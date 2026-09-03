Save up to 46% on PC hardware in Amazon's Labor Day 2026 sale — huge discounts on tech
Our favorite picks from Amazon's Labor Day Sales
Labor Day weekend is almost upon us, and Amazon is hosting its Labor Day sales event with discounts of up to 46% on tech products. If you're on the hunt for some great bargains, then take a look at the list of our favorite deals that are still available.
Amazon has a little bit of everything on sale, from QD OLED gaming monitors to SSDs to gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, and webcams. There are also some great prices on networking gear, from mesh network routers to switches and even some gaming-oriented routers.
These sales finish Monday, September 7, 2026, so if you see anything you like, make sure to act before the deal runs out.
A superb PCIe Gen 4 SSD with almost full bandwidth speeds. The read and write speeds for this SSD reach up to 7,250MB/s and 6,450 MB/s, respectively.
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A large 34-inch gaming monitor with a 1500R curved screen for extra immersion. The WQHD display features a fast 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and compatibility with AMD's FreeSync Premium adaptive sync technology.
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Experience gorgeous blacks and smooth motion with this curved QD-OLED monitor from Alienware. Sporting a super-low 0.03ms response time and a very fast 240Hz refresh rate, this is a great monitor for fast-moving games.
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A big 34-inch curved gaming monitor for an exceptional price. The 1800R curvature wraps around your vision, while the WQHD resolution and fast 120Hz refresh rate help the games displayed look crisp and sharp.
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A cheap and cheerful laptop for light tasks. Browse the internet and use it for watching media or doing some homework on the Full HD screen. The Lenovo Essential uses an Intel N100 processor, has 4GB of memory, and a small 128GB of storage.
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A wireless gaming headset with tri-mode connectivity that includes Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and a USB-C cabled connection. Large 50mm titanium-plated drivers provide booming sound, while the 70H battery life lets you game all night without having to worry about putting your headset on charge.
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This is the Xbox Edition HyperX Cloud Stinger 3 and is officially licensed, making it compatible with the Xbox Series consoles. Large padded memory foam earpads and an adjustable headband provide comfort during long game sessions.
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A wired MMO mouse that features the now-traditional 12-button side panel, with 18 programmable buttons overall. You can adjust DPI on the fly and add extra weights to the mouse to fit your preferences. A 12,400 DPI sensor provides tracking, and there's also added RGB flair.
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Improve your peripheral setup with a delightful Keychron K3 keyboard. This Version 2 edition is a 75% keyboard with wireless connectivity and comfortable, low-profile keycaps and switches.
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Trigger your scenes and overlays in streaming software such as OBS, Twitch, YouTube, or Streamlabs, or just use it as a keyboard shortcut macro-pad, with 15 dedicated keys to assign your favorite shortcuts.
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Step up your driving simulation games with Logitech's G920 force-feedback racing wheel. Feel the road and experience the bumps in your favorite driving sims. This racing wheel is designed for use with Xbox X|S, Xbox One game consoles, and PC.
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The Wolfbox MF50 electric air duster is a compact, rechargeable blower capable of reaching up to 110,000 RPM. It offers three adjustable speed levels to help clean dust from electronics, keyboards, PC components, and small spaces.
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The Deco BE63 is a mid-range, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router with four 2.5 GbE ports, 10 Gbps of combined throughput, and coverage of 7,600 square feet.
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The TP-Link BE3600 is a versatile, take-it-anywhere travel router with dual-band Wi-Fi 7 coverage and multiple connectivity options for the internet.
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A plug-and-play multi-Gigabit 2.5Gbe Ethernet switch for easy networking setups. Connect devices and your internet feed to the 5-port switch.
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The TP-Link Archer BE9700 is a budget-friendly tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router delivering speeds up to 9.7 Gbps. It features an ultra-fast 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port, four 2.5 Gbps LAN ports, and 320 MHz channel support on the 6 GHz band. It covers up to 2,600 sq. ft.
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A gaming-oriented router with four 2.5Gb ports, 4k-QAM, OpenNAT, triple-level network security, AI Mesh support, and 4G/5G auto mobile tethering.
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The C922x is an HD webcam, recording in Full HD at 1080p. It captures images at 60 fps and connects via a 5-foot-long USB cable.
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This 4K webcam uses AI facial recognition to track you and keep you in the frame. Useful for streaming or team meetings and for making sure the impact of your presence isn't lost.
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Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.