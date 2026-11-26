3D printing is a booming hobby at the moment thanks to the prices of quality 3D printers dropping constantly. However, once you've dived into the world of 3D printing, making sure you maintain your printer is a priority.

Regular maintenance improves the quality of your prints, and if you also want to tidy up the finished look of your creations, it's worth building a small toolkit comprised of a few useful tools. Although some manufacturers may throw in a few cheap tools with a new 3D printer, they don't cover everything, or may be of poor quality, so it's still worth investing a few bucks into a dedicated 3D printer toolkit.

We've trawled through a host of Black Friday deals and used our expert knowledge to source the tools you need to up your 3D printing game.

A large 3D printer tool wrap set

Grab a complete 74-piece 3D printer tool kit from Creality. Packed with everything that you need to maintain your printer in tip-top condition, this toolkit features everything from a 34-piece screwdriver set to a magnetic project mat. Perfect for either a novice or an expert 3D printer enthusiast,

Save 9% Creality 3D Printer Tool Kit: was $32.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This massive 74-piece toolkit includes everything that you could ever need to keep your 3D printer running at optimal efficiency. Snips, scrapers, pliers, and more, all contained in a handy tool wrap. Read more Read less ▼

A pair of snips is essential for cutting your filament to length, cleaning out leftover supports, or tidying up your prints. If you're lucky, your printer may come with a pair included, but if not, then picking up an inexpensive set of snips is a must.

Save 30% BOENFU Flush Cutters: was $9.99 now $6.97 at Amazon A handy pair of snips to trim, cut, and remove plastic from places where it shouldn’t be. Maintain your printer and clean up your prints. Read more Read less ▼

Hex Keys

If you weren't already aware, Hex keys are essential 3D printer tools. The majority of modern 3D printers are held together by machine screws that sport an Allen / hex head. Having a set means you can perform repairs and maintenance easily.

Amtovl Hex Key Set: $9.99 at Amazon This 9-piece metric Hex key set is perfect for maintaining your printer. Key sizes range from 1.5 to 10 mm, with a long ball end. Read more Read less ▼

When the prints don't pop off the plate

A 3D printer's print bed is super grippy so that your prints don't move during printing. This can sometimes result in the print needing a little more persuasion to come free. That's where a handy scraper can come in useful.

3D Printer Scraper Four Pack: $12.99 at Amazon Two angled scrapers, and two smaller scrapers, one with a metal blade, the other with a plastic blade to protect your print bed from scratches. Read more Read less ▼

Screwdrivers

A good general-purpose precision screwdriver set is so handy for 3D printing and maker/crafting in general. If you're adding screwable components to your prints, these large kits have all the sizes you need to complete the task.

Unclog or change your 3D printer nozzle

Probably the first problem you will encounter with a 3D printer is clogging. It's a guarantee that the hot plastic will clog the nozzle at some point, and all printing has to cease until you remove the blockage. Removing the printer nozzle and unclogging the nozzle is made so much easier with the right tools.

Save 10% Creality Clog Poke: was $9.99 now $8.99 at Amazon Creality's Clog Poke does exactly what it says on the packaging. Remove the PTFE tube and push this clog poke into the throat of the extruder, forcing molten plastic out of the nozzle. Read more Read less ▼

Clean up your prints

The finish of your completed 3D prints can be dramatically improved by using the correct tools to clean up the edges of your projects and remove leftover bits of print support. Use a handy deburring tool to remove those unwanted bits of plastic.

Shine a light on it

Illuminate the enclosed space inside your 3D printer when performing repairs, or highlight any print deformities that may need addressing. These mini flashlights come with up to 1800 Lumens of light brightness, plus simple USB Type-C charging.

Save 24% Wuben E7 Rechargeable Mini Flashlight: was $29.99 now $22.78 at Amazon With easy charging via USB Type-C, six brightness modes, and a magnetic base, the Wuben E7 is a useful flashlight for makers and tinkerers who want extra light for their work. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Olight IMINI 2 Flashlight: was $19.99 now $11.99 at Amazon A favorite tech gadget amongst some of Tom's Hardware's staff, this compact and easy-to-use flashlight provides 50 Lumens of light, without the need to fiddle around with a button. Just unclip, and your flashlight is ready to go. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.