhammer 40K Sassy Nurgling Plush: $17.99 at Amazon

A 6 Inch officially licensed plush of an infested Nurgling.

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Starforged Astra Militarum Death Korps of Krieg Siege Regiment Backpack
Starforged Astra Militarum Death Korps of Krieg Siege Regiment Backpack: $134.40 at Amazon

Fight for the Emperor with this Astra Militarum backpack.

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Tomy Warhammer 40K Nurgle Plush
Tomy Warhammer 40K Nurgle Plush: $20.67 at Amazon

A 7-Inch officially licensed plush of Grandfather Nurgle.

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Funko Funko Pop! Warhammer Ork Nob
Funko Funko Pop! Warhammer Ork Nob: $15.90 at Amazon

Pop an Orc Nobz on your desk and "WAAAGH!" with the best of them.

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Joytoy Warhammer 40k Raven Guards Interstellar Warrior
Joytoy Warhammer 40k Raven Guards Interstellar Warrior : $34.99 at Amazon

Sergeant Ashan from the Raven Guards. A 1/18 scale articulated collectible display figure.

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Joytoy Warhammer 40K Ultramarines Intercessor
Joytoy Warhammer 40K Ultramarines Intercessor: $31.99 at Amazon

This 1/18 scale Ultramarine comes with a Bolt Rifle, Bolt Pistol, and Chainsword.

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Saber Interactive Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Anniversary Edition (Steam) PC
Save 81% ($86.90)
Saber Interactive Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Anniversary Edition (Steam) PC: was $107.19 now $20.29 at loaded.com

A Steam code for the 1-year anniversary edition of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2. Follow Captain Titus into battle once again.

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Auroch Digital Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 (Steam) PC
Save 34% ($10.30)
Auroch Digital Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 (Steam) PC: was $30.09 now $19.79 at loaded.com

The sequel to Boltgun, a single-player campaign that effortlessly blends the grimdark Warhammer 40,000 universe with a fast-paced retro first-person shooter.

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KING Art Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Commander Edition (Steam) PC
Save 35% ($34.80)
KING Art Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Commander Edition (Steam) PC: was $100.49 now $65.69 at loaded.com

Take charge of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions: the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus in this revival of the 40K RTS. A sprawling campaign and gorgeous CGI storytelling transport you into the Grimdark future of the 41st Millennium.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

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