One of the best-known names in home networking solutions, Netgear, has a variety of Black Friday deals available across its range of devices. You can find discounts of up to $400 on complete home mesh network solutions, and up to 15% off the list price of home gaming routers from the Nighthawk line-up.

Black Friday Netgear Orbi Mesh Network Deals

These home network mesh solutions come with a router and two satellite WiFi extenders. You can choose between Quad-Band, Tri-Band, and Dual-Band units depending on your connectivity needs and budget.

Save 20% ($400) NETGEAR Orbi 970 Series (3-pack): was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at netgear.com This elite Quad-Band mesh solution supports Wi-Fi 7 with speeds up to 27Gbps. This is the black edition 3-pack, which consists of 1x router and 2x satellites. Offers up to 10,000 sq. ft. of coverage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% ($131) NETGEAR Orbi 770 Series : was $699.99 now $568.99 at Amazon A WiFi 7 mesh system that offers up to 8,000 sq. ft. of wireless coverage. This is the 3-pack with 1x router and 2x satellites. Speeds of up to 11 Gbps on Tri-Band, supporting 100 Devices. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($75) NETGEAR Orbi 370 Series: was $349.99 now $274.99 at netgear.com The Dual-Band version of the Orbi, with a triple pack consisting of a main router and two satellites. Get coverage up to 6,000 sq. ft. and WiFi 7 speeds up to 5 Gbps. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday Nighthawk Gaming Router Deals

Grab a great deal on an upgrade for your gaming network. Never use lag as an excuse again with these gaming focused Netgear Nighthawk routers. Fast bandwidth speeds and WiFi 7 connectivity have you covered for all your online gaming needs.

Save 10% ($50) NETGEAR Nighthawk RS600 WiFi 7 Router: was $499.99 now $449.99 at netgear.com Installing the RS600 will get you up to 18 Gbps tri-band WiFi 7 speeds, and with a host of 10 Gbps ports for multi-gig wired performance on the rear, you can host a blisteringly fast home network for gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($22.51) NETGEAR Nighthawk RS100 WiFi 7 Router: was $149.99 now $127.48 at Amazon The RS100 Nighthawk from Netgear supports up to 3.6Gbps speeds via its dual-band WiFi 7 connection. It can host up to 50 devices and cover an area of up to 2,000 sq. ft. There is 1x 2.5G port and 3x 1G ports on the rear. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday Netgear WiFi Extender deal

An awesome discount on a great solution for gaining a little more wireless coverage in your home. This plug and play WiFi extender will get rid of any wireless darkspots in your home by boosting the range of your WiFi signal.

Save 33% ($42.70) NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi Extender EAX17: was $129.99 now $87.29 at Amazon Simply plug and play to gain up to 1,500 sq ft of extra WiFi coverage in your home. Supports speeds up to 3 Gbps and up to 20 devices. Works with any router and also sports a 1G Ethernet port for hardwiring a connection to the extender. WiFi 6. Read more Read less ▼

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, Gaming chair deals, PC building tool deals, PC peripherals deals, filament and resin deals, motherboard deals, CPU cooler deals, PC case deals, Dell and Alienware deals, USB charger deals, and laptop PC deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.