Celebrate Warhammer Day on the 31st of October with these 20 Warhammer 40K-themed products — the best Space Marine gear this side of the Warp
Games, furniture, and collectables
This weekend we celebrate all things Warhammer, and although it might be sharing the date with Halloween, fans of the grimdark franchise will be looking towards a different kind of spooky chaos, and things that materialize from the warp. Warhammer Day 2026 takes place this October 31st, and this is a good time to grab a deal or pick up a gift for yourself to adorn your desktop setup. Maybe even pick up the latest Warhammer 40K-inspired PC games to really jump into the fray.
We've compiled a list of some of the best Warhammer 40K furniture, collectables, and PC games, ahead of the celebrations.
Warhammer 40K Furniture
Secretlab has a range of officially licensed Warhammer 40K furniture that includes both desks and chairs. The chairs are fully decorated with the chapter livery and standards, with skins available to convert existing chairs to the same designs. The desks are just the standard Magnus Pro desks but include a 40K-themed MAGPAD that can also be bought separately if you already own the desk.
A chair sleeve that's designed and fitted for use on the Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair. Use this sleeve to transform the design of your chair to match the colors of the Dark Angels chapter.
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Mount your PC on the Secretlab Magnus Pro with the Warhammer 40K MAGPAD. This sit-stand desk is perfect for gaming and praising the Emperor of mankind.
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Presenting the Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair adorned with the Warhammer 40K Dark Angel color scheme and insignia.
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In the extremely recognisable Ultramarines livery, the Secretlab Titan Evo Warhammer 40K Ultramarines Edition is a standout design.
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Adorn your Secretlab desk with this leatherette Warhammer 40K MAGPAD. A map of the known universe, patrolled by the inhabitants of the 41st Millennium.
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A cable management solution for your Secretlab desk. Hide your cables while also highlighting your appreciation of the Warhammer 40K Universe.
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Warhammer 40K Peripherals and Collectables
If you're looking for some collectables or ornaments to decorate your gaming setup and add a Warhammer 40K theme this Warhammer Day, then we also have some ideas that include mouse pads, keycaps, Nurgle plushies, a Death Korps rucksack, and some Space Marine figures for decoration.
This large gaming mousepad is adorned with iconic Space Marine chapters from the 40K universe.
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A copper keyboard keycap with a Night Lord's helmet.
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A copper keyboard keycap with a Dark Angels helmet.
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A copper keyboard keycap with an Adeptus Custodes helmet.
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A copper keyboard keycap with a Black Templar's helmet.
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A 6 Inch officially licensed plush of an infested Nurgling.
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Fight for the Emperor with this Astra Militarum backpack.
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A 7-Inch officially licensed plush of Grandfather Nurgle.
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Pop an Orc Nobz on your desk and "WAAAGH!" with the best of them.
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Sergeant Ashan from the Raven Guards. A 1/18 scale articulated collectible display figure.
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This 1/18 scale Ultramarine comes with a Bolt Rifle, Bolt Pistol, and Chainsword.
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Warhammer 40K Games
When you're not painting your miniatures or indulging in some tabletop action, relax with some of the best Warhammer 40K games. Bring the grimdark future straight to your gaming PC and satiate the Omnissiah with these great titles. Combat the hive mind as a Space Marine, or jump on board the upcoming Dawn of War IV RTS and command the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus.
A Steam code for the 1-year anniversary edition of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2. Follow Captain Titus into battle once again.
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The sequel to Boltgun, a single-player campaign that effortlessly blends the grimdark Warhammer 40,000 universe with a fast-paced retro first-person shooter.
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Take charge of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions: the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus in this revival of the 40K RTS. A sprawling campaign and gorgeous CGI storytelling transport you into the Grimdark future of the 41st Millennium.
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Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
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