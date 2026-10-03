Find tech deals in Newegg's Fantastech Sale ahead of Amazon's Big Deals Day — early shoppers get automatic refunds if hardware prices drop lower
Get ahead of the pack and start searching for the best deals now
Running in conjunction with Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day, Newegg has also announced its own big sales event with the return of the Fantastech Sale II event. The Fantastech sale kicks off on October 5th and lasts until October 11th. Newegg has returned the popular price protection guarantee, aptly named Fantastech Price Protection, which lets you shop from now until the official start date of the Fantastech Sale II on October 5th, 2026. The price protection guarantee runs between September 28th and October 4th, so you can happily browse and shop right now, and should the price drop lower during the Fantastech Sale II dates, the difference in price will be automatically refunded to you starting October 21st.
With deals on everything from PC hardware components to prebuilt gaming PCs, laptops, monitors, and more, there's sure to be something of interest to take a look at during the sale.
We've thrown our deal eyes over the many early offers available in Newegg's October sale so far and picked a selection of what we think are the best value-for-money deals available and curated them below.
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- Save 17% on a 2TB Silicon Power SSD
- Grab a $499.91 discount on a new ABS gaming PC
- Superb value RTX 5060 Ti 16GB gaming PC at just $1,499
- Just $57 for a portable 15.6-inch travel monitor
A large 2TB storage drive, perfect for installing some of those unplayed games from your Steam library. Sports read speeds of 2,200MB/s and write speeds up to 1,600MB/s.
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One of the cheaper SSDs on sale at Newegg when on sale. This Gen 3 drive sports read speeds up to 2,200MB/s and write speeds up to 1,600MB/s.
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Save money on an ABS Stratos II Aqua gaming PC. and get a powerful prebuilt gaming PC with a capable i9-14900K processor, 32GB of RAM, storage, and a fast mid-range GPU, the RTX 5070 Ti 16GB. These component choices make this a solid-performing machine across a wide variety of resolutions.
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A gaming PC for playing the latest and greatest games. Packed inside is an Intel Core Ultra 9 285 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and powerful Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti graphics.
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Powered by an Intel Core I7-14700F CPU, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with 12GB of VRAM, this prebuilt PC also packs 32GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB SSD for storage.
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This CyberPower gaming PC model (GM 70929) packs the king of gaming CPUs, AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, and also AMD's top-tier GPU offering, the Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card. This is quite the potent gaming setup, and it also includes 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 2TB SSD for storage.
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This ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC is ready for 1080p and 1440p gaming. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 20-core Intel Core i7-14700F CPU.
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This MSI Aegis Z2 gaming PC is a 1440p powerhouse, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8700F CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, along with a 2TB SSD and 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM.
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This clean O11 build features an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 4.5 GHz processor, an AMD RX 9070 XT graphics card with 16GB of VRAM, a 1 TB NVMe SSD, and 16GB of DDR5-6000 RAM.
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This duster has a 150,000 rpm fan that blows high-speed air, perfect for blowing dust out of your PC. The duster is rechargeable and has 3-speed settings.
Use code TEF978 for a discount.
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A fully modular and compact gaming power supply with an 80+ Gold rating. This 750W PSU supports ATX 3.1 and is PCIe 5.1-ready for the very latest PCs and hardware components.
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A fully packed PCIe 5.0 motherboard with three M.2 Slots, DDR5, WiFi 7, 1GB Lan, HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, and front USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C headers.
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A full-sized wireless keyboard with a small screen. 104 keys and a fully hot-swappable PCB for swapping to switches of your choice. The keyboard packs an 8000 mAh battery and features a volume control Knob and RGB backlighting.
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This portable screen fields an FHD 1080p resolution, and is perfect as either a travel monitor or a convenient second screen. Includes small, built-in speakers.
Use code TEF2249 for a discount.
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A small and compact micro ATX case with a detachable carrying handle. Stylish and practical for transporting to a mini LAN party. Supports up to a 240 AIO.
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These are just some of the early deals that are available before the sale launches fully on October 5th. Keep your eyes peeled as this page is updated.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.