Find tech deals in Newegg's Fantastech Sale ahead of Amazon's Big Deals Day — early shoppers get automatic refunds if hardware prices drop lower

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Fantastech Sale II
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Silicon Power 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen3 X4 M.2 2280 SSD
Save 17% ($49)
Silicon Power 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen3 X4 M.2 2280 SSD: was $291.79 now $242.79 at Newegg

A large 2TB storage drive, perfect for installing some of those unplayed games from your Steam library. Sports read speeds of 2,200MB/s and write speeds up to 1,600MB/s.

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Silicon Power 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD
Save 12% ($21)
Silicon Power 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD: was $170.79 now $149.79 at Newegg

One of the cheaper SSDs on sale at Newegg when on sale. This Gen 3 drive sports read speeds up to 2,200MB/s and write speeds up to 1,600MB/s.

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ABS Stratos II Aqua Prebuilt Gaming PC
Save 17% ($499.91)
ABS Stratos II Aqua Prebuilt Gaming PC: was $2,999.90 now $2,499.99 at Newegg

Save money on an ABS Stratos II Aqua gaming PC. and get a powerful prebuilt gaming PC with a capable i9-14900K processor, 32GB of RAM, storage, and a fast mid-range GPU, the RTX 5070 Ti 16GB. These component choices make this a solid-performing machine across a wide variety of resolutions.

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Alienware Aurora Gaming PC
Save 32% ($1,250)
Alienware Aurora Gaming PC: was $3,849.99 now $2,599.99 at Newegg

A gaming PC for playing the latest and greatest games. Packed inside is an Intel Core Ultra 9 285 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and powerful Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti graphics.

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ABS Cyclone Aqua Prebuilt Gaming PC
Save 20% ($400)
ABS Cyclone Aqua Prebuilt Gaming PC: was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Newegg

Powered by an Intel Core I7-14700F CPU, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with 12GB of VRAM, this prebuilt PC also packs 32GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB SSD for storage.

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Cyberpower PC Gaming Desktop PC GM70929
Save 12% ($300)
Cyberpower PC Gaming Desktop PC GM70929: was $2,559.99 now $2,259.99 at Newegg

This CyberPower gaming PC model (GM 70929) packs the king of gaming CPUs, AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, and also AMD's top-tier GPU offering, the Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card. This is quite the potent gaming setup, and it also includes 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 2TB SSD for storage.

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ABS Cyclone Aqua Prebuilt Gaming PC
Save 17% ($300)
ABS Cyclone Aqua Prebuilt Gaming PC: was $1,799.99 now $1,499.99 at Newegg

This ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC is ready for 1080p and 1440p gaming. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 20-core Intel Core i7-14700F CPU.

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MSI Aegis Z2 Gaming PC (A8NVR-1611US)
Save 15% ($439.01)
MSI Aegis Z2 Gaming PC (A8NVR-1611US) : was $2,899 now $2,459.99 at Newegg

This MSI Aegis Z2 gaming PC is a 1440p powerhouse, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8700F CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, along with a 2TB SSD and 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM.

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Skytech Gaming O11 Vision Gaming PC
Save 14% ($300)
Skytech Gaming O11 Vision Gaming PC : was $2,199.99 now $1,899.99 at Newegg

This clean O11 build features an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 4.5 GHz processor, an AMD RX 9070 XT graphics card with 16GB of VRAM, a 1 TB NVMe SSD, and 16GB of DDR5-6000 RAM.

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Wolfbox MF100 Cordless Air Duster
Save 55% ($77.01)
Wolfbox MF100 Cordless Air Duster: was $139.99 now $62.98 at Newegg

This duster has a 150,000 rpm fan that blows high-speed air, perfect for blowing dust out of your PC. The duster is rechargeable and has 3-speed settings.

Use code TEF978 for a discount.

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MSI MAG A750GL 750W Power Supply
Save 9% ($10)
MSI MAG A750GL 750W Power Supply: was $109.99 now $99.99 at Newegg

A fully modular and compact gaming power supply with an 80+ Gold rating. This 750W PSU supports ATX 3.1 and is PCIe 5.1-ready for the very latest PCs and hardware components.

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Asus Z790 Gaming WiFi7 ATX Motherboard
Save 25% ($50)
Asus Z790 Gaming WiFi7 ATX Motherboard: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Newegg

A fully packed PCIe 5.0 motherboard with three M.2 Slots, DDR5, WiFi 7, 1GB Lan, HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, and front USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C headers.

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Epomaker X Aula F108 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard
Save 20% ($21.20)
Epomaker X Aula F108 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard: was $105.99 now $84.79 at Newegg

A full-sized wireless keyboard with a small screen. 104 keys and a fully hot-swappable PCB for swapping to switches of your choice. The keyboard packs an 8000 mAh battery and features a volume control Knob and RGB backlighting.

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KTC 15.6 Inch Portable Monitor
KTC 15.6 Inch Portable Monitor : was $69.99 now $56.99 at Newegg

This portable screen fields an FHD 1080p resolution, and is perfect as either a travel monitor or a convenient second screen. Includes small, built-in speakers.

Use code TEF2249 for a discount.

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Jonsplus Z20 Black Micro-ATX Computer Case
Save 45% ($80)
Jonsplus Z20 Black Micro-ATX Computer Case: was $179 now $99 at Newegg

A small and compact micro ATX case with a detachable carrying handle. Stylish and practical for transporting to a mini LAN party. Supports up to a 240 AIO.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.