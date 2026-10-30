Celebrate Warhammer Day on the 31st of October with these 20 Warhammer 40K-themed products — the best Space Marine gear this side of the Warp

This weekend we celebrate all things Warhammer, and although it might be sharing the date with Halloween, fans of the grimdark franchise will be looking towards a different kind of spooky chaos, and things that materialize from the warp. Warhammer Day 2026 takes place this October 31st, and this is a good time to grab a deal or pick up a gift for yourself to adorn your desktop setup. Maybe even pick up the latest Warhammer 40K-inspired PC games to really jump into the fray.

We've compiled a list of some of the best Warhammer 40K furniture, collectables, and PC games, ahead of the celebrations.

Warhammer 40K Furniture

Secretlab has a range of officially licensed Warhammer 40K furniture that includes both desks and chairs. The chairs are fully decorated with the chapter livery and standards, with skins available to convert existing chairs to the same designs. The desks are just the standard Magnus Pro desks but include a 40K-themed MAGPAD that can also be bought separately if you already own the desk.

Secretlab Warhammer Chair Skin Dark Angels: $99 at Secretlab A chair sleeve that's designed and fitted for use on the Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair. Use this sleeve to transform the design of your chair to match the colors of the Dark Angels chapter. Read more Read less ▼

Secretlab Secretlab Magnus Pro: was $1,098 now $978 at Secretlab Mount your PC on the Secretlab Magnus Pro with the Warhammer 40K MAGPAD. This sit-stand desk is perfect for gaming and praising the Emperor of mankind. Read more Read less ▼

Secretlab MAGPAD Warhammer 40K Leatherette Desk Mat: $129 at Secretlab Adorn your Secretlab desk with this leatherette Warhammer 40K MAGPAD. A map of the known universe, patrolled by the inhabitants of the 41st Millennium. Read more Read less ▼

Secretlab Cable Management Bundle Warhammer 40K Edition: $69 at Secretlab A cable management solution for your Secretlab desk. Hide your cables while also highlighting your appreciation of the Warhammer 40K Universe. Read more Read less ▼

Warhammer 40K Peripherals and Collectables

If you're looking for some collectables or ornaments to decorate your gaming setup and add a Warhammer 40K theme this Warhammer Day, then we also have some ideas that include mouse pads, keycaps, Nurgle plushies, a Death Korps rucksack, and some Space Marine figures for decoration.

Warhammer 40K Games

When you're not painting your miniatures or indulging in some tabletop action, relax with some of the best Warhammer 40K games. Bring the grimdark future straight to your gaming PC and satiate the Omnissiah with these great titles. Combat the hive mind as a Space Marine, or jump on board the upcoming Dawn of War IV RTS and command the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus.