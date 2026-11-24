RAM Price Index by Series (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 1. Cheapest DDR5

2. Cheapest DDR4

In today's market, memory has become one of the most critical and expensive components in any build, and prices have only worsened thanks to the ongoing global DRAM shortage. We're keeping an eye on the volatile memory pricing to help identify any good deals that may arise.

Now, even more so than before the shortage began, price tags are fluctuating significantly from day to day, and it's becoming increasingly complex to tell when you're getting a fair deal versus overpaying for the same memory kit. We've compiled this comprehensive RAM price tracker that monitors the availability and pricing of different DDR5 and DDR4 memory kits across major U.S. retailers. Our goal is to take the guesswork out of memory shopping and help you make an informed purchasing decision.

We update this index regularly with the lowest prices available in the U.S. market for each memory kit. Our tracker covers a range of capacities and speeds across both budget and premium brands. We list the lowest price for each available memory kit, regardless of manufacturer, so you see the absolute best deals currently on offer.

The general availability of many memory kits is limited, with truly exceptional deals scarce and often selling out within seconds of appearing. High-capacity kits, particularly DDR5, frequently show the most severe stock shortages and price premiums. Therefore, timing and vigilance are especially important when shopping for memory in current times. Whether you're budget-conscious and want the best bang for your buck, or you're building a premium system and want the best RAM for gaming available, our index further below gives you the data you need to make the right purchase.

You can also check out our list of the best RAM and our RAM benchmark hierarchy to see evergreen performance data to help you make an informed decision when choosing a new GPU for your system.

Here are a few exceptional Black Friday RAM deals, but below that, we have a full list of all the lowest-priced RAM on the market.

Black Friday Exceptional RAM deals

Above are a few of the standout deals from the Black Friday event, which is currently taking place. For a more extensive list of Black Friday deals, head to our Black Friday RAM deals article.

Lowest DDR5 Memory Kit Prices

DDR5 memory prices have exploded over the last year, with triple and, in some cases, quadruple increases. For instance, a conventional 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 memory kit sold for around $100 to $200 in October 2025, but the same kit now starts at $430, if it's even in stock.

Retailers are taking advantage of the DRAM shortage, just as they did with the graphics card shortage a few years ago. They've started raising DDR5 prices to align with current market conditions and sometimes bundle DDR5 memory kits with processor or motherboard purchases.

Nonetheless, these DDR5 memory kits sometimes sell for more reasonable prices. However, you have to be quick to pull the trigger, as scalpers and automated shopping bots tend to gobble up what little stock is left.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit Best U.S. Price Lowest-Ever U.S. Price DDR5-5200 16GB $345 $52 DDR5-5600 16GB $264 $199 DDR5-5600 32GB $439 $72 DDR5-6000 16GB $239 $197 DDR5-6000 32GB $439 $72 DDR5-6000 48GB $669 $144 DDR5-6000 64GB $947 $159 DDR5-6000 96GB $2,049 $189 DDR5-6400 128GB $3,145 $329 DDR5-6600 32GB $673 $158

Lowest DDR4 Memory Kit Prices

The rising prices of DDR5 memory kits have forced some consumers to stick with DDR4. However, DDR4 has also seen price hikes over the last three months, though not as drastic as DDR5. We've seen the pricing double to triple.

For reference, it was common to find 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 memory kits selling for between $60 to $90 back in October 2025. Jump to January 2026, and the same memory kit could cost anywhere between $150 and $180, so DDR4 isn't exactly a safe haven for consumers.

We've seen more reasonably priced DDR4 memory kits on the market than DDR5. Logically, it makes little sense to build a DDR4-based system now due to processor and motherboard availability. However, if you're in desperate need of a DDR4 memory upgrade, there are viable options on the market.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit Best U.S. Price Lowest-Ever U.S. Price DDR4-2666 16GB $110 $59 DDR4-3200 16GB $104 $94 DDR4-3200 32GB $196 $193 DDR4-3200 64GB $454 N/A DDR4-3600 16GB $116 $29

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