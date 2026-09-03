Save up to 46% on PC hardware in Amazon's Labor Day 2026 sale —  huge discounts on tech

Deals
By
Published

Our favorite picks from Amazon's Labor Day Sales

Amazon Labor Day 2026 deals
(Image credit: Future / Amazon)

Labor Day weekend is almost upon us, and Amazon is hosting its Labor Day sales event with discounts of up to 46% on tech products. If you're on the hunt for some great bargains, then take a look at the list of our favorite deals that are still available.

Amazon has a little bit of everything on sale, from QD OLED gaming monitors to SSDs to gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, and webcams. There are also some great prices on networking gear, from mesh network routers to switches and even some gaming-oriented routers.

These sales finish Monday, September 7, 2026, so if you see anything you like, make sure to act before the deal runs out.

Samsung 2TB 990 SSD
Save 36% ($192)
Samsung 2TB 990 SSD: was $531.99 now $339.99 at Amazon

A superb PCIe Gen 4 SSD with almost full bandwidth speeds. The read and write speeds for this SSD reach up to 7,250MB/s and 6,450 MB/s, respectively.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Alienware AW3425DWM 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
Save 17% ($60)
Alienware AW3425DWM 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $349.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

A large 34-inch gaming monitor with a 1500R curved screen for extra immersion. The WQHD display features a fast 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and compatibility with AMD's FreeSync Premium adaptive sync technology.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Alienware AW3425DW 34-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor
Save 19% ($150)
Alienware AW3425DW 34-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Amazon

Experience gorgeous blacks and smooth motion with this curved QD-OLED monitor from Alienware. Sporting a super-low 0.03ms response time and a very fast 240Hz refresh rate, this is a great monitor for fast-moving games.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
LG 34U60ZB-B 34-Inch Ultrawide Curved Monitor
Save 27% ($80)
LG 34U60ZB-B 34-Inch Ultrawide Curved Monitor: was $299.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

A big 34-inch curved gaming monitor for an exceptional price. The 1800R curvature wraps around your vision, while the WQHD resolution and fast 120Hz refresh rate help the games displayed look crisp and sharp.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Lenovo Essential 15.6-inch FHD Everyday Laptop
Save 46% ($300)
Lenovo Essential 15.6-inch FHD Everyday Laptop: was $649.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

A cheap and cheerful laptop for light tasks. Browse the internet and use it for watching media or doing some homework on the Full HD screen. The Lenovo Essential uses an Intel N100 processor, has 4GB of memory, and a small 128GB of storage.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asus RoG Pelta Wireless Gaming Headset
Save 38% ($50)
Asus RoG Pelta Wireless Gaming Headset: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

A wireless gaming headset with tri-mode connectivity that includes Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and a USB-C cabled connection. Large 50mm titanium-plated drivers provide booming sound, while the 70H battery life lets you game all night without having to worry about putting your headset on charge.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
HyperX Cloud Stinger 3 Wireless Gaming Headset
Save 30% ($30)
HyperX Cloud Stinger 3 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

This is the Xbox Edition HyperX Cloud Stinger 3 and is officially licensed, making it compatible with the Xbox Series consoles. Large padded memory foam earpads and an adjustable headband provide comfort during long game sessions.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Redragon Redragon M908 Wired Mmo Rgb Gaming Mouse 12400 Dpi Remapping Keys
Save 24% ($7.90)
Redragon Redragon M908 Wired Mmo Rgb Gaming Mouse 12400 Dpi Remapping Keys: was $32.89 now $24.99 at Amazon

A wired MMO mouse that features the now-traditional 12-button side panel, with 18 programmable buttons overall. You can adjust DPI on the fly and add extra weights to the mouse to fit your preferences. A 12,400 DPI sensor provides tracking, and there's also added RGB flair.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Keychron K3 Version 2
Save 33% ($27.72)
Keychron K3 Version 2 : was $84 now $56.28 at Amazon

Improve your peripheral setup with a delightful Keychron K3 keyboard. This Version 2 edition is a 75% keyboard with wireless connectivity and comfortable, low-profile keycaps and switches.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Fifine Ampligame 15-key Stream Controller
Save 15% ($9.75)
Fifine Ampligame 15-key Stream Controller: was $64.99 now $55.24 at Amazon

Trigger your scenes and overlays in streaming software such as OBS, Twitch, YouTube, or Streamlabs, or just use it as a keyboard shortcut macro-pad, with 15 dedicated keys to assign your favorite shortcuts.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Logitech G G920 Racing Wheel and Pedals
Save 33% ($100)
Logitech G G920 Racing Wheel and Pedals: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Step up your driving simulation games with Logitech's G920 force-feedback racing wheel. Feel the road and experience the bumps in your favorite driving sims. This racing wheel is designed for use with Xbox X|S, Xbox One game consoles, and PC.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Wolfbox Wolfbox MegaFlow 50 Compressed Air Duster
Save 19% ($7.70)
Wolfbox Wolfbox MegaFlow 50 Compressed Air Duster: was $39.99 now $32.29 at Amazon

The Wolfbox MF50 electric air duster is a compact, rechargeable blower capable of reaching up to 110,000 RPM. It offers three adjustable speed levels to help clean dust from electronics, keyboards, PC components, and small spaces.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
TP-Link Deco 7 Pro (BE63 3-Pack)
Save 15% ($70.01)
TP-Link Deco 7 Pro (BE63 3-Pack): was $469.99 now $399.98 at Amazon

The Deco BE63 is a mid-range, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router with four 2.5 GbE ports, 10 Gbps of combined throughput, and coverage of 7,600 square feet.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
TP-Link Roam 7 BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Portable Travel Router
Save 31% ($40.01)
TP-Link Roam 7 BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Portable Travel Router: was $129.99 now $89.98 at Amazon

The TP-Link BE3600 is a versatile, take-it-anywhere travel router with dual-band Wi-Fi 7 coverage and multiple connectivity options for the internet.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
TP-Link TL-SG105S-M2, 5 Port Unmanaged Ethernet Switch
Save 42% ($25)
TP-Link TL-SG105S-M2, 5 Port Unmanaged Ethernet Switch: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

A plug-and-play multi-Gigabit 2.5Gbe Ethernet switch for easy networking setups. Connect devices and your internet feed to the 5-port switch.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
TP-Link Tri-Band BE9700 Wifi 7 Router
Save 24% ($60.01)
TP-Link Tri-Band BE9700 Wifi 7 Router: was $249.99 now $189.98 at Amazon

The TP-Link Archer BE9700 is a budget-friendly tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router delivering speeds up to 9.7 Gbps. It features an ultra-fast 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port, four 2.5 Gbps LAN ports, and 320 MHz channel support on the 6 GHz band. It covers up to 2,600 sq. ft.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asus TUF Gaming BE6500 WiFi 7 Router
Save 32% ($69.99)
Asus TUF Gaming BE6500 WiFi 7 Router: was $219.99 now $150 at Amazon

A gaming-oriented router with four 2.5Gb ports, 4k-QAM, OpenNAT, triple-level network security, AI Mesh support, and 4G/5G auto mobile tethering.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Logitech Logitech C922x HD Pro PC Webcam
Save 25% ($30)
Logitech Logitech C922x HD Pro PC Webcam: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

The C922x is an HD webcam, recording in Full HD at 1080p. It captures images at 60 fps and connects via a 5-foot-long USB cable.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Insta360 Link 2 Pro
Save 16% ($40)
Insta360 Link 2 Pro : was $249.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

This 4K webcam uses AI facial recognition to track you and keep you in the frame. Useful for streaming or team meetings and for making sure the impact of your presence isn't lost.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
TOPICS
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.