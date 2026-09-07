Save up to 38% on a new gaming PC before the Labor Day sales end and beat the price rises — lock down last-minute savings on new pre-built rigs from Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart
Beat the RAMpocalypse with a discount on a new gaming machine
It's Labor Day, and if you're quick, you might be lucky enough to grab a bargain on a new gaming PC. The sales have been running thick all weekend, and with just hours to go before the day ends, these discounts are running out. You can save over $1,200 on a new gaming PC right now, with some prices dropping back to levels we've not seen since earlier in the year.
● Check out these gaming PC deals at Best Buy
● Last minute Labor Day deals on Walmart for gaming PCs
● Newegg gaming PC deals for Labor Day
There's no guarantee that we'll see prices this good for a while. The PC hardware market has seen prices for parts, from SSDs to RAM, skyrocket since last year. Deals continue to be the best way to upgrade you rig, especially if you're buying a pre-built, but each week and month brings further price increases. Today might have been the best time to buy, because we just don't know how the market is going to be in six weeks or months' time.
These deals are the best way to pick up a gaming PC right now, unless you want to pay prices at the very top, and give you an opportunity to bag a bargain before that happens. With Labor Day deals nearly over, here are some of the biggest and best discounts you'll find on a gaming PC from all the big retailers, including Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart.
Best Labor Day Gaming PC Deals
Grab a huge saving on this ABS Kaze II Aqua gaming PC, made and shipped by Newegg. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD.
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A budget-friendly rig for 1440p and 4K gaming. Using the Hyte Y40 wraparound case, this iBuyPower gaming PC uses the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X, AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
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This rig is ready for Ultra high presets at high frame rates when you're gaming at 1080p. It features the Intel Core Ultra 5 250KF, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, 16GB DDR5, and a 1TB SSD.
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A high-end gaming PC with an RTX 5080 front and center. This rig features the Intel Core I7-14700F, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
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This is a 1080p-capable rig, with an Intel Core i5-14400F, 16GB DDR5, and a 1TB SSD.
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Secure a saving on this RTX 5070 gaming PC for 1440p gaming. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D means you're unlocking 3D V-cache with this rig, bashing away those CPU bottlenecks. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-6000 RAM and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD.
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You'll struggle to find a better-priced, better-balanced gaming PC for 1440p and 4K gaming than this CyberPowerPC machine. The combination of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is a formidable one, while 32GB of DDR5 RAM ensures no memory bottlenecks, with 2TB of SSD storage for plenty of games.
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A formidable rig from a trusted brand, this Alienware Aurora gaming PC features the RTX 5070 Ti. You can expect to hit 4K with these specs, supported by Nvidia DLSS and multi-frame generation. You also get the Intel Core Ultra 9 285 CPU, along with 32GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD.
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A bargain-budget gaming PC in today's economy. This frugal machine features an Intel Core Ultra 5 225F processor and an Intel Arc B570 graphics card with 10GB of VRAM. There's also 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage.
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Save over $1,200 on this Alienware gaming PC with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 32GB DDR5, and a 1TB SSD for storage. With these specs, expect to solidly play games at 1440p, with Nvidia DLSS to support.
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A budget-friendly rig for 1440p gaming. This spec includes the AMD Ryzen 7 8700F, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 32GB DDR5, and 2TB of SSD storage.
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This is a powerhouse rig with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB DDR5, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB. Expect to hit 1440p with this gaming PC.
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This RTX 5060 Ti 16GB rig from Alienware will help you hit high frame rates at 1440p. You're getting 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, along with the 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU.
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Serious gaming performance can be expected with a spec sheet like this. You're getting the powerhouse Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 coupled with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D for 4K gaming, alongside 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage.
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Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.