Yes, being a PC gamer is a very expensive hobby these days, and should your PC break, the cost of replacing it could be a very hefty sum indeed. But not everything has to cost the earth; with these great gift suggestions that all fall under $25, you can afford to treat yourself to an impulse purchase or perhaps stuff someone's stocking for the holidays.

We've taken a selection of tech gifts from PC peripherals to speakers and even network connectivity. All available to buy now for $25 and under, and best of all, the majority of these products come from well-known brands such as Razer, TP-Link, Ugreen, JBL, and Redragon, so you're not taking a risk on purchasing a bunch of e-waste.

Check out our selections below.

FUNLOGY 14W 2.0 Stereo Speakers : $21.99 at Amazon A compact set of 14W speakers that are USB-powered and feature a design that incorporates a 30° tilt for directing the sound directly to your ears. Perfect for hooking up to a laptop or for a small bedroom setup where you don't need or want too much noise.

Redragon K521 Rainbow LED Gaming Keyboard : $16.99 at Amazon A full-size 104-key wired keyboard with bright LED lighting and membrane switches with a "Mechanical Feel". An excellent budget option for a gaming keyboard for either a PC or a game console.

Razer DeathAdder Essential Ergonomic Wired Gaming Mouse: was $29.99 now $20.98 at Amazon One of Razer's most comfortable mice to use and the original choice for FPS gaming. The Essential version of the DeathAdder mouse incorporates a 6400 DPI optical sensor and 5 programmable buttons. Other features include mechanical mouse switches and rubber side grips for greater control.

KKH Portable Electric Air Duster: $18.99 at Amazon A powerful 120,000rpm air blower with 4 speed settings and an LED screen indicator. The blower comes with four attachments for blowing the dust out of every nook and cranny of your beloved PC.

UGREEN USB Bluetooth 5.3 Adapter: $6.99 at Amazon Easily add a Bluetooth receiver to your PC with this convenient dongle. Connects to a PC USB Type-A port and is plug-and-play. Compatible with Windows 11/10/8.1.

TP-Link AC600 USB WiFi Adapter: $19.99 at Amazon Add wireless to your PC with ease thanks to this affordable USB wireless adapter from TP-Link. The WiFi dongle supports both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz bands and is compatible with Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7/XP.

Amazon Basics AC-Powered Computer Speakers: $22.56 at Amazon If you want a set of speakers that are AC-powered and can connect to any device with a 3.5mm audio jack, then these Amazon Basics speakers fit the bill. Small in stature, these speakers have a frequency range of 68 Hz - 20 KHz, and 4.6 watts of total RMS power.