Labor Day weekend is almost upon us, and Amazon is hosting its Labor Day sales event with discounts of up to 46% on tech products. If you're on the hunt for some great bargains, then take a look at the list of our favorite deals that are still available.

Amazon has a little bit of everything on sale, from QD OLED gaming monitors to SSDs to gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, and webcams. There are also some great prices on networking gear, from mesh network routers to switches and even some gaming-oriented routers.

These sales finish Monday, September 7, 2026, so if you see anything you like, make sure to act before the deal runs out.

Save 36% ($192) Samsung 2TB 990 SSD: was $531.99 now $339.99 at Amazon A superb PCIe Gen 4 SSD with almost full bandwidth speeds. The read and write speeds for this SSD reach up to 7,250MB/s and 6,450 MB/s, respectively. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% ($60) Alienware AW3425DWM 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $349.99 now $289.99 at Amazon A large 34-inch gaming monitor with a 1500R curved screen for extra immersion. The WQHD display features a fast 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and compatibility with AMD's FreeSync Premium adaptive sync technology. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% ($80) LG 34U60ZB-B 34-Inch Ultrawide Curved Monitor: was $299.99 now $219.99 at Amazon A big 34-inch curved gaming monitor for an exceptional price. The 1800R curvature wraps around your vision, while the WQHD resolution and fast 120Hz refresh rate help the games displayed look crisp and sharp. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% ($300) Lenovo Essential 15.6-inch FHD Everyday Laptop: was $649.99 now $349.99 at Amazon A cheap and cheerful laptop for light tasks. Browse the internet and use it for watching media or doing some homework on the Full HD screen. The Lenovo Essential uses an Intel N100 processor, has 4GB of memory, and a small 128GB of storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($50) Asus RoG Pelta Wireless Gaming Headset: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon A wireless gaming headset with tri-mode connectivity that includes Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and a USB-C cabled connection. Large 50mm titanium-plated drivers provide booming sound, while the 70H battery life lets you game all night without having to worry about putting your headset on charge. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($30) HyperX Cloud Stinger 3 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This is the Xbox Edition HyperX Cloud Stinger 3 and is officially licensed, making it compatible with the Xbox Series consoles. Large padded memory foam earpads and an adjustable headband provide comfort during long game sessions. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($9.75) Fifine Ampligame 15-key Stream Controller: was $64.99 now $55.24 at Amazon Trigger your scenes and overlays in streaming software such as OBS, Twitch, YouTube, or Streamlabs, or just use it as a keyboard shortcut macro-pad, with 15 dedicated keys to assign your favorite shortcuts. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($100) Logitech G G920 Racing Wheel and Pedals: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Step up your driving simulation games with Logitech's G920 force-feedback racing wheel. Feel the road and experience the bumps in your favorite driving sims. This racing wheel is designed for use with Xbox X|S, Xbox One game consoles, and PC. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($60.01) TP-Link Tri-Band BE9700 Wifi 7 Router: was $249.99 now $189.98 at Amazon The TP-Link Archer BE9700 is a budget-friendly tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router delivering speeds up to 9.7 Gbps. It features an ultra-fast 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port, four 2.5 Gbps LAN ports, and 320 MHz channel support on the 6 GHz band. It covers up to 2,600 sq. ft. Read more Read less ▼