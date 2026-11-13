Keyboards and keyboard accessories under $100 — budget-friendly gifts for keyboard enthusiasts

Keyboards are one of the most important, if not the most important, PC peripherals. You use your keyboard constantly — it's the primary input source for just about everyone (there are a few exceptions). And everyone deserves a keyboard that's a little nicer than the $5 board that was tossed in for free with your last PC purchase. Or — god forbid — whatever's built into your laptop.

If you've got a gamer, a writer, or, well, anyone who uses a computer for any reason in your life, they could probably use a keyboard upgrade. Even keyboard enthusiasts with multiple mechanical boards will appreciate a new one, especially if it fills a niche — say, a low-profile board that's portable and perfect for traveling, or a nostalgia-inducing retro-inspired board that's reminiscent of their favorite old-school game console.

Mechanical keyboards don't usually come cheap, but there are several budget-friendly boards that any keyboard lover would be thrilled to receive. And if they've already got the board of their dreams, pick up a fun accessory — a cool-looking cable, some pretty keycaps, or a wrist rest — to really elevate their typing experience.

Keyboards under $100

There aren't a ton of budget-friendly mechanical keyboards built for keyboard enthusiasts, but there are a few. These are all pre-built, so your recipient won't need to know how to assemble anything, but you can also often pick up bare-bones keyboard kits for cheaper than their fully built counterparts.

Keychron C2 Pro: was $84 now $67.20 at Amazon This full-size wired mechanical keyboard comes with red (linear) or brown (tactile) switches and has a hot-swappable PCB, PBT keycaps, and up to a 1,000 Hz polling rate — so it's great for both work and play.

Epomaker Aula F75: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon This compact 75% keyboard comes with Leobog Reaper switches, PBT keycaps, and a programmable knob. The shell is mostly plastic, but the layers of sound-dampening material make for a nice "thock."

Epomaker Ajazz AK820 Pro: was $68.99 now $55.19 at Amazon This 75% wireless mechanical keyboard features a gasket mount design, PBT keycaps, bright RGB backlighting, and a customizable TFT screen, as well as a programmable knob. And a hot-swappable PCB so you can bring your own switches.

Chilkey ND75 LP: $90 at Amazon This low-profile wireless 75% mechanical keyboard comes with a wrist rest that doubles as a keyboard stand to adjust the angle. The board comes with low-profile linear switches and features a full aluminum body, so it looks and feels premium — but still costs under $100.

Save 4% ($4) 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard: was $89.99 now $85.99 at Amazon This 87-key Bluetooth/2.4GHz/USB keyboard has all the retro vibes of a classic IBM-style keyboard, but without the huge price tag! Kailh Box Switch V2 White mechanical key switches, dye-sub PBT keycaps, and multiple connection options make this a great keyboard for retro computing and getting work done.

Keyboard accessories under $100

If you're shopping for a keyboard enthusiast — or anyone who already has a keyboard they love, getting them a keyboard as a gift probably won't go over quite as well. But that doesn't mean you can't still pick up an accessory or two to complement their favorite board.

Keychron Premium Coiled USB-C Angled Cable: $25.99 at Amazon Cables are a part of life, but that doesn't mean they have to be ugly. This coiled USB-C cable from Keychron comes in four colors and is specifically designed to fit Keychron's K, K Pro, K Max, and K HE series boards, but will work with most USB-C boards. It comes with a 14cm coiled section and a 94cm straight cable that connect via a detachable aviator port, plus a USB-C to USB-A converter.

HyperX Wrist Rest: $22.99 at Amazon Just about every keyboard user could use a wrist rest, and this cooling gel-filled memory foam wrist rest from HyperX is one of our long-time favorites. It's durable and comfortable, and comes in multiple sizes to fit everything from compact to full-size keyboards.

GamaKay Wooden Wrist Rest: $23.99 at Amazon Gel/foam wrist rests are comfortable, but wooden wrist rests are aesthetic (and comfortable, not everyone needs cushion under their wrists). This wooden wrist rest is designed to put your wrists in a neutral position and features non-slip feet to keep it from moving around. It comes in four sizes to fit everything from 60% to full-size keyboards.