Find tech deals in Newegg's Fantastech Sale ahead of Amazon's Big Deals Day — early shoppers get automatic refunds if hardware prices drop lower

Running in conjunction with Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day, Newegg has also announced its own big sales event with the return of the Fantastech Sale II event. The Fantastech sale kicks off on October 5th and lasts until October 11th. Newegg has returned the popular price protection guarantee, aptly named Fantastech Price Protection, which lets you shop from now until the official start date of the Fantastech Sale II on October 5th, 2026. The price protection guarantee runs between September 28th and October 4th, so you can happily browse and shop right now, and should the price drop lower during the Fantastech Sale II dates, the difference in price will be automatically refunded to you starting October 21st.

With deals on everything from PC hardware components to prebuilt gaming PCs, laptops, monitors, and more, there's sure to be something of interest to take a look at during the sale.

We've thrown our deal eyes over the many early offers available in Newegg's October sale so far and picked a selection of what we think are the best value-for-money deals available and curated them below.

Save 17% ($499.91) ABS Stratos II Aqua Prebuilt Gaming PC: was $2,999.90 now $2,499.99 at Newegg Save money on an ABS Stratos II Aqua gaming PC. and get a powerful prebuilt gaming PC with a capable i9-14900K processor, 32GB of RAM, storage, and a fast mid-range GPU, the RTX 5070 Ti 16GB. These component choices make this a solid-performing machine across a wide variety of resolutions. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% ($1,250) Alienware Aurora Gaming PC: was $3,849.99 now $2,599.99 at Newegg A gaming PC for playing the latest and greatest games. Packed inside is an Intel Core Ultra 9 285 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and powerful Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti graphics. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($400) ABS Cyclone Aqua Prebuilt Gaming PC: was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Newegg Powered by an Intel Core I7-14700F CPU, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with 12GB of VRAM, this prebuilt PC also packs 32GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB SSD for storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% ($300) Cyberpower PC Gaming Desktop PC GM70929: was $2,559.99 now $2,259.99 at Newegg This CyberPower gaming PC model (GM 70929) packs the king of gaming CPUs, AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, and also AMD's top-tier GPU offering, the Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card. This is quite the potent gaming setup, and it also includes 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 2TB SSD for storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% ($300) ABS Cyclone Aqua Prebuilt Gaming PC: was $1,799.99 now $1,499.99 at Newegg This ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC is ready for 1080p and 1440p gaming. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 20-core Intel Core i7-14700F CPU. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% ($77.01) Wolfbox MF100 Cordless Air Duster: was $139.99 now $62.98 at Newegg This duster has a 150,000 rpm fan that blows high-speed air, perfect for blowing dust out of your PC. The duster is rechargeable and has 3-speed settings. Use code TEF978 for a discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($21.20) Epomaker X Aula F108 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard: was $105.99 now $84.79 at Newegg A full-sized wireless keyboard with a small screen. 104 keys and a fully hot-swappable PCB for swapping to switches of your choice. The keyboard packs an 8000 mAh battery and features a volume control Knob and RGB backlighting. Read more Read less ▼

These are just some of the early deals that are available before the sale launches fully on October 5th. Keep your eyes peeled as this page is updated.