Save up to 38% on a new gaming PC before the Labor Day sales end and beat the price rises — lock down last-minute savings on new pre-built rigs from Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart

It's Labor Day, and if you're quick, you might be lucky enough to grab a bargain on a new gaming PC. The sales have been running thick all weekend, and with just hours to go before the day ends, these discounts are running out. You can save over $1,200 on a new gaming PC right now, with some prices dropping back to levels we've not seen since earlier in the year.

● Check out these gaming PC deals at Best Buy

● Last minute Labor Day deals on Walmart for gaming PCs

● Newegg gaming PC deals for Labor Day

There's no guarantee that we'll see prices this good for a while. The PC hardware market has seen prices for parts, from SSDs to RAM, skyrocket since last year. Deals continue to be the best way to upgrade you rig, especially if you're buying a pre-built, but each week and month brings further price increases. Today might have been the best time to buy, because we just don't know how the market is going to be in six weeks or months' time.

These deals are the best way to pick up a gaming PC right now, unless you want to pay prices at the very top, and give you an opportunity to bag a bargain before that happens. With Labor Day deals nearly over, here are some of the biggest and best discounts you'll find on a gaming PC from all the big retailers, including Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart.

Best Labor Day Gaming PC Deals

Save 14% ($500) ABS Kaze II Aqua: was $3,499.99 now $2,999.99 at Newegg Grab a huge saving on this ABS Kaze II Aqua gaming PC, made and shipped by Newegg. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% ($299.01) iBuyPower Y40: was $2,499 now $2,199.99 at Walmart A budget-friendly rig for 1440p and 4K gaming. Using the Hyte Y40 wraparound case, this iBuyPower gaming PC uses the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X, AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($390.99) CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme : was $1,639.99 now $1,249 at Walmart This rig is ready for Ultra high presets at high frame rates when you're gaming at 1080p. It features the Intel Core Ultra 5 250KF, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, 16GB DDR5, and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% ($270) Andromeda Insights V3 Advanced Gaming Pc: was $2,099.99 now $1,829.99 at Newegg Secure a saving on this RTX 5070 gaming PC for 1440p gaming. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D means you're unlocking 3D V-cache with this rig, bashing away those CPU bottlenecks. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-6000 RAM and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% ($300) CyberPowerPC GM70929 : was $2,559.99 now $2,259.99 at Newegg You'll struggle to find a better-priced, better-balanced gaming PC for 1440p and 4K gaming than this CyberPowerPC machine. The combination of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is a formidable one, while 32GB of DDR5 RAM ensures no memory bottlenecks, with 2TB of SSD storage for plenty of games. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% ($1,250) Alienware Aurora ACT1250 (RTX 5070 Ti): was $3,849.99 now $2,599.99 at Newegg A formidable rig from a trusted brand, this Alienware Aurora gaming PC features the RTX 5070 Ti. You can expect to hit 4K with these specs, supported by Nvidia DLSS and multi-frame generation. You also get the Intel Core Ultra 9 285 CPU, along with 32GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($300.99) iBuypower Slate Gaming PC (Arc B570): was $1,199.99 now $899 at Best Buy A bargain-budget gaming PC in today's economy. This frugal machine features an Intel Core Ultra 5 225F processor and an Intel Arc B570 graphics card with 10GB of VRAM. There's also 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($1,230) Alienware Aurora ACT1250 (RTX 5070): was $3,269.99 now $2,039.99 at Newegg Save over $1,200 on this Alienware gaming PC with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 32GB DDR5, and a 1TB SSD for storage. With these specs, expect to solidly play games at 1440p, with Nvidia DLSS to support. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($500) MSI Codex Z2 A8NVP-486US: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Newegg A budget-friendly rig for 1440p gaming. This spec includes the AMD Ryzen 7 8700F, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 32GB DDR5, and 2TB of SSD storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 5% ($150) ASUS ROG GM70: was $2,749.99 now $2,599.99 at Best Buy This is a powerhouse rig with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB DDR5, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB. Expect to hit 1440p with this gaming PC. Read more Read less ▼

Save 6% ($103) Alienware Aurora ACT1250 (RTX 5060 Ti 16GB): was $1,802.99 now $1,699.99 at Newegg This RTX 5060 Ti 16GB rig from Alienware will help you hit high frame rates at 1440p. You're getting 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, along with the 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU. Read more Read less ▼