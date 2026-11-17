Enhance your PC setup with these great gift ideas under $25 — pick up a new mouse, gaming headset, speakers, and more
Budget buys and gifts under $25
Yes, being a PC gamer is a very expensive hobby these days, and should your PC break, the cost of replacing it could be a very hefty sum indeed. But not everything has to cost the earth; with these great gift suggestions that all fall under $25, you can afford to treat yourself to an impulse purchase or perhaps stuff someone's stocking for the holidays.
We've taken a selection of tech gifts from PC peripherals to speakers and even network connectivity. All available to buy now for $25 and under, and best of all, the majority of these products come from well-known brands such as Razer, TP-Link, Ugreen, JBL, and Redragon, so you're not taking a risk on purchasing a bunch of e-waste.
Check out our selections below.
A compact set of 14W speakers that are USB-powered and feature a design that incorporates a 30° tilt for directing the sound directly to your ears. Perfect for hooking up to a laptop or for a small bedroom setup where you don't need or want too much noise.
A low-cost desktop mic solution that offers noise-canceling recording and an easy-to-access mute function. Perfect for chatting with friends on Discord or with your work colleagues on Teams.
Listen to games and chat with friends on this wired gaming headset from JBL. Features include memory foam ear cushions and a detachable microphone.
A full-size 104-key wired keyboard with bright LED lighting and membrane switches with a "Mechanical Feel". An excellent budget option for a gaming keyboard for either a PC or a game console.
One of Razer's most comfortable mice to use and the original choice for FPS gaming. The Essential version of the DeathAdder mouse incorporates a 6400 DPI optical sensor and 5 programmable buttons. Other features include mechanical mouse switches and rubber side grips for greater control.
A powerful 120,000rpm air blower with 4 speed settings and an LED screen indicator. The blower comes with four attachments for blowing the dust out of every nook and cranny of your beloved PC.
A wired gaming mouse with an 8000 DPI optical sensor and remappable keys. As well as an ergonomic shape, the M612 sports RGB backlighting and textured grip surfaces.
Easily add a Bluetooth receiver to your PC with this convenient dongle. Connects to a PC USB Type-A port and is plug-and-play. Compatible with Windows 11/10/8.1.
Add wireless to your PC with ease thanks to this affordable USB wireless adapter from TP-Link. The WiFi dongle supports both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz bands and is compatible with Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7/XP.
If you want a set of speakers that are AC-powered and can connect to any device with a 3.5mm audio jack, then these Amazon Basics speakers fit the bill. Small in stature, these speakers have a frequency range of 68 Hz - 20 KHz, and 4.6 watts of total RMS power.
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Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Don't they know how Amazon cheats and extorts through its store to provide this line of products?